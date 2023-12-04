Attic Theatre brings north east charm to Beauty and the Beast panto at Tivoli

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Attic Theatre brings north east charm to Beauty and the Beast panto at Tivoli

The theatre group's 2024 pantomime 'Beauty & the Beast' runs until December 22 at the Tivoli theatre in Aberdeen.

Panto review - Ruaridh looking over the balcony at Beauty & the Beast at the Tivoli theatre, Aberdeen
Attic has taken timeless classic, Beauty & the Beast, to the Tivoli stage
By Ashleigh Barbour

As a little girl, one of my favourite films was Disney’s Beauty & The Beast (and it’s still one of my favourites today if I’m being perfectly honest).

So when I was given the opportunity to take my little boy to not just his first panto, but to a panto based on one of my favourite stories of all-time, I jumped at the chance.

Attic Theatre‘s 2024 Christmas production of Beauty and the Beast was described to me as the timeless fairy tale “with a panto twist”- put on by a talented group of “real people” who live in the north east and juggle rehearsals with full-time jobs or studies to put on magical shows.

To set the scene, heroine Bonnie – played by 17-year-old Anna Seaman – is on a quest for more adventure and follows her father, Archie Simpson (played by Matthew Walker), to a castle where he has been held captive by a selfish beast.

Bonnie and the Beast on stage at the Tivoli theatre
The Beauty & the Beast cast are all local to the north east. Image: Rosemary Lowne.

She selflessly trades places to save her dad and there’s a plot twist at the end when the beast transforms into the human he once was (but I shan’t spoil the surprise).

We were warned that the story wouldn’t stay close to the Disney classic because it’s an expensive business securing the rights. But that really didn’t matter, as what Attic managed to do was bring north east charm and magic to a tale as old as time.

Beauty & the Beast is a romp from beginning to end

New characters helped Bonnie on her adventure, including hilarious mother and son double act Muggie and Joe played by Steven Reid and Andrew Reid.

Evil fairy Madea played by Samantha Gray was a powerful presence on stage; Fairy G played by Michelle Bruce set the bar with her incredible voice; sisters Connie & Ronnie (played by Hannah Smith and Robyn Smith) were a class act; and Dougal Finlay who played ‘George the Horse’ secured the most laughs.

The two-and-a-half-hour show on the Tivoli theatre stage was a romp from beginning to end, from the impressive costumes to the energetic song and dance numbers, to the jokes which went over the kids’ heads.

Wild moments during Beauty & the Beast
Beauty & the Beast is the tenth panto Attic has put on at the Tivoli theatre. Image: Rosemary Lowne

A special nod must be given to the music which catapulted the panto to a top-class production, including a mash-up of Miley’s Cyrus’s ‘Flowers’ with ‘I Will Survive’ and a powerful cover of Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s ‘Skin’ performed by the talented Ross Robertson.

It came as no surprise that the music was incredible though given the musical director is Craig McDermott, a talented musician I went to school with and knew would always be destined for great things.

That’s the lovely thing about an Attic panto – I suspect everyone in the audience knows or knows of someone on stage, and there were plenty of family, friends, colleagues and neighbours who had come to support.

George the Horse secured most laughs during Beauty & the Beast
Beauty & The Beast runs until December 22. Image: Rosemary Lowne

It’s the thing that sets Attic productions apart from others, in that they are put on by local people who live right here in the north east, and who include plenty of local jokes and ‘fit likes’ to make sure the audience connects.

This was Attic’s tenth pantomime at the Tivoli and a huge congratulations to everyone who is taking part, from the young stars of the Aberdeen Academy of Dance, to the costume and set designers, to the backstage crew.

New character, the evil fairy Medea, brings sass to the stage during Beauty & the Beast
New characters put a twist on the timeless classic, Beauty & the Beast. Image: Rosemary Lowne

Local theatre with a heart

Attic also gives back to the community with proceeds of this year’s programme being donated to the Able Deen, a local charity that aims to increase independence, freedom, self esteem and choice for people with disabilities.

Because Attic cares so much I’m so pleased this was my son’s first panto experience.

And his enthusiastic claps, several ‘wows’ and general amazement of his surroundings means we will absolutely be back next year for more.

  • Beauty & the Beast runs until December 22 at the Tivoli Theatre

REVIEW: Goldilocks And The Three Bears is just right as a fantastic and fresh panto at The Tivoli

Conversation