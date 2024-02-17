First person to free-climb El Capitan solo in under 24 hours – using a rope – to share tales in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

First person to free-climb El Capitan solo in under 24 hours – using a rope – to share tales in Inverness

Pete Whittaker was the first to free-climb Yosemite National Park’s 3,000ft granite wall El Capitan in under 24 hours – solo.

By Gayle Ritchie
Top climber Pete Whittaker was the first person to free-climb El Capitan in under 24 hours, solo, using a rope.
Top climber Pete Whittaker was the first person to free-climb El Capitan in under 24 hours, solo, using ropes.

Pete Whittaker was the first person to free-climb Yosemite National Park’s 3,000ft granite wall El Capitan in under 24 hours – solo.

The 33-year-old, who from hails the Peak District, completed the challenge using a rope, in 2016.

The route took him 20 hours and six minutes, smashing the previous fastest time of four days.

Pete tackling the death-defying El Capitan in Yosemite’s National Park.

It was a huge achievement, but one that continues to be mired in confusion – especially as the following year, Alex Honnold became the first person to free-climb the perilous route without a rope.

Alex’s vertigo-inducing 2018 documentary, Free Solo, won an Oscar and turned him into the most famous rock climber in the world.

Journey of discovery

When Pete – one of the world’s top big wall solo climbers – heads to Eden Court in Inverness, he’ll delve deep into the intricacies of free solo climbing, taking audiences on a journey of discovery.

Pete doing what he loves best – crack climbing. Image: Mari Salvesen.

“What Alex did on El Capitan the year after me is another level – but they are both similar and different feats,” he says.

“Rope soloing is climbing alone but you use a rope, so you self-belay yourself as you climb, which is a very difficult skill.”

Hauling equipment on expeditions

Most of Pete’s big wall climbs see him at height for long periods, so he needs to go armed with food, drink, a stove, a ‘portaledge’ and ‘loo equipment’.

“If I’m spending more than one day climbing, then portaledges can feel like a luxury for sleeping on,” he says.

“I sometimes sleep on natural ledges – be I need to be sure I’ll make it up to them at a given time.”

Pete in action on a sea stack. Image: Mari Salvesen.

What about those unavoidable toilet breaks? “Yes, I have to s*** into bags!” he laughs.

“There’s also a thing called a ‘poop tube’. In popular places like Yosemite you can’t just poop off the side of a cliff. That would be disgusting.”

Pete has written a book on crack climbing, having completed one of the world’s hardest ‘crack climbs’ in Utah in November 2023.

Breaking down barriers

His talk will break down the mental barriers he overcomes to be able to tackle such dangerous territory.

“It’s about minimising risk by doing lots of training and finding your comfort zone,” he reasons.

“I don’t like the idea of being in a situation that feels out of control – that’s the worst thing ever.

Top climber Pete Whittaker is coming to Inverness.

“So when people ask me if I’m an adrenalin junkie, I say I’m the complete opposite.

“I look for comfort so that whatever I’m doing feels easy. I always believe I’ll return unscathed.

“One of the most important things is understanding your own ability, knowing what your level is, and how fit and strong you are. That comes through years of climbing.”

Crack climb connoisseur

Pete says his ambition is not to seek out more free solo walls but instead to focus on his performance and further cultivate his crack climbing skills.

He’s climbed all over the world, and has enjoyed winter climbs in Scotland – in the Cairngorms, Glencoe, and on Ben Nevis.

  • To book tickets for Pete’s talk, at Eden Court on February 21, click here.

More from Entertainment

Writer Hanif Kureishi was left disabled following a fall (Yui Mok/PA)
Hanif Kureishi says he wants to help disabled writers following his fall
Rob Brydon has spoken about rumours Gavin And Stacey will be brought back (Ian West/PA)
Rob Brydon on Gavin And Stacey’s return: As far as I’m aware it’s a…
Kawser Quamer made a blunder on live television (BBC/PA)
BBC presenter accidentally ruins surprise party in live TV blunder
The UK’s best hopes for success at this year’s Bafta film awards could come in the categories celebrating achievement behind the camera (Johnny Green/PA)
Bafta film awards: This year’s potential history-makers, milestones and misses
The Duke of Sussex (PA)
Duke of Sussex ‘willing to take temporary royal role’ while King is ill: report
Ben Shephard and his ‘on-screen Good Morning Britain wife’ Kate Garraway (Ian West/PA)
Ben Shephard: Leaving ‘on-screen wife’ Kate Garraway for This Morning is hard
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have confirmed they have ‘no plans’ to step back from Dancing On Ice after retiring from skating together in 2025 (Ian West/PA)
Torvill and Dean confirm they have ‘no plans’ to step back from Dancing On…
To go with story by Sean Wallace. Aberdeen musician Bryan Ginge Duncan starts recording career in sixties Picture shows; Aberdeen musician Bryan Ginge Duncan . Aberdeen. Supplied by Bryan Ginge Duncan Date; Unknown
Aberdeen musician Bryan Ginge Duncan begins recording career in sixties
Johnny Weir expects celebrity contestants to showcase a blend of technical and artistic ability (PA)
Dancing On Ice guest judge Johnny Weir on the standout performers so far
Amy Schumer (Doug Peters/PA)
Amy Schumer shares health update in response to online comments about her face

Conversation