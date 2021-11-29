Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Paul Weller still pushing musical boundaries after 45 years as he prepares to play Aberdeen

By Sean Wallace
November 29, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 29, 2021, 7:45 pm
Legend Paul Weller is set to play Aberdeen Music Hall. Photo by Sandra Vijandi
Legend Paul Weller is set to play Aberdeen Music Hall. Photo by Sandra Vijandi

‘Modfather’ Paul Weller insists he couldn’t be more content as he readies to headline Aberdeen Music Hall to promote his chart topping album.

Now 63 the legendary singer-songwriter will play songs from new album Fat Pop (Volume 1) during Tuesday’s show as well as fans’ favourites from an extraordinary 45 year career.

Weller first emerged in 1976 as the angry, politically voiced front-man of punk mods The Jam – and almost five decades later is showing no signs of slowing down.

One of the greatest singles bands of the seventies and early eighties The Jam released a succession of era defining classics before breaking up in 1982.

Weller would enjoy success, albeit not at the level of his first band, with The Style Council before going solo in the early nineties.

Fast forward three decades and he remains one of the most influential voices in British rock with recently released 16th solo album ‘Fat Pop (Volume 1) hitting number one.

Paul Weller will headline Aberdeen Music Hall on Tuesday. Photo supplied by Chuff Media

Weller said: “Am I contented? Yes I am. I’m fortunate and couldn’t wish for anything.

“I wouldn’t say making music has got any harder.

“I think I’m actually enjoying the process and the writing a lot more now than I ever did before in terms of recording.

“I have a great respect and appreciation for it and seeing how the finished songs are.”

Fresh from releasing his 16th solo album Paul Weller will headline in Aberdeen.

The Changing Man – Paul Weller

Although now in his sixties, and with a huge back catalogue, Weller is not interested in nostalgia  – he is all about the here and now.

Weller’s thirst for experimentation and taking musical leaps of faith has not diminished with time and  Fat Pop (Volume 1) is an eclectic collection of genres from the percussive, kinetic drive of Moving Canvas, the synth-heavy Cosmic Fringes to the glorious pop of Shades of Blue.

He has topped the album charts in every decade since the seventies and remains prolific – Fat Pop (Volume 1) is his fourth album release in as many years following A Kind Revolution (2017), True Meanings (2018) and On Sunset (2020).

He said: “It has been a lot of records. When I feel creative I just run with it.

“I’ve enjoyed writing and making music – more than ever probably.”

Return to where it all started

Although constantly reinventing himself across the decades, there was a return to the past, of sorts, when reconnecting with Polydor – the record label that released The Jam’s albums and singles.

Paul Weller recently topped the charts with his new album. Photo by Nicole Nodland

He said: “We approached Polydor as we really liked what they have been doing lately and they have some great acts.

“It’s a very different world there now though.

“It was a little weird this time as everyone was at least 20 years younger than me.

“When I was there before, it was the other way around and it felt that there were a lot of old men running around telling me what to do!

“I find it incredible that five decades have gone so fast.”

Frustration at impact of streaming

When The Jam were signed to Polydor they reached the top of the charts by selling hundreds of thousands of copies of singles such as Going Underground, Start, Town Called Malice and Beat Surrender.

The musical landscape is completely different now. Weller’s main gripe is that musicians, particularly emerging bands and singers, are not getting paid enough for their work due to streaming.

He said: “Streaming has changed everything.

“Someone told me the other day that a band had a number one with 7,000 sales.

“But streaming is where it’s at, it’s not something you can ignore.

“I could have a mini moan about things like that, but I don’t want to sound like a grumpy old man.

“I think the main reason I haven’t liked it is that people are not getting paid out of it, particularly up-and-coming bands, meaning it’s getting hard for them to make a living now.

“I’ve never believed that music should just be free as some people do.

“So it’s good to see that vinyl is still out there even if it’s not in great numbers.”

Some tickets are still available for Paul Weller at the Music Hall – for information go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]