Greatest Showman movie was inspiration behind Cirque for producer Max Fox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Greatest Showman movie was inspiration behind Cirque for producer Max Fox

Max Fox created a magical production that will transport you to a big top at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen.

Not only is Max Fox the producer of Cirque - The Greatest Show, but he is also one of the lead vocalists, too. Image: Andrew Payne
Not only is Max Fox the producer of Cirque - The Greatest Show, but he is also one of the lead vocalists, too. Image: Andrew Payne
By Abby Ross

Do you want to witness a real-life version of The Greatest Showman at His Majesty’s Theatre this weekend?

Escape for an unforgettable night at this classic circus and musical theatre fusion production that will leave you blown away.

From kicking off a small-scale show before lockdown to teaming up with James Taylor, director of Entertainers – one of the leading theatre production and promotion companies in the UK – to create something even more special, Max Fox is back with Cirque – The Greatest Show, bigger and better than ever before.

The award-winning sensation saw sell-out shows in 2023, but Max is excited to return to Aberdeen to show everyone what they’ve got to offer this time around.

What makes it the greatest show?

This breath-taking spectacle will take to His Majesty’s Theatre from Friday March 29 until Saturday March 30. 

The family-friendly show follows a mime artist played by the well-known actor, comedian and magician from Britain’s Got Talent, Christian Lee.

Christian Lee plays the mime in Cirque – The Greatest Show. Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts

He lives in a black and white world until winning a colour-screen television, and begins his quest for a life in colour.

The audience steps inside his screen as they begin to see a parade of performances from everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway hits, accompanied by circus acts from contortionists and aerialists to roller-skating acrobats, jugglers and fire experts.

One of the aerialist performances in Cirque – The Greatest Show. Supplied by Aberdeen Performing
Roller-skating act Duo Eclipse. Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts

The show is held together by smooth choreography and famous musical numbers from not only The Greatest Showman but also Dream Girls, Hairspray and Moulin Rouge to name but a few.

As well as producing the show, Max also features as one of the lead singers alongside other vocalists — including Robbie Waugh, Wesley Bromley and Nikita Coulon — whose phenomenal voices and incredible costume changes are showcased in group numbers and solos.

The road to Cirque

Max started performing at the age of 17 and worked in numerous holiday parks and cruise ships.

His career got off to a flying start which led to him starring as the lead vocalist in the big UK theatre tour of The Jerseys, singing at The Jerseys Live in Vegas and performing multiple times for the Royal Family.

His job opportunities have certainly not been boring.

He said: “It’s a surreal experience, I worked with a charity that put on entertainment for injured war veterans. The patron for the charity is Princess Anne so that led me to start doing bits at St James’s Palace and we did the Queen’s 90th at Windsor Castle.”

Max performing at The Not Forgotten Summer Garden Party Drive-In 2021. Supplied by Louise Coopman 

Max had a commercial concept where he would put on drive-in-range productions — The Not Forgotten Drive-in Tour was the first of its kind and was performed to British veterans across the country.

Back in 2017, he became “obsessed” with The Greatest Showman and discovered a gap in the market.

He said: “There are lots of shows, like a traditional circus, and generally parents just get tickets for the children to watch. I thought it would be interesting to create a concept where adults are just as engaged as the kids so that anybody can watch Cirque no matter what age and be thrilled by the experience.”

Adam Boom performing his fire act. Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts

Max decided to begin working on this idea in 2019 and put on a small tour — that was until Covid-19 kicked in.

Fast forward to 2023, he partnered with Entertainers and they’ve promoted the show which has taken it to new heights.

Because of last year’s success, 200 shows were put in place for this year’s tour with a large cast of 18 from Europe and the UK.

Max can’t wait to perform in front of a northern crowd

Max is excited about another trip to the Granite City after having to add extra dates at P&J Live on Cirque’s 2023 tour following a phenomenal demand for tickets.

He also visited back when he did the drive-in tour at one of the MacDonald Resorts nearby.

Left, Max Fox singing alongside Robbie Waugh, Nikita Coulon and Wesley Bromley in Cirque – The Greatest Show. Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts

This time they will head to HMT, which he thinks is the perfect venue for their amazing exhibition.

He said: “I’m a northern boy and we love a northern crowd so we are thrilled to come and show everyone what we are all about.

“His Majesty’s Theatre is beautiful and we can’t wait to perform on that big stage.”

Witness the dangerous crossbow act. Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts

What’s been created is a unique piece of theatre, where two different forms of theatrical artists — circus and musical entertainers — have merged for audiences to be mesmerised by something daring and innovative.

For the viewing public, if you want to experience something fresh and diverse for all the family to enjoy, this is the show for you.

After Aberdeen, their next stop is Inverness at Eden Court on Monday April 1 and Tuesday April 2 .

Cirque – The Greatest Show is at His Majesty’s Theatre from Friday March 29 until Saturday March 30 

More from Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen, with the E Street Band, on stage at Murrayfield, Edinburgh, during his 2023 tour (Jane Barlow/PA)
Bruce Springsteen to make history as international Ivors fellow
Chief executive officer of GB News Angelos Frangopoulos (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
GB News boss defends lack of political and racial diversity among its presenters
BBC director-general Tim Davie has said he is open to a ‘more progressive’ licence fee (Jacob King/PA)
BBC boss Tim Davie says he is open to a ‘more progressive’ licence fee
Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Garraway: I am ashamed that paying for husband’s care left me in debt
Tommy Fury is playing for Soccer Aid World XI FC (Daniel Hambury/PA)
Tommy Fury hopes Molly-Mae Hague and baby Bambi will be cheering at Soccer Aid
Law enforcement agents stand at the entrance to a property belonging to rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (Rebecca Blackwell/AP/PA)
US Homeland Security raids properties of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Bill Nighy arrives for a screening of Netflix film, The Beautiful Game, at Ham Yard Hotel in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Bill Nighy: Starring alongside Homeless World Cup players was ‘very affecting’
MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace (BBC/ShineTV)
MasterChef to celebrate 20th series with ‘most extraordinary challenges’
Lorraine Kelly has spoken about what it was like to suffer a miscarriage (Ian West/PA)
Lorraine Kelly on suffering miscarriage: Sometimes I wonder what might have been
Kate Garraway has said the £16,000 monthly cost of her husband Derek Draper’s care was more than her salary from ITV and caused her to rack up huge debts (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Kate Garraway says cost of husband’s care exceeded ITV salary

Conversation