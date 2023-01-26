Go behind the scenes at HMT: Aberdeen theatre to restart popular public tours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen theatre fans are invited to tread the boards and discover the stage secrets of His Majesty’s when the venue’s popular public tours return next month.

Have you always fancied having a peek behind the scenes at HMT and see where gifted performers including West End star Alan Cumming, Strictly winner Brendan Cole and comedian Dara Ó Briain got ready before taking to the stage?

The public tours will explore the new and old sections of the Aberdeen landmark, providing an opportunity to get on stage and see His Majesty’s from the eyes of a performer in one of the most beautiful theatres in Scotland.

HMT public tours to return in February

The tours have been hugely popular pre-pandemic so we are certain theatre-lovers will jump at the chance to learn more about the 116-year-old Edwardian theatre designed by Frank Matcham.

The legendary theatre architect also designed London Hippodrome, London Coliseum and Glasgow’s King’s Theatre.

The 90-minute-long tours will be led by Aberdeen Performing Arts’ knowledgeable and enthusiastic volunteers.

The first HMT tour of 2023 will take place at 10.30am on Saturday February 11. Those interested in the city’s culture will also be able to tour the beautiful theatre on February 18, March 4, April 1 and April 8 (all Saturdays). More dates may be added in the future.

Tickets for HMT public tours can be purchased here.

