Review: Brave little stars shine bright at The Archie Foundation Variety Show at the Tivoli 

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house last night as courageous children took to the stage at the Tivoli to showcase their incredible talents.

From coping with grief to quietly going through gruelling chemotherapy treatment, it was a night to celebrate the indomitable strength and spirit of extraordinary children who have been supported by The Archie Foundation or NHS Grampian.

Hosted by panto legend Alan McHugh with live music from Glitz, claps and cheers rang out as the young people lit the theatre up with their singing, dancing, music and even a magic show.

Brave little superstars

Opening the show was little Mollie-Rose Downie who was supported by Archie’s Bereavement Service after the heartbreaking loss of her baby brother Keegan.

She blew the sell-out audience away with her rendition of the song ‘Defying Gravity’ from the hit musical Wicked.

Talented sisters Talia and India Thain, who were also supported by Archie’s Child Bereavement Service after their dad suddenly passed away, brought their love for dance to the stage.

Inspiring and emotional show

And filling the theatre with the sweet sound of the flute was the super talented Alexis Laverton, who has been supported by the charity after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Inspiring and emotional in equal measure, The Greatest Showgirls – Olivia, Mollie, Sophie, Jessica, Gracie, Savannah, Leah, Miya and Faith – lit the stage up with their performance of ‘This is Me’.

Smile beaming, little Hollie Stewart, who has battled back after a bad accident, melted hearts with her rendition of Alicia Keys ‘Girl on Fire’ while brothers Carter and Travis Gordon raised the roof with their amazing bagpipe playing.

Show brought audience to tears

It was impossible not to be impressed by little superstar Josh who teamed up with children’s entertainer Magic Jono for a spellbinding act.

And wee superhero Fraser Wood, who has undergone nine months of intensive chemotherapy, had the audience in the palm of his hand as he showcased his funky dance moves.

Audience members wiped tears from their eyes as the incredible young people who are supported by the local charity Music 4 U delivered a spine-tingling performance.

Uplifting the crowd with her energetic version of ‘Better When I’m Dancin’, Libby Reid, spread smiles throughout the audience.

Standing ovation for brave little stars

Best friends Annia and Tyler continued the party atmosphere with their brilliant performance to ‘You’re a Superstar’.

But it was Owen Stephen who got everyone on their feet with his amazing version of Baccara’s ‘Yes Sit, I Can Boogie’.

The honour of closing the show was bestowed upon the extraordinary Izzy Noble who has faced gruelling treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).

A bright beacon of hope, Izzy proved she is a force to be reckoned with as she belted out Elton John’s ‘I’m Still Standing’.

Bringing the show, which was organised by Archie fundraising manager Cassie McGunnigle, to an emotional end was a stunning performance from Izzy and the Rosehearty Primary School choir.

Mum Katie Sandison, whose daughter Savannah was in the show, summed it up perfectly.

“It was phenomenal, it touched the heart.”

