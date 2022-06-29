WATCH: ‘I’m excited to get to know Aberdeen’, says Joseph star Jac Yarrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West End star Jac Yarrow’s Technicolor Raincoat – sorry, Dreamcoat – just brought a bit of colour and sparkle to rainy Granite City.

We caught up with Jac who plays Joseph in the hugely popular West End musical to find out why fans still cannot get enough of Joseph And The Technicolor Dreamcoat 50 years after it premiered.

The P&J entertainment team invited the talented actor to Marischal Square – on a rather rainy Wednesday – to talk about his time in Aberdeen, first becoming Joseph when he was only 7 and, of course, the Dreamcoat.

You’ll also find out which songs he enjoys performing the most, why Aberdeen audiences are “one of the best”, and more about the stunning set design.

Don’t miss Joseph And The Technicolor Dreamcoat in Aberdeen

When asked about his experience of taking the West End hit on the road, Jac said: “I’m loving it!

“It’s my first time on tour. It’s so nice to bring the show that we created in London around the UK. It’s lovely to see the different responses that we have in different places – the show really changes and adapts.

“Our opening night was great – the audience was amazing.

“Aberdeen last night was one of the best.”

Jac only arrived in Aberdeen on Sunday – the night before the show opened at His Majesty’s Theatre and due to matinee performances, he’s not had a chance to explore what the north-east city has to offer just yet.

“I want to go see the beach and there are a couple of different places I’ve heard that are lovely that I’m going to have a look around,” said Jac.

“I’m excited to get to know Aberdeen.

“His Majesty’s is a beautiful theatre – one of the nicest ones we’ve been to. It’s one of those proper… when you say a ‘proper theatre’ – theatrical and quite grand – it’s beautiful.”

Audiences of all ages and from all over the UK would agree that the thing that makes Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat stand out is the catchy music – composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Jac said: “Any Dream Will Do – Jason Donovan made it a massive hit back in the day…”

“I shouldn’t say ‘back in the day’,” laughed Jac.

“A few years ago he made it a big hit and it’s something that resonates with everyone – we get people singing along every single show.

“It’s a great honour to step into Joseph’s sandals.”

If you want to join them and enjoy hearing and singing popular tunes such as Close Every Door and Go, Go, Go Joseph, then make sure to book your tickets here.

Joseph And The Technicolor Dreamcoat is at HMT until Saturday July 2.

You might also like…