Greatest Showman movie was inspiration behind Cirque for producer Max Fox

Do you want to witness a real-life version of The Greatest Showman at His Majesty’s Theatre this weekend?

Escape for an unforgettable night at this classic circus and musical theatre fusion production that will leave you blown away.

From kicking off a small-scale show before lockdown to teaming up with James Taylor, director of Entertainers – one of the leading theatre production and promotion companies in the UK – to create something even more special, Max Fox is back with Cirque – The Greatest Show, bigger and better than ever before.

The award-winning sensation saw sell-out shows in 2023, but Max is excited to return to Aberdeen to show everyone what they’ve got to offer this time around.

What makes it the greatest show?

This breath-taking spectacle will take to His Majesty’s Theatre from Friday March 29 until Saturday March 30.

The family-friendly show follows a mime artist played by the well-known actor, comedian and magician from Britain’s Got Talent, Christian Lee.

He lives in a black and white world until winning a colour-screen television, and begins his quest for a life in colour.

The audience steps inside his screen as they begin to see a parade of performances from everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway hits, accompanied by circus acts from contortionists and aerialists to roller-skating acrobats, jugglers and fire experts.

The show is held together by smooth choreography and famous musical numbers from not only The Greatest Showman but also Dream Girls, Hairspray and Moulin Rouge to name but a few.

As well as producing the show, Max also features as one of the lead singers alongside other vocalists — including Robbie Waugh, Wesley Bromley and Nikita Coulon — whose phenomenal voices and incredible costume changes are showcased in group numbers and solos.

The road to Cirque

Max started performing at the age of 17 and worked in numerous holiday parks and cruise ships.

His career got off to a flying start which led to him starring as the lead vocalist in the big UK theatre tour of The Jerseys, singing at The Jerseys Live in Vegas and performing multiple times for the Royal Family.

His job opportunities have certainly not been boring.

He said: “It’s a surreal experience, I worked with a charity that put on entertainment for injured war veterans. The patron for the charity is Princess Anne so that led me to start doing bits at St James’s Palace and we did the Queen’s 90th at Windsor Castle.”

Max had a commercial concept where he would put on drive-in-range productions — The Not Forgotten Drive-in Tour was the first of its kind and was performed to British veterans across the country.

Back in 2017, he became “obsessed” with The Greatest Showman and discovered a gap in the market.

He said: “There are lots of shows, like a traditional circus, and generally parents just get tickets for the children to watch. I thought it would be interesting to create a concept where adults are just as engaged as the kids so that anybody can watch Cirque no matter what age and be thrilled by the experience.”

Max decided to begin working on this idea in 2019 and put on a small tour — that was until Covid-19 kicked in.

Fast forward to 2023, he partnered with Entertainers and they’ve promoted the show which has taken it to new heights.

Because of last year’s success, 200 shows were put in place for this year’s tour with a large cast of 18 from Europe and the UK.

Max can’t wait to perform in front of a northern crowd

Max is excited about another trip to the Granite City after having to add extra dates at P&J Live on Cirque’s 2023 tour following a phenomenal demand for tickets.

He also visited back when he did the drive-in tour at one of the MacDonald Resorts nearby.

This time they will head to HMT, which he thinks is the perfect venue for their amazing exhibition.

He said: “I’m a northern boy and we love a northern crowd so we are thrilled to come and show everyone what we are all about.

“His Majesty’s Theatre is beautiful and we can’t wait to perform on that big stage.”

What’s been created is a unique piece of theatre, where two different forms of theatrical artists — circus and musical entertainers — have merged for audiences to be mesmerised by something daring and innovative.

For the viewing public, if you want to experience something fresh and diverse for all the family to enjoy, this is the show for you.

After Aberdeen, their next stop is Inverness at Eden Court on Monday April 1 and Tuesday April 2 .

Cirque – The Greatest Show is at His Majesty’s Theatre from Friday March 29 until Saturday March 30