Attic Theatre brings north east charm to Beauty and the Beast panto at Tivoli

As a little girl, one of my favourite films was Disney’s Beauty & The Beast (and it’s still one of my favourites today if I’m being perfectly honest).

So when I was given the opportunity to take my little boy to not just his first panto, but to a panto based on one of my favourite stories of all-time, I jumped at the chance.

Attic Theatre‘s 2024 Christmas production of Beauty and the Beast was described to me as the timeless fairy tale “with a panto twist”- put on by a talented group of “real people” who live in the north east and juggle rehearsals with full-time jobs or studies to put on magical shows.

To set the scene, heroine Bonnie – played by 17-year-old Anna Seaman – is on a quest for more adventure and follows her father, Archie Simpson (played by Matthew Walker), to a castle where he has been held captive by a selfish beast.

She selflessly trades places to save her dad and there’s a plot twist at the end when the beast transforms into the human he once was (but I shan’t spoil the surprise).

We were warned that the story wouldn’t stay close to the Disney classic because it’s an expensive business securing the rights. But that really didn’t matter, as what Attic managed to do was bring north east charm and magic to a tale as old as time.

Beauty & the Beast is a romp from beginning to end

New characters helped Bonnie on her adventure, including hilarious mother and son double act Muggie and Joe played by Steven Reid and Andrew Reid.

Evil fairy Madea played by Samantha Gray was a powerful presence on stage; Fairy G played by Michelle Bruce set the bar with her incredible voice; sisters Connie & Ronnie (played by Hannah Smith and Robyn Smith) were a class act; and Dougal Finlay who played ‘George the Horse’ secured the most laughs.

The two-and-a-half-hour show on the Tivoli theatre stage was a romp from beginning to end, from the impressive costumes to the energetic song and dance numbers, to the jokes which went over the kids’ heads.

A special nod must be given to the music which catapulted the panto to a top-class production, including a mash-up of Miley’s Cyrus’s ‘Flowers’ with ‘I Will Survive’ and a powerful cover of Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s ‘Skin’ performed by the talented Ross Robertson.

It came as no surprise that the music was incredible though given the musical director is Craig McDermott, a talented musician I went to school with and knew would always be destined for great things.

That’s the lovely thing about an Attic panto – I suspect everyone in the audience knows or knows of someone on stage, and there were plenty of family, friends, colleagues and neighbours who had come to support.

It’s the thing that sets Attic productions apart from others, in that they are put on by local people who live right here in the north east, and who include plenty of local jokes and ‘fit likes’ to make sure the audience connects.

This was Attic’s tenth pantomime at the Tivoli and a huge congratulations to everyone who is taking part, from the young stars of the Aberdeen Academy of Dance, to the costume and set designers, to the backstage crew.

Local theatre with a heart

Attic also gives back to the community with proceeds of this year’s programme being donated to the Able Deen, a local charity that aims to increase independence, freedom, self esteem and choice for people with disabilities.

Because Attic cares so much I’m so pleased this was my son’s first panto experience.

And his enthusiastic claps, several ‘wows’ and general amazement of his surroundings means we will absolutely be back next year for more.