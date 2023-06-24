Gallery: European Pipe Band Championships make glorious return to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: European Pipe Band Championships make glorious return to Aberdeen

Check out our best photos from today's fun-filled event at Duthie Park.

By Ellie Milne, Megan Avolio and Kenny Elrick

More than 100 pipe bands and 25 drum majors gathered at Duthie Park today for the European Pipe Band Championships.

The event is one of the largest competitions of its kind in the world and has finally returned to Aberdeen for the first time since 1981.

Pipers from all over the world put their talent on the display in categories which showcased their different music, skills and age groups.

Thousands of people spent their day enjoying the entertainment, family activities and stalls on offer, as well as the glorious sunshine.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick captured some of the best moments from the day.

Turriff and District warming up. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Theresa and John Buchan with Adam Murdoch, 6, Charlie Murdoch, 7, Harper Pritchard , 5, Miller Pritchard, 1. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
There was a big turn out for the European Pipe Band Championships. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juvenile drum major final. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Deeside Caledonia. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Turriff and District warming up in the sun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The crowd was well entertained. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bands played in the arena. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
City of Aberdeen Pipe Band had their turn. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Visitors were enjoying the sun and the music. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
City of Inverness put on a good show. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Crowds of people enjoyed the performances. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland dancers competed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
City of Aberdeen Pipe Band. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Plenty of people came out to watch the championships. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Young Highland dancers took the stage. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tom Newton from the George Hertion pipe band. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Other pipe band members watch the other competitors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Highland dancers put on a great performance for the crowd. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh RBL Pipe Band getting ready. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
This years European Pipe Band Championships were held at Duthie Park in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Visitors enjoy a drink in the sun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh RBL Pipe Band getting ready. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andrew Clouston and son Josh, 6 had some fun in a canoe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Granite City Pipe Band warming up. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Spectators enjoying the day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Granite City Pipe Band had their turn in the arena. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
People of all ages enjoyed the event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jake Scott of Fraserburgh RBL Pipe Band. mage: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

