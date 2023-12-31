Cairngorms climber lucky to be alive after being rescued during -2C snow blizzards and yellow weather warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Cairngorms climber lucky to be alive after being rescued during -2C snow blizzards and yellow weather warning

The team were called out after receiving reports of a stranded climber near Coire an t-Sneachda.

By Ross Hempseed

A stranded climber was stretchered a mile down a mountain by Cairngorm Mountain Rescue in -2C snow blizzards yesterday.

The woman became separated from others in her party near Coire an t-Sneachda, with the full mountain rescue team dispatched at around 5.30pm.

Her rescuers say they doubt she would have survived the night due to the “horrendous” weather conditions.

A yellow weather warning was in force, with 80mph winds and heavy snow making the rescue at over 3,100ft extremely challenging.

Cairngorm MRT stretchers the casualty back down the mountain. Image: Cairngorm MRT.

Suffering from exhaustion and extreme cold, the team for attempted to rewarm the casualty with heating pads after locating her within the boulder field at Coire an t-Sneachda.

She was then bundled onto a stretcher with special “blizzard blankets” before the team carried her back down the mountain.

Video footage shows the team trudging through snow as they pushed through the strong winds and snow while carrying the stretcher to their specialist snow vehicle.

The team eventually made it back to base safely by 10.30pm.

Cairngorm casualty ‘encountered horrendous conditions’

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team leader Iain Cornfoot told MailOnline: “She was very cold and suffering from exhaustion.

“The conditions she had encountered were horrendous.

“In fact they were so bad – 80mph winds and heavy snow – we would not have gone out at that time. It was just too dangerous.

“She was lucky the conditions improved.

“Fortunately the wind dropped and that allowed us to reach her.

“It was just as well because I don’t think she would have survived the night.”

