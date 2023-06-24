Dr Karl Kennedy ready to meet his new Neighbours in Inverness and Arbroath

Dr Karl Kennedy has the perfect antidote for fans of Neighbours itching for the return of the hugely-popular soap – come along and see his alter ego Alan Fletcher in Inverness and Arbroath.

The talented actor is now touring the UK with his show, The Doctor Will See You Now, including stops at Eden Court and the Webster Memorial Theatre.

It’s a look back at his 28 years as the iconic Dr Karl – and maybe a few hints about the new series, now being filmed by Amazon after a massive fan backlash when it was cancelled after Channel 5 pulled funding for the show.

“We have done about four weeks of filming and I’m very, very excited about what the future holds for Neighbours,” said Alan. “I’ve read some of the scripts recently that have stunned me and I thought were the best I had scripts I’ve ever read on the show.

‘Some of the best Neighbours scripts I’ve ever read,’ says Alan Fletcher

“I think when people see Neighbours come back later this year, they will still see the Neighbours people know and love, but the stories are absolutely fantastic. There will be quite a few jaw-dropping moments.”

The focus of The Doctor Will See You Now is not the future but very much the past – Alan Fletcher’s time on the show to be precise as one of the longest-serving cast members.

“It’s a fun, rollicking shows with me and my beautiful wife Jennifer, who is my interviewer, and she and I discuss my 28 years on Neighbours,” said Alan, who is also a talented musician.

“It’s very much an in-conversation show, but it’s strongly supported by lots of video clips – gorgeous, historic video footage – and we sing a few songs as well. We have some nice songs about Susan Kennedy (Karl’s wife) and relationships and so forth.”

Alan will pick out favourite memories from 28 years on Neighbours

The evening will see Alan pick out some of his highlights from his time on Neighbours.

“The big memories for me revolve around the relationships. Karl has had a few affairs and been mischievous throughout the show. The Karl, Susan, Izzy triangle was one of my favourites.”

The show will also see Alan describe the gut-wrenching emotions of seeing the beloved show cancelled.

“I was gutted for the 200 people who lost their jobs that night. That was pretty tough. And then it became clear just how much the fans of the show were hurting. We were getting swamped with emails and social media from people telling us how much the show meant to them.”

Alan is quick to point out it was thanks to the fans of Neighbours – “five and half million Brits cumulatively watched the last episode” – that Amazon stepped in to save the iconic series.

“They took immediate attention and with all the media attention, along with the petitions and fan letters, that prompted the show to be picked up again.”

Alan Fletcher wants to meet fans in Inverness and Arbroath

It is clear Alan loves playing the charming Karl, famed for his tangled love life as much as his medical prowess but has a simple answer when asked if he’s anything like the doctor in real life.

“We share the same hairline and that’s about it,” joked Alan, who has been battling alopecia in recent months.

Alan has been having a ball criss-crossing the UK on a 25-date tour taking him from Cornwall to the Highlands.

“Every show has been marvellous and people have been so responsive,” said Alan. “I get to do a bit of a meet and greet with people which is marvellous. It gives me an opportunity to say thank you to them for supporting Neighbours and supporting me.

‘Lovely to have new places to explore’

And he’s looking forward to bringing the show to Inverness and Arbroath.

“I’ve never been to Inverness and people have raved to me about how beautiful it is. I’ve driven past Abroath but never been there, so it’s lovely to have new places to explore.”

However, the actor is far from a stranger to Scotland, having played Captain Hook in the panto Peter Pan at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre in 2008 alongside HMT’s long-serving dame Alan McHugh.

“I have great memories of Aberdeen. Alan and I played a gig at The Lemon Tree where he was on guitar and I was playing guitar and having a bit of a sing. I had time with Alan and Jordan Young. Great comedians, very funny people and legends, of course, in Scotland.”

‘Come and rejoice in a show you love with me,’ says Alan Fletcher

Now he’s looking forward to meeting fans in Inverness and Arbroath.

“Come along and rejoice in a show you love and have a lot of laughs with me,” he said.

And he has a special message for fans of Neighbours waiting for the new show.

“You are in for an absolute treat. Download the app now and get ready for it because it’s going to be spectacular.”

Alan Fletcher’s The Doctor Will See You Now will be at Eden Court in Inverness on Friday June 30. For information and tickets visit eden-court.co.uk or call 01463 234234.

The show will be at the Webster Memorial Theatre in Arbroath on Sunday July 2. For information and tickets visit anguslive.scot or call 01241 435800.