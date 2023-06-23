Orkney schoolchildren create artwork made of beach rubbish for National Gallery exhibition

An “inspirational” sculpture created by Orkney schoolchildren will go on display at the National Gallery in Edinburgh.

The artwork, named Bob, was created by pupils at Dounby Community School and has been travelling the country promoting the importance of art for young people.

It also carries a special message about pollution as it is made up of things the children found washed up on the beaches of Orkney.

Bob has proven so popular it has become a mascot for the school and reflects the children’s desire to protect the world from climate change.

Initially, the children created a sculpture named Trashy, based on the theme “Protect” given to them.

They then decided to create a companion for Trashy and so created Bob, who has been out and about in places like Inverness, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Skye.

‘The power of creation will have a lasting legacy’

Bob even had time in his busy schedule to sit down for a chat with MSP for Orkney, Liam McArthur, who commended the pupils’ work.

Trashy went straight to the National Gallery as part of the Your Art World exhibition, soon to be joined by Bob in an installation created by the 152 pupils from Dounby Community School.

Opening on June 24, the exhibition aims to engage with young people and encourage them to think creatively, supporting future generations of artists.

The young people were encouraged to be as imaginative as they liked and use any materials, resulting in a unique and broad range of artwork.

Dounby Community School head teacher, Islean Gibson, said: “Being part of such an amazing gallery exhibition has given everyone here at Dounby School such a sense of pride and motivation.

“Sharing our thoughts and ideas as part of a national project has really inspired our whole school community.

“The power of creation will have a lasting legacy. It makes me swell with pride every day seeing just how impactful creativity can be for a wee school and its community.”