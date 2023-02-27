Dance-pop stars Clean Bandit to play Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dance-pop group Clean Bandit will be heading to Inverness to play Live in the City in Inverness.

The historic Northern Meeting Park is set to be the backdrop for Clean Bandit’s outdoor Highland show this summer.

The group has been a massive name in the pop, dance and electronic music scene ever since the release of their 2014 breakout single Rather Be featuring Jess Glynne, which went on to win a Grammy Award and surpass 10 million global sales.

The trio, consisting of Grace Chatto and brothers Jack and Luke Patterson, have previously worked with a number of big names such as Demi Lovato, Zara Larsson, Mabel, Julia Michaels, Ellie Goulding and Wes Nelson and are well known for hit singles such as Tick Tock, I Miss You, Drive and Symphony.

In 2016, the group released their 10 million-selling single Rockabye feat. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie, which shot to number one in more than 40 countries, having spent nine weeks at the top of the charts in the UK.

Ella Henderson to support Clean Bandit in Inverness

Joining Clean Bandit in June will be Ella Henderson whose debut single Ghost was released in 2014 and went straight to number one in the UK Singles Chart. She is known for songs such as Glow and collaborations with David Guetta and Becky Hill on Crazy What Love Can Do, and Nathan Dawe on 21 Reasons.

Caitlin Brown of Inverness promoter LCC Live said: “We are so excited to be able to bring Clean Bandit to the north of Scotland – one of the biggest influential names in the live music industry over the last decade.

“To have Ella Henderson also appearing on the same night is going to make this a show for all music fans not to miss.”

Tickets for Clean Bandit with special guest Ella Henderson will go on sale on Friday March 3 at 9am at ticketline.co.uk or in person at Caffery’s Menswear in the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

You might also like…