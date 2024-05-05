Shinty: Lovat leave it late to dump Newtonmore out of the Macaulay Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Lovat leave it late to dump Newtonmore out of the Macaulay Cup

The aptly-named Calum MacAulay netted the late winner at the Eilan.

By Alasdair Bruce
Calum MacAulay (right) scores the late winner for Lovat against Newtonmore. Image: Neil Paterson.
Calum MacAulay (right) scores the late winner for Lovat against Newtonmore. Image: Neil Paterson.

The Artemis Macaulay Cup first round tie between Newtonmore and Lovat lived up to its top billing status as Calum MacAulay’s late strike gave Lovat a 2-1 win following an action-packed 90 minutes at the Eilan.

As a goalless first half drew to a close, More’s Steven Macdonald was shown a red card for something said to referee Jamie MacPherson.

With Craig Mainland playing as the free man, Lovat took the lead following skipper Graeme MacMillan’s head-height, backhand strike from 15 yards.

Newtonmore were awarded a penalty when Lovat keeper Stuart MacDonald fell on the ball, but the keeper saved Cameron McNiven’s effort.

However, a “kick” during the ensuing melee led to a second spot-hit which was converted by Struan Ross. The winning goal, with just three minutes remaining, was struck low into the net by Calum MacAulay after good lead-up play from Fraser Heath.

Newtonmore’s Tristan Ross with Callum Cruden (left) and Marc MacLachlan (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson.

Lovat boss Jamie Matheson said: “Fair play to Newtonmore as even a man down, they kept coming at us.

“I thought their keeper Kenny Ross made some good saves though.

“We were missing Greg Matheson and Lorne MacKay, but Fraser Heath came in and although he won’t play every week, he made the difference on this occasion.”

It’s Lochaber in the quarter-finals for Lovat and manager Matheson added: “I couldn’t even have told you who we faced next as I don’t believe in looking too far ahead; we’ll just concentrate on the next game.”

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson gives instructions from the touchline. Image: Neil Paterson.

Kingussie come from behind to win

Andrew Corrigan gave Glenurquhart a shock lead against Kingussie which seemed to anger the Kings as five-goal Dylan Borthwick, Savio Genini’s brace and Ruaridh Anderson completed an emphatic 8-1 triumph.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Our boys up front were deadly and Stuart MacKintosh in the Glen goals made good saves.”

Kinlochshiel did the damage in the first half, beating an injury-depleted Skye side 4-0.

Keith MacRae grabbed a hat-trick and he said: “We went a bit flat in the second half and one Skye goal could have had them back in it.”

On the prospect of facing Kingussie in the quarter-finals, MacRae added: “You need to beat the best to win cups and we know we can beat them on our day, but we need to turn up.

“We’ve been too inconsistent and that’s been the story of our season so far.”

John MacRae got the other with all the goals coming in a 25-minute first half burst.

Cup holders through to next round

Holders Oban Camanachd are safely through as captain Malcolm Clark scored twice before Daniel MacVicar’s double gave the holders a 4-0 derby win over Oban Celtic.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “We weren’t at our best, we were wasteful, and Celtic will probably take more encouragement form the game than us.

“Finlay Cameron played very well for Celtic as did their whole defence. It was good for us to have Garry Lord back though after 3 years out injured.”

Camanachd play Kyles Athletic who eventually got by Col Glen 4-2. Sam Bulloch and James Pringle twice exchanged goals to make it 2-2 before Kyle Kerr’s own goal and Roddy Macdonald’s effort gave Kyles victory.

Lochaber continue to impress, beating Caberfeidh 4-2. Shaun Nicolson and Stuart Callison netted before Ben Delaney’s brace, one a penalty, for the Spean Bridge men with Connor Golabek and Blair Morrison countering. Jack Dignan was excellent for Lochaber against Caberfeidh dangerman Craig Morrison.

Fraser Watt and Campbell Watt both scored twice with Finlay MacMillan, Calum Morrison, Garry Luke and Craig Anderson replying as Inveraray and Glasgow Mid Argyll drew 4-4. GMA won the resultant penalty shoot-out 4-3 to reach the quarter-finals.

Iain McDonald claimed a brace, with Craig Fisher and Josh Cowan also on target, as Bute won 4-0 at Aberdour.

Beauly extended their lead at the top of the Mowi National Division, beating Kilmallie 4-1. Innes Blackhall’s penalty had Kilmallie ahead, but Sandy Elrick, Finlay MacLennan, Jack MacDonald and youngster Scott Cameron gave Beauly victory.

