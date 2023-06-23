Orkney schoolchildren create artwork made of beach rubbish for National Gallery exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney schoolchildren create artwork made of beach rubbish for National Gallery exhibition

Pupils at Dounby Community School created Bob out of rubbish found on the beaches of Orkney.

By Ross Hempseed
Pupils at Dounby Community School created Bob for Your Art World exhibition. Image: National Galleries of Scotland.
Pupils at Dounby Community School created Bob for Your Art World exhibition. Image: National Galleries of Scotland.

An “inspirational” sculpture created by Orkney schoolchildren will go on display at the National Gallery in Edinburgh.

The artwork, named Bob, was created by pupils at Dounby Community School and has been travelling the country promoting the importance of art for young people.

It also carries a special message about pollution as it is made up of things the children found washed up on the beaches of Orkney.

Bob has proven so popular it has become a mascot for the school and reflects the children’s desire to protect the world from climate change.

Initially, the children created a sculpture named Trashy, based on the theme “Protect” given to them.

They then decided to create a companion for Trashy and so created Bob, who has been out and about in places like Inverness, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Skye.

Bob sat down for an important chat with Orkney MSP Liam McArthur at Holyrood. Image: National Galleries of Scotland.

‘The power of creation will have a lasting legacy’

Bob even had time in his busy schedule to sit down for a chat with MSP for Orkney, Liam McArthur, who commended the pupils’ work.

Trashy went straight to the National Gallery as part of the Your Art World exhibition, soon to be joined by Bob in an installation created by the 152 pupils from Dounby Community School.

Opening on June 24, the exhibition aims to engage with young people and encourage them to think creatively, supporting future generations of artists.

The young people were encouraged to be as imaginative as they liked and use any materials, resulting in a unique and broad range of artwork.

Dounby Community School head teacher, Islean Gibson, said: “Being part of such an amazing gallery exhibition has given everyone here at Dounby School such a sense of pride and motivation.

“Sharing our thoughts and ideas as part of a national project has really inspired our whole school community.

“The power of creation will have a lasting legacy. It makes me swell with pride every day seeing just how impactful creativity can be for a wee school and its community.”

