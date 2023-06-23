Former Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell joins Barrow on two-year deal

Former Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell has joined English League Two side Barrow on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old left the Dons earlier this month following the end of his contract.

Campbell, who spent last season on loan at Stevenage, is relishing his new challenge at the Bluebirds, who finished ninth in the fourth tier of English football last term.

He said: “When a player is out of contract there’s that uncertainty and I’m happy to get the move completed as early as possible and be ready to be in with the lads for the first day of pre-season.

“It’s been a few weeks in the making and I spoke to the manager (Pete Wild).

“He emphasised how badly he wanted me at the club and sold it well and told me the things I wanted to hear in terms of the way I like to play and how he feels I’ll fit into the team.

“It was a pretty easy decision in the end and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

You guessed it!!! Welcome to Barrow Dean Campbell ✍️#WeAreBarrow pic.twitter.com/HXCKw80OKI — Barrow AFC (@BarrowAFC) June 23, 2023

Campbell had also been linked with fellow League Two clubs Colchester United, Doncaster Rovers and Tranmere Rovers.

He added: “I wanted to come to Barrow because it’s a team with ambition, but it’s also a manager who wants to improve players which aligns with my goals for the season as I really want to be a part of a successful team.

“From speaking to the manager, he says he wants to go even further than last year and the aim is promotion.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a couple of promotions teams already at a young age.

“Even though I’m young I feel I can help with my experience of that and hopefully with the team we are putting together it’s something we can achieve.”