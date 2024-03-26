5 things to do this weekend: Printmaking in Aberdeen and brunch with a DJ in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Printmaking in Aberdeen and brunch with a DJ in Inverness

Watch a musical at the theatre, decorate some hard-boiled eggs for rolling or make your own fine art print this weekend.

Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre is showing their production of Anastasia: The Musical.
Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre is showing their production of Anastasia: The Musical. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karen Roberts

There’s plenty to do this weekend across the north and north-east – whether you want to watch a magical musical, have a boozy brunch or create your own fine art print.

Anastasia: The Musical

Catch Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre’s production of Anastasia: The Musical. Featuring the heart-warming story of the mysterious disappearance of the Grand Duchess Anastasia, the show is playing at the Tivoli Theatre from Wednesday to Saturday this week.

The magical tale, filled with favourite musical numbers such as Once Upon a December, is set amidst the turmoil of the Russian Revolution and follows an orphan called Anya who is determined to find out about her past.

For more information and tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

Coffee morning in Aberdeen

Torry St Fittick’s Parish Church will host its monthly coffee morning. Head along to the event on Walker Road on Saturday.

It will run from 10am until 12 noon, and there will be a host of stalls to browse including bric-a-brac, books, CDs, DVDs, home bakes and preserves. The church holds its coffee mornings on the last Saturday of every month, the entry fee is through a donation.

Enjoy a cuppa and a natter at St Fittick’s Parish Church coffee morning. 

Rolling eggs for Easter

As it is Easter Sunday this weekend, it is a perfect time to decorate some hard boiled eggs for rolling. Whether you are using pens, paint or dye, or going for an Easter Bunny design or one inspired by your favourite film character, it’s a fun family activity.

And there’s no shortage of hills and slopes in the north and north-east to head to for this Easter tradition.

How will you design your Easter egg this year? 

Inverness Boozy Brunch

The White House in Inverness is offering a hopping Easter Weekend celebration with a boozy brunch complete with a DJ.

On Saturday between 12pm and 4pm, brunch-goers will be offered a glass of prosecco or no secco on arrival, a main brunch dish of your choice and any two Easter-themed brunch concoctions.

To find out more and to book, visit https://thewhitehouse.uk.com

The White House Inverness
The White House on Union Street in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Printmaking workshop

Celebrating 50 years of printmaking at Peacock, a special exhibition will be on display at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Iconic and vivid works from founding members of artists, pioneering printmakers and influential teachers who helped establish Peacock in 1974 will be on display.

The fine art printmaking workshops are taking place between 10.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4pm on Saturday at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Entry to the exhibition is free. Find out more at https://www.aberdeencity.gov.uk 

Printmaking Display by Montrose Stroke Club
Image: Paul Reid

Conversation