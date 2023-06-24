Gallery: European Pipe Band Championships make glorious return to Aberdeen

More than 100 pipe bands and 25 drum majors gathered at Duthie Park today for the European Pipe Band Championships.

The event is one of the largest competitions of its kind in the world and has finally returned to Aberdeen for the first time since 1981.

Pipers from all over the world put their talent on the display in categories which showcased their different music, skills and age groups.

Thousands of people spent their day enjoying the entertainment, family activities and stalls on offer, as well as the glorious sunshine.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick captured some of the best moments from the day.