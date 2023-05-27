GALLERY: Revellers celebrate best of the Highlands at The Gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Revellers celebrate best of the Highlands at The Gathering

The music festival returned to Inverness this weekend to showcase the best of traditional music, food and drink and crafts.

The Gathering at Inverness, brought out the crowds. Image: JasperImage
The Gathering at Inverness, brought out the crowds. Image: JasperImage
By Denny Andonova

Hundreds of revellers flocked to Inverness to experience the very best of the Highlands and dance the night away.

The Gathering festival returned to the city’s Northern Meeting Park with a bumper line-up of talented local musicians and activities for people of all ages.

Following on from last year’s incredible run, the one-day event once again attracted families from across the country, who fought the moody weather with beaming smiles.

There was something for everyone – with an array of local food and drinks on offer and fun-packed programme for the little ones, including mini Highland games.

The biggest treat, however, was of course the host of traditional and folk performers who kept the crowds in high spirits throughout the whole day.

This year’s line-up includes Ho-Ro, Torridon and Shooglenifty, with The Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Tide Lines as the big finishers.

Best pictures from The Gathering 2023

The rain didn’t scare off the crowds, who had come to enjoy the best of the best at The Gathering music festival. Image: Jasperimage.
The Gathering
Dozens came to the city’s Northern Meeting Park for a fun-packed Saturday. Image: Jasperimage.
Crowds started building up early in the day despite the dreich weather. Image: Jasperimage.
Performer at The Gathering 2023.
A host of traditional bands and performers took to the stage to show the best of the Highlands. Image: Jasperimage.
There was something for everyone at the festival – even the wee ones. Image: Jasperimage.
Festival goers were equipped with beverages and big smiles to fight the drizzle. Image: Jasperimage.
The Gathering 2023
There was a wide range of activities for children – including face painting. Image: Jasperimage.
This year’s line-up includes Beinn Lee, Ho-ro, Talisk and Torridon. Image: Jasperimage.
Even the children with headphones enjoyed the explosion of traditional music. Image: Jasperimage.
The Gathering 2023
A number of stalls offered the best of local food and drinks – all produced in the Highlands. Image: Jasperimage.
The Gathering at Inverness in full view. Image: Jasperimage.
Festival goers not letting the bad weather dampen their spirits. Image: Jasperimage.
All ages performed in different tents. Image: Jasperimage.
Festival goers clap along to the music. Image: Jasperimage.
Trying to get the best view. Image: Jasperimage.
Crowd rock to the music. Image: Jasperimage.
Traditional Highland dancing. Image: Jasperimage.
A great day out with friends. Image: Jasperimage.
Friends having a big day out all together. Image: Jasperimage.
Great bands played all day. Image: Jasperimage.
Creating memories with friends. Image: Jasperimage.
Sun is out and the smiles. Image: Jasperimage.
Two friends ready for a day full of music. Image: Jasperimage.
Excited group of festival goers. Image: Jasperimage.
Let the Good Vibes Roll. Image: Jasperimage.
Enjoying pints and the music. Image: Jasperimage.
Beer drinking hats on display. Image: Jasperimage.
Mum and baby out having festival fun. Image: Jasperimage.
Clapping along to the music. Image: Jasperimage.
Fun hats were worn at the festival. Image: Jasperimage.
Embracing the festival vibes. Image: Jasperimage.
Fun face painting. Image: Jasperimage.
A day to remember. Image: Jasperimage.
Enjoying the yummy food. Image: Jasperimage.
Great musicians took to the stage all day. Image: Jasperimage.

