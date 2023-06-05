Harlem Globetrotters to take world tour and ‘magical’ basketball skills to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Harlem Globetrotters will be sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats with a game like never before at the P&J Live next year.

World-famous basketball stars will treat Aberdeen audiences to their unparalleled skills as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals on February 16.

The Harlem Globetrotters World Tour is sure to be an interactive game day packed with one-of-a-kind moments.

Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrills fans can expect from this new version of the Globetrotter game.

Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the live event will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

For over 95 years, the team has been committed to spreading joy through their artful basketball skills.

Globetrotters return to Aberdeen after six years

This will be their sixth time visiting the Granite City – their last visit was in 2017 when Slick Willie scored an incredible 131ft trick shot from AECC tower.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live said: “It’s incredible to welcome the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters back to Aberdeen for the sixth time.

“We last saw the Globetrotters amaze us with their elite skills back in 2017.

“This one will be fun for all the family; their magical basketball skills will have us on the edge of our seats for sure. We can’t wait to see them do what they do best – put on an epic basketball show like no other.”

Three mobile customers can get their hands on presale tickets on Wednesday from 12pm, and venue presale tickets on Thursday.

Tickets go on general sale at 12pm on Friday on www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

For more information on P&J Live visit www.pandjlive.com