[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s taken the world by storm! Now the hit musical MAMMA MIA! visits Aberdeen this March, from Tuesday the 15th to Saturday 26th.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Aberdeen – or Abba-deen? The city will be well and truly brightened up when MAMMA MIA! takes over His Majesty’s Theatre for two weeks this month.

If you haven’t heard of it or seen it before, you’re in for a treat. And if you have, then get ready to be delighted again by this sunny and exhilarating musical.

5 interesting facts to know about hit musical MAMMA MIA!

Before you head along for an evening of ABBA and musical theatre when MAMMA MIA! is in Aberdeen, here’s what you need to know.

What is MAMMA MIA! about? In short, it’s a feelgood story of love, friendship and identity set on a Greek island paradise, told through the timeless songs of ABBA. The musical follows Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known. It’s a journey that brings her mother face-to-face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget.

And to show just how much of a hit MAMMA MIA! has been, here are five interesting facts about the global success:

MAMMA MIA! is in Aberdeen as part of the musical’s new UK tour. It comes 22 years after it first premiered in London in April 1999. To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen by over 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages. In 2011, MAMMA MIA! became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China. MAMMA MIA! is the 8th longest running show in Broadway history. It played a record-breaking 14-year run. The stage musical has been turned into two record-breaking movies. MAMMA MIA The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. MAMMA MIA/ HERE WE GO AGAIN (2018) became the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

Discover or revisit the magic of MAMMA MIA! in Aberdeen

Judy Craymer, creator and producer of MAMMA MIA! said: “I’m really excited that MAMMA MIA! will be touring the UK once again. We can’t wait to bring the feel-good story and much-loved music of ABBA to new and returning audiences across the country.”

Don’t miss the feelgood hit MAMMIA MIA! in Aberdeen. It’s on at His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday the 15th to Saturday 26th of March – it’s the latest in a long line of fantastic shows scheduled by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Tickets for MAMMA MIA! in Aberdeen are available to buy online or by contacting the box office on 01224 641122.