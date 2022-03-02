Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Feelgood magic of global hit MAMMA MIA! comes to Aberdeen this March

In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
March 2, 2022, 1:10 pm

It’s taken the world by storm! Now the hit musical MAMMA MIA! visits Aberdeen this March, from Tuesday the 15th to Saturday 26th.

Aberdeen – or Abba-deen? The city will be well and truly brightened up when MAMMA MIA! takes over His Majesty’s Theatre for two weeks this month.

If you haven’t heard of it or seen it before, you’re in for a treat. And if you have, then get ready to be delighted again by this sunny and exhilarating musical.

5 interesting facts to know about hit musical MAMMA MIA!

Cast of Mamma Mia! on stage

Before you head along for an evening of ABBA and musical theatre when MAMMA MIA! is in Aberdeen, here’s what you need to know.

What is MAMMA MIA! about? In short, it’s a feelgood story of love, friendship and identity set on a Greek island paradise, told through the timeless songs of ABBA. The musical follows Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known. It’s a journey that brings her mother face-to-face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget.

And to show just how much of a hit MAMMA MIA! has been, here are five interesting facts about the global success:

  1. MAMMA MIA! is in Aberdeen as part of the musical’s new UK tour. It comes 22 years after it first premiered in London in April 1999.
  2. To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen by over 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages.
  3. In 2011, MAMMA MIA! became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China.
  4. MAMMA MIA! is the 8th longest running show in Broadway history. It played a record-breaking 14-year run.
  5. The stage musical has been turned into two record-breaking movies. MAMMA MIA The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. MAMMA MIA/ HERE WE GO AGAIN (2018) became the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

Discover or revisit the magic of MAMMA MIA! in Aberdeen

Mamma Mia! stage production

Judy Craymer, creator and producer of MAMMA MIA! said: “I’m really excited that MAMMA MIA! will be touring the UK once again. We can’t wait to bring the feel-good story and much-loved music of ABBA to new and returning audiences across the country.”

Don’t miss the feelgood hit MAMMIA MIA! in Aberdeen. It’s on at His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday the 15th to Saturday 26th of March – it’s the latest in a long line of fantastic shows scheduled by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Tickets for MAMMA MIA! in Aberdeen are available to buy online or by contacting the box office on 01224 641122.

