GALLERY: Revellers celebrate best of the Highlands at The Gathering

Hundreds of revellers flocked to Inverness to experience the very best of the Highlands and dance the night away.

The Gathering festival returned to the city’s Northern Meeting Park with a bumper line-up of talented local musicians and activities for people of all ages.

Following on from last year’s incredible run, the one-day event once again attracted families from across the country, who fought the moody weather with beaming smiles.

There was something for everyone – with an array of local food and drinks on offer and fun-packed programme for the little ones, including mini Highland games.

The biggest treat, however, was of course the host of traditional and folk performers who kept the crowds in high spirits throughout the whole day.

This year’s line-up includes Ho-Ro, Torridon and Shooglenifty, with The Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Tide Lines as the big finishers.

Best pictures from The Gathering 2023