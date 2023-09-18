Globetrotters stars say ‘expect the unexpected’ at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Globetrotters stars say ‘expect the unexpected’ at P&J Live

Cherelle 'Torch' George and Chandler 'Bulldog' Mack can't wait to greet fans on their world tour.

By Jenna Scott
The Harlem Globetrotters, who will be heading for Aberdeen
The world-famous Globetrotters will return to Aberdeen next year. Image: Guillermo Gutierrez/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

Basketball isn’t everyone’s forte.

I was 16 when I last attempted a lay-up.

Before I knew it, the ball flew from my hands.

The resulting thud against the backboard was met with cursing and groans.

It wasn’t pretty.

So, when I sat down with two world-famous basketball stars, you could imagine my heart pounding faster than my feet on the court that day as I relived the trauma that was Higher PE.

But Cherelle ‘Torch’ George, point guard for the Harlem Globetrotters, reassured my doubts because “basketball is a universal language”.

Cherelle 'Torch' George in action for the Globetrotters.
Cherelle ‘Torch’ George is the 16th woman to play for the Globetrotters. Image: Melissa Levin/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

“We’ve played in countries where they don’t speak the language, or where basketball isn’t their favourite sport, but they come to a Globetrotter game and they enjoy it.”

Her teammate and forward, Chandler ‘Bulldog’ Mack, doubled down with a promise that “everybody will feel included no matter where we are”.

Harlem Globetrotters set for Aberdeen

With that being said, I was ready to snag my tickets for their upcoming game at the P&J Live.

And it seems the pair are equally as eager to explore the north-east.

“Hopefully we’re the ones you’ll see in Scotland,” said Bulldog.

Torch added: “We love to travel internationally to put on a show for you guys. We’re looking forward to being in Scotland.”

For more than 95 years, the Globetrotters have spread joy and delight with their jaw-dropping skills.

They are revolutionary.

No two games are the same

But no two games are ever the same and audiences should “expect the unexpected”.

“That’s what makes it so fun. We can literally take something that we see outside and think about adding it, or if we’re in a new country we’ll learn more about the country so we can add it to the show,” Bulldog said.

Chandler 'Bulldog' Mack on the court for the Harlem Globetrotters, who will be coming to Aberdeen
Chandler ‘Bulldog’ Mack knows how to rile up the audience. Image: Kevin Langley/CSM/Shutterstock.

“When we’re in Europe we might be kicking a ball and running up the court with it and suddenly it’s a soccer play instead of basketball.

“We’re always trying to include wherever we are and the culture we’re in.

“That makes it fun because you never know. A show in Hungary will be different from a show in Scotland. A show in Scotland is different from a show in Australia.”

Even the players themselves keep each other on their toes as “things happen that aren’t supposed to happen”.

Torch said: “I have to say, there is never a Globetrotter that goes the same every night.

“There’s been games where things happen that weren’t expected, but that’s what makes a Globetrotter game.”

Fans can look forward to the usual tricks and stunts such as the high-flying dunks during the interactive game.

The Globetrotters are renowned for their stunts. Image: Melissa Levin/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

And they can expect to find themselves fully immersed as part of the game because “there’s no fan interaction like a Globetrotter game”.

Globetrotter fans eager to get involved

Throughout their Globetrotter careers, neither Torch nor Bulldog can recall a time fans weren’t enthusiastic to get involved.

Whether that’s from Bulldog calling women up to dance or stealing their popcorn, the two are always met with excitement.

Torch said: “Globetrotter games are fun. People want to be a part of it. Fans come to the game to be a part of the show.

“That’s a part of creating those memories that last forever and not being afraid to have fun, or look silly on the court.”

Nearing its 100th anniversary, the Globetrotters have thrived on building a brand unlike any other team.

They stunned viewers across the globe when they defeated World Champion Minneapolis Lakers of the NBA twice back in 1948 and 1949, just one year before embarking on their first international tour.

Very quickly, the team were recognised as the world’s best basketball team.

World records were set, hall of famers were created, and they eventually had their own TV show.

The team were also fundamental in blazing a path for the WNBA after Olympic Gold Medalist Lynette Woodard became the first women to ever play on a men’s pro basketball team.

It’s a legacy Torch, now the 16th woman to join the Globetrotters, and Bulldog carry with pride, but recognise as a weight on their shoulders.

Aberdeen fans can join in with the fun next year. Image: Guillermo Gutierrez/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

Bulldog said: “It’s an honour and a responsibility to be part of this rich tradition. And it’s also a challenge having the torch passed to us, no pun intended.

“We want to continue to move it forward to the next generation and continue this journey so that when we look down the line when we’re done playing basketball and with our families, kids can still come to us with stories about seeing a game with their parents.

“It’s a heavy burden but it’s a burden we accept.”

Torch called it an “honour” to don the jersey every night and described the women of the Globertrotters as “limited edition”.

The point guard is determined to contribute in paving the way for future generations by inspiring young girls around the world.

“Inclusion means a lot to me,” she said, noting her position alongside nine male teammates.

“I want to see more women on the team, playing amongst each other.

“It’d be nice to see three women with only seven men. That’s my goal and I don’t take this opportunity for granted.

“We want to keep the rich legacy going and we want to leave it better than we found it.”

Where can you get tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters in Aberdeen

The Globetrotters will go head-to-head against the Washington Generals on 16 February 2023.

Tickets are available via the P&J Live website.

