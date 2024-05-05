Shinty: Lovat leave it late to dump Newtonmore out of the Macaulay Cup

The Artemis Macaulay Cup first round tie between Newtonmore and Lovat lived up to its top billing status as Calum MacAulay’s late strike gave Lovat a 2-1 win following an action-packed 90 minutes at the Eilan.

As a goalless first half drew to a close, More’s Steven Macdonald was shown a red card for something said to referee Jamie MacPherson.

With Craig Mainland playing as the free man, Lovat took the lead following skipper Graeme MacMillan’s head-height, backhand strike from 15 yards.

Newtonmore were awarded a penalty when Lovat keeper Stuart MacDonald fell on the ball, but the keeper saved Cameron McNiven’s effort.

However, a “kick” during the ensuing melee led to a second spot-hit which was converted by Struan Ross. The winning goal, with just three minutes remaining, was struck low into the net by Calum MacAulay after good lead-up play from Fraser Heath.

Lovat boss Jamie Matheson said: “Fair play to Newtonmore as even a man down, they kept coming at us.

“I thought their keeper Kenny Ross made some good saves though.

“We were missing Greg Matheson and Lorne MacKay, but Fraser Heath came in and although he won’t play every week, he made the difference on this occasion.”

It’s Lochaber in the quarter-finals for Lovat and manager Matheson added: “I couldn’t even have told you who we faced next as I don’t believe in looking too far ahead; we’ll just concentrate on the next game.”

Kingussie come from behind to win

Andrew Corrigan gave Glenurquhart a shock lead against Kingussie which seemed to anger the Kings as five-goal Dylan Borthwick, Savio Genini’s brace and Ruaridh Anderson completed an emphatic 8-1 triumph.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Our boys up front were deadly and Stuart MacKintosh in the Glen goals made good saves.”

Kinlochshiel did the damage in the first half, beating an injury-depleted Skye side 4-0.

Keith MacRae grabbed a hat-trick and he said: “We went a bit flat in the second half and one Skye goal could have had them back in it.”

On the prospect of facing Kingussie in the quarter-finals, MacRae added: “You need to beat the best to win cups and we know we can beat them on our day, but we need to turn up.

“We’ve been too inconsistent and that’s been the story of our season so far.”

John MacRae got the other with all the goals coming in a 25-minute first half burst.

Cup holders through to next round

Holders Oban Camanachd are safely through as captain Malcolm Clark scored twice before Daniel MacVicar’s double gave the holders a 4-0 derby win over Oban Celtic.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “We weren’t at our best, we were wasteful, and Celtic will probably take more encouragement form the game than us.

“Finlay Cameron played very well for Celtic as did their whole defence. It was good for us to have Garry Lord back though after 3 years out injured.”

Camanachd play Kyles Athletic who eventually got by Col Glen 4-2. Sam Bulloch and James Pringle twice exchanged goals to make it 2-2 before Kyle Kerr’s own goal and Roddy Macdonald’s effort gave Kyles victory.

Lochaber continue to impress, beating Caberfeidh 4-2. Shaun Nicolson and Stuart Callison netted before Ben Delaney’s brace, one a penalty, for the Spean Bridge men with Connor Golabek and Blair Morrison countering. Jack Dignan was excellent for Lochaber against Caberfeidh dangerman Craig Morrison.

Fraser Watt and Campbell Watt both scored twice with Finlay MacMillan, Calum Morrison, Garry Luke and Craig Anderson replying as Inveraray and Glasgow Mid Argyll drew 4-4. GMA won the resultant penalty shoot-out 4-3 to reach the quarter-finals.

Iain McDonald claimed a brace, with Craig Fisher and Josh Cowan also on target, as Bute won 4-0 at Aberdour.

Beauly extended their lead at the top of the Mowi National Division, beating Kilmallie 4-1. Innes Blackhall’s penalty had Kilmallie ahead, but Sandy Elrick, Finlay MacLennan, Jack MacDonald and youngster Scott Cameron gave Beauly victory.