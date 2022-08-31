WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Rothes’ Fraser Robertson tackles the Quickfire Questions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Monday’s Highland League Weekly saw Rothes’ Fraser Robertson take on our Quickfire Questions – and you can watch the segment on its own here.

Robertson has been the Speysiders’ Mr Consistent over the last 12 months but see how he got on when facing our tricky teasers.

Highland League Weekly – main show every Monday at 7pm

Our subscribers-only football show, Highland League Weekly, is back bigger and better for the new season – with episodes going live every Monday at 7pm.

This week’s main Highland League Weekly Monday night show features highlights from Formartine United v Brora Rangers – with post-match reaction – and Strathspey Thistle v Wick Academy.

Callum Law and Paul Third then help Jamie Durent analyse the rest of Saturday’s results.

As well as the Quickfire Questions with Fraser Robertson, this Monday’s episode also includes a feature with Turriff United’s kit-lady extraordinaire on her long service at The Haughs.

At points throughout the campaign, we will again be producing Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights shows from midweek matches, which will be released on Thursday nights.

In addition to this premium content – accessible to non-subscribers, our Friday preview show, released at noon every Friday, is a brand new offering for 2022/23 season, with our panel looking ahead to each weekend’s fixtures and discussing other talking points.

