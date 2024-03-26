5 things to do this weekend: Printmaking in Aberdeen and brunch with a DJ in Inverness

There’s plenty to do this weekend across the north and north-east – whether you want to watch a magical musical, have a boozy brunch or create your own fine art print.

Anastasia: The Musical

Catch Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre’s production of Anastasia: The Musical. Featuring the heart-warming story of the mysterious disappearance of the Grand Duchess Anastasia, the show is playing at the Tivoli Theatre from Wednesday to Saturday this week.

The magical tale, filled with favourite musical numbers such as Once Upon a December, is set amidst the turmoil of the Russian Revolution and follows an orphan called Anya who is determined to find out about her past.

For more information and tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

Coffee morning in Aberdeen

Torry St Fittick’s Parish Church will host its monthly coffee morning. Head along to the event on Walker Road on Saturday.

It will run from 10am until 12 noon, and there will be a host of stalls to browse including bric-a-brac, books, CDs, DVDs, home bakes and preserves. The church holds its coffee mornings on the last Saturday of every month, the entry fee is through a donation.

Rolling eggs for Easter

As it is Easter Sunday this weekend, it is a perfect time to decorate some hard boiled eggs for rolling. Whether you are using pens, paint or dye, or going for an Easter Bunny design or one inspired by your favourite film character, it’s a fun family activity.

And there’s no shortage of hills and slopes in the north and north-east to head to for this Easter tradition.

Inverness Boozy Brunch

The White House in Inverness is offering a hopping Easter Weekend celebration with a boozy brunch complete with a DJ.

On Saturday between 12pm and 4pm, brunch-goers will be offered a glass of prosecco or no secco on arrival, a main brunch dish of your choice and any two Easter-themed brunch concoctions.

To find out more and to book, visit https://thewhitehouse.uk.com

Printmaking workshop

Celebrating 50 years of printmaking at Peacock, a special exhibition will be on display at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Iconic and vivid works from founding members of artists, pioneering printmakers and influential teachers who helped establish Peacock in 1974 will be on display.

The fine art printmaking workshops are taking place between 10.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4pm on Saturday at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Entry to the exhibition is free. Find out more at https://www.aberdeencity.gov.uk