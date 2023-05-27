Entertainment GALLERY: Revellers celebrate best of the Highlands at The Gathering The music festival returned to Inverness this weekend to showcase the best of traditional music, food and drink and crafts. The Gathering at Inverness, brought out the crowds. Image: JasperImage By Denny Andonova Share GALLERY: Revellers celebrate best of the Highlands at The Gathering Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/entertainment/5778532/the-gathering-2023-festival-inverness-music-entertainment/ Copy Link 0 comment [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Hundreds of revellers flocked to Inverness to experience the very best of the Highlands and dance the night away. The Gathering festival returned to the city’s Northern Meeting Park with a bumper line-up of talented local musicians and activities for people of all ages. Following on from last year’s incredible run, the one-day event once again attracted families from across the country, who fought the moody weather with beaming smiles. There was something for everyone – with an array of local food and drinks on offer and fun-packed programme for the little ones, including mini Highland games. The biggest treat, however, was of course the host of traditional and folk performers who kept the crowds in high spirits throughout the whole day. This year’s line-up includes Ho-Ro, Torridon and Shooglenifty, with The Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Tide Lines as the big finishers. Best pictures from The Gathering 2023 The rain didn’t scare off the crowds, who had come to enjoy the best of the best at The Gathering music festival. Image: Jasperimage. Dozens came to the city’s Northern Meeting Park for a fun-packed Saturday. Image: Jasperimage. Crowds started building up early in the day despite the dreich weather. Image: Jasperimage. A host of traditional bands and performers took to the stage to show the best of the Highlands. Image: Jasperimage. There was something for everyone at the festival – even the wee ones. Image: Jasperimage. Festival goers were equipped with beverages and big smiles to fight the drizzle. Image: Jasperimage. There was a wide range of activities for children – including face painting. Image: Jasperimage. This year’s line-up includes Beinn Lee, Ho-ro, Talisk and Torridon. Image: Jasperimage. Even the children with headphones enjoyed the explosion of traditional music. Image: Jasperimage. A number of stalls offered the best of local food and drinks – all produced in the Highlands. Image: Jasperimage. The Gathering at Inverness in full view. Image: Jasperimage. Festival goers not letting the bad weather dampen their spirits. Image: Jasperimage. All ages performed in different tents. Image: Jasperimage. Festival goers clap along to the music. Image: Jasperimage. Trying to get the best view. Image: Jasperimage. Crowd rock to the music. Image: Jasperimage. Traditional Highland dancing. Image: Jasperimage. A great day out with friends. Image: Jasperimage. Friends having a big day out all together. Image: Jasperimage. Great bands played all day. Image: Jasperimage. Creating memories with friends. Image: Jasperimage. Sun is out and the smiles. Image: Jasperimage. Two friends ready for a day full of music. Image: Jasperimage. Excited group of festival goers. Image: Jasperimage. Let the Good Vibes Roll. Image: Jasperimage. Enjoying pints and the music. Image: Jasperimage. Beer drinking hats on display. Image: Jasperimage. Mum and baby out having festival fun. Image: Jasperimage. Clapping along to the music. Image: Jasperimage. Fun hats were worn at the festival. Image: Jasperimage. Embracing the festival vibes. Image: Jasperimage. Fun face painting. Image: Jasperimage. A day to remember. Image: Jasperimage. Enjoying the yummy food. Image: Jasperimage. Great musicians took to the stage all day. Image: Jasperimage. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
