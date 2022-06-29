WATCH: ‘I’m excited to get to know Aberdeen’, says Joseph star Jac Yarrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WATCH: ‘I’m excited to get to know Aberdeen’, says Joseph star Jac Yarrow

By Danica Ollerova
June 29, 2022, 5:00 pm

West End star Jac Yarrow’s Technicolor Raincoat – sorry, Dreamcoat – just brought a bit of colour and sparkle to rainy Granite City.

We caught up with Jac who plays Joseph in the hugely popular West End musical to find out why fans still cannot get enough of Joseph And The Technicolor Dreamcoat 50 years after it premiered.

The P&J entertainment team invited the talented actor to Marischal Square – on a rather rainy Wednesday – to talk about his time in Aberdeen, first becoming Joseph when he was only 7 and, of course, the Dreamcoat.

You’ll also find out which songs he enjoys performing the most, why Aberdeen audiences are “one of the best”, and more about the stunning set design.

Jac Yarrow as Joseph, pictured in Aberdeen’s Marischal Square. Photos and videos shot by Kami Thomson. Video edited by Callum Main.

Don’t miss Joseph And The Technicolor Dreamcoat in Aberdeen

When asked about his experience of taking the West End hit on the road, Jac said: “I’m loving it!

“It’s my first time on tour. It’s so nice to bring the show that we created in London around the UK. It’s lovely to see the different responses that we have in different places – the show really changes and adapts.

“Our opening night was great – the audience was amazing.

“Aberdeen last night was one of the best.”

Jac Yarrow in Marischal Square, Aberdeen. Photo by Kami Thomson.

Jac only arrived in Aberdeen on Sunday – the night before the show opened at His Majesty’s Theatre and due to matinee performances, he’s not had a chance to explore what the north-east city has to offer just yet.

“I want to go see the beach and there are a couple of different places I’ve heard that are lovely that I’m going to have a look around,” said Jac.

“I’m excited to get to know Aberdeen.

“His Majesty’s is a beautiful theatre – one of the nicest ones we’ve been to. It’s one of those proper… when you say a ‘proper theatre’ – theatrical and quite grand – it’s beautiful.”

Joseph Technicolor Dreamcoat Aberdeen
Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat boasts two of its West End stars at HMT this week.

Audiences of all ages and from all over the UK would agree that the thing that makes Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat stand out is the catchy music – composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Jac said: “Any Dream Will Do – Jason Donovan made it a massive hit back in the day…”

“I shouldn’t say ‘back in the day’,” laughed Jac.

“A few years ago he made it a big hit and it’s something that resonates with everyone – we get people singing along every single show.

“It’s a great honour to step into Joseph’s sandals.”

If you want to join them and enjoy hearing and singing popular tunes such as Close Every Door and Go, Go, Go Joseph, then make sure to book your tickets here.

Joseph And The Technicolor Dreamcoat is at HMT until Saturday July 2.

