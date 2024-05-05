Review: Brave little stars shine bright at The Archie Foundation Variety Show at the Tivoli 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Review: Brave little stars shine bright at The Archie Foundation Variety Show at the Tivoli 

The sell-out show was emotional and inspiring in equal measure.

By Rosemary Lowne
Hollie Stewart was one of the wee superstars who performed at The Archie Foundation Variety show at the Tivoli.
Hollie Stewart was one of the wee superstars who performed at The Archie Foundation Variety show at the Tivoli. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house last night as courageous children took to the stage at the Tivoli to showcase their incredible talents.

From coping with grief to quietly going through gruelling chemotherapy treatment, it was a night to celebrate the indomitable strength and spirit of extraordinary children who have been supported by The Archie Foundation or NHS Grampian.

Hosted by panto legend Alan McHugh with live music from Glitz, claps and cheers rang out as the young people lit the theatre up with their singing, dancing, music and even a magic show.

The Greatest showgirls raised the roof with their amazing performance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Brave little superstars

Opening the show was little Mollie-Rose Downie who was supported by Archie’s Bereavement Service after the heartbreaking loss of her baby brother Keegan.

She blew the sell-out audience away with her rendition of the song ‘Defying Gravity’ from the hit musical Wicked.

Talented sisters Talia and India Thain, who were also supported by Archie’s Child Bereavement Service after their dad suddenly passed away, brought their love for dance to the stage.

Talented sisters Talia and India Thain brought their love of dance to the stage. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Inspiring and emotional show

And filling the theatre with the sweet sound of the flute was the super talented Alexis Laverton, who has been supported by the charity after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Inspiring and emotional in equal measure, The Greatest Showgirls – Olivia, Mollie, Sophie, Jessica, Gracie, Savannah, Leah, Miya and Faith – lit the stage up with their performance of ‘This is Me’.

Smile beaming, little Hollie Stewart, who has battled back after a bad accident, melted hearts with her rendition of Alicia Keys ‘Girl on Fire’ while brothers Carter and Travis Gordon raised the roof with their amazing bagpipe playing.

Hollie Stewart melted hearts with her performance of ‘Girl on Fire’. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Show brought audience to tears

It was impossible not to be impressed by little superstar Josh who teamed up with children’s entertainer Magic Jono for a spellbinding act.

And wee superhero Fraser Wood, who has undergone nine months of intensive chemotherapy, had the audience in the palm of his hand as he showcased his funky dance moves.

Audience members wiped tears from their eyes as the incredible young people who are supported by the local charity Music 4 U delivered a spine-tingling performance.

Uplifting the crowd with her energetic version of ‘Better When I’m Dancin’, Libby Reid, spread smiles throughout the audience.

Mollie-Rose Downie opened the show was an amazing version of Defying Gravity’ from the hit musical Wicked. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Standing ovation for brave little stars

Best friends Annia and Tyler continued the party atmosphere with their brilliant performance to ‘You’re a Superstar’.

But it was Owen Stephen who got everyone on their feet with his amazing version of Baccara’s ‘Yes Sit, I Can Boogie’.

The honour of closing the show was bestowed upon the extraordinary Izzy Noble who has faced gruelling treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).

Carter and Travis Gordon had everyone stamping and clapping along to their incredible bagpipe playing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A bright beacon of hope, Izzy proved she is a force to be reckoned with as she belted out Elton John’s ‘I’m Still Standing’.

Bringing the show, which was organised by Archie fundraising manager Cassie McGunnigle, to an emotional end was a stunning performance from Izzy and the Rosehearty Primary School choir.

Mum Katie Sandison, whose daughter Savannah was in the show, summed it up perfectly.

“It was phenomenal, it touched the heart.”

Alexis Laverton filled the theatre with the sweet sound of the flute. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Conversation