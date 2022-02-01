Aberdeen Performing Arts announce fabulous new shows for 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Audiences at His Majesty’s Theatre and the Music Hall are invited to step into the fabulous world of musical theatre, dance and pop music as a programme of spectacular new shows is announced.

Featuring Sister Act the Musical, Billionaire Boy, and a brand new production created by Alan Cumming, the 2022 HMT line-up is packed with thrilling shows.

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ chief executive Jane Spiers said: “Now that we are open again, 2022 is shaping up to be really exciting and it is fantastic to be bringing these amazing productions to Aberdeen.

“We had such a brilliant reaction from our audiences after re-opening in September, and it’s wonderful to see such a great appetite for live shows. There is something for everyone and so much to look forward to.”

Billionaire Boy, new show about Robert Burs and more

From the award-winning producers of Gangsta Granny, the West End production of David Walliams’ Billionaire Boy will come to His Majesty’s Theatre in August (10-13).

It tells the story of 12-year-old Joe Spud who’s the richest boy in the country. He has his own sports car, two crocodiles as pets and £100,000 a week pocket money – but what Joe doesn’t have is a friend. His life becomes a rollercoaster as he tries to find what money can’t buy.

Another show coming to HMT in August (24-27) is Burn. A co-production between the National Theatre of Scotland, New York City’s The Joyce Theater and Edinburgh International Festival, Burn is a new creation from the legendary Scottish actor and author Alan Cumming, and internationally renowned choreographer Steven Hoggett.

This new piece of dance theatre challenges the ‘biscuit tin’ image of Scotland’s National Bard and goes beyond the poetry to focus on the man himself – his poverty, his personal tragedy, his struggles with mental health and his spectacular success.

Jane said: “Billionaire Boy is one of David Walliams’ most loved creations. The stage production will be full of light relief and fun for the family this summer.

“The hugely talented team behind Burn have created something really special with this show and we’re really excited that it’s coming to Aberdeen. We can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store.”

Aberdeen Performing Arts announce hit musicals

Later this year (November 7-12), smash-hit musical Sister Act will also be coming to His Majesty’s Theatre.

A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music, it tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder, and is hidden in protective custody in a convent.

Featuring original music by Tony and eight‐time Oscar winner Alan Menken and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, this nostalgia‐filled trip back to the ’70s is not to be missed.

Jersey Boys will be at the city theatre in early 2023 – from February 6 to 12. This Tony, Grammy and Olivier award-winning musical made Jersey Boys an international sensation all over again. The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, and many more.

Jane added: “We are thrilled that Sister Act is coming to His Majesty’s – with a cracking storyline and brilliant songs it will be great fun, while Jersey Boys continues to be one of the most beloved musicals of all time with dazzling production and a fantastic evening guaranteed.”

Don’t miss pop stars at Music Hall

Aberdeen fans can also look forward to seeing Boyzlife as well as 60s Gold in late 2022.

Boyzlife – a supergroup formed by long-time friends Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, originally part of Boyzone and Westlife respectively – are coming to Aberdeen to perform their original material for the very first time. They’ll be at the Music Hall on October 7.

60s Gold is at the Music Hall on November 22. Joining the line-up for the ever-popular show are The Tremeloes featuring Chesney Hawkes, Herman’s Hermits, The Marmalade, Spencer James and more.

Jane commented: “Boyzlife is an unmissable show for fans of Boyzone and Westlife alike. You can expect all the hits as well as some brand new material in what is sure to be a great night.

“60s Gold is packed with timeless music from brilliant performers and is a fantastic addition to our 2022 line up at the Music Hall.”

Tickets for Sister Act, Jersey Boys and Billionaire Boy go on general sale on Tuesday February 8, while tickets for Boyzlife and 60s Gold are on sale now. For details go to www.aberdeenperformingarts.com.

