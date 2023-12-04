North-east meat processor supplies lamb to Dubai

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east meat processor supplies lamb to Dubai

Woodhead Bros is the second biggest lamb processor in Scotland.

By Katrina Macarthur
Woodhead Brothers’ trading manager Scott Bradley at the COP28 dinner in Dubai.

North-east meat processor Woodhead Bros has become the first in Scotland to receive accreditation to supply the market in the Middle East.

The move could lead to a ‘lucrative’ new opening for Scottish sheep producers.

The manufacturing site at Turriff, which is part of the Myton Food Group, supplied Scotch Lamb to guests at the COP 28 dinner in Dubai to celebrate St Andrew’s Day.

Woodhead Bros is the second biggest lamb processor in Scotland and alongside other processing sites, it processes approximately 8,000 lambs and over 2,500 cattle per week.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) estimates that the new market could have significant worth to the Scottish sheep industry.

In recent years, the Middle East has imported an annual average of £571m worth of sheep meat.

Tom Gibson, director of business development at QMS said: “At QMS, we are working continuously to open doors to wider markets for our different products.

“The Middle East has been untapped until now and it’s really exciting to see this opportunity to sell a substantial volume of lamb to a different part of the world become a reality through Woodhead Bros.

First Minister Humza Yousaf pictured in Dubai at the COP 28 dinner, with Tom Gibson, of QMS, right.

“Matching up with nations that are not self-sufficient is the perfect partnership and offers the best value to both, and it is the processors who can grasp these international opportunities by meeting the market demand and physically supplying the product.”

Scott Bradley, trading manager at Woodhead Bros says trading with Dubai highlights Scotland’s ability to export premium lamb and will open opportunities in other Gulf states.

“As consumer tastes and markets change it’s imperative for us to keep looking for new opportunities, and this is one that has enormous and exciting potential.

“Having sampled our products in early November, buyers in Dubai were delighted with the quality and flavour our range had to offer. As of November 30, we will mainly be supplying products into high end food service, the leisure and tourist markets, and look forward to growing trade with other nations as awareness and logistics develop.”

