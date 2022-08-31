Aberdeen Art Fair to offer works by Billy Connolly, Tracey Emin and local creatives

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Art Fair – which previously sold works by Banksy – will soon return for its tenth year.

And this time, art lovers will have a unique chance to admire and buy works by leading Scottish figurative painter Peter Howson as well as Frances Walker – one of the country’s most highly-regarded living artists.

Attendees will also be able to get their hands on limited edition prints by Tracey Emin – whose pink and blue neon love heart-shaped sign is on display at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

“We’ve got some fantastic names this year,” said Gerry Muldoon, managing director of GM Events which organises Aberdeen Art Fair.

“We’ve got works by Billy Connoly (who officially opened the fair in 2012) and Dame Elizabeth Blackadder.”

Aberdeen Art Fair to offer works by big names as well as local artists

In addition to artworks by famous creatives, art enthusiasts will also be able to buy prints and paintings by local artists.

“Art galleries are coming from Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Inverness and there will, of course, be a great range of local artists from Aberdeen,” said Gerry.

“Aberdeen Artists Society is the longest-running and well-respected art organisation in Aberdeen. The society is open for Aberdeen artists to join and they will be offering a great selection of art at the event.

“We’ll also have artists who studied at the Gray’s School Of Art – one, in particular, is Ade Adesina – he’s exhibiting with us through Peacock Visual Arts.

“It’s very important to us to have these local and emerging artists representing Aberdeen because we have such great talent in the area so it’s very important we show them the best way we possibly can at the event.”

Prints, photos, painting, furniture and sculptures on offer

Works of approximately 250 – 300 artists will be available to buy over the art fair weekend.

Gerry added: “There’s been a lot of interest from galleries down south so Aberdonians will be able to see works they haven’t seen before. Every year they’ll see different artists coming from different areas of the country.

“We’ve got a new collection of works by Ron Lawson who’s a very successful artist and he’s releasing this collection at the Aberdeen Art Fair – that’s really exciting.”

The free event – which will take place from Friday September 2 to Sunday September 4 at the Music Hall – was last hosted before the Covid-19 pandemic. The art fair launched a digital exhibition in 2020.

Gerry added: “It’s free admission because we like to promote the policy of ‘art for all’ – there will be something within the Music Hall that weekend for every budget, for every taste and for every style and, really, for every room.

“We’ve got works available from £50 to £20,000 and we’ve got a selection of original paintings, prints, sculpture, furniture, digital art, and photography.

“Back in 2019 we’ve had more than 5,500 people come to the event. We’re expecting a busy weekend again.”

Sparking launch ceremony and plans for 2023

Aberdeen Art Fair will officially be launched on Friday night – and the opening ceremony is also free to attend and open to the general public.

Gerry added: “There will be art-themed cocktails available, wine tasting… it’ll be a really nice pleasant atmosphere so come enjoy the event.”

The organiser told the P&J that they’re hoping Aberdeen Art Fair will return next year.

“We’ll be speaking to the Music Hall very shortly to secure dates for 2023 so we’re very much looking forward to that as well,” said Gerry.

