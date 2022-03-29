Rising Aberdeen r ‘n’ b star Aiitee predicts bright future for new wave of city talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rising Aberdeen r ‘n’ b star Aiitee predicts bright future for new wave of city talent

By Sean Wallace
March 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen r n' b star Aiitee was short-listed for the Scottish Album of the Year award.
Rising Aberdeen singer Aiitee insists the city’s new wave of r ‘n’ b and hip hop talent is ready to make a major national impact.

The 21-year-old singer/songwriter has already made a breakthrough having been short-listed for the Scottish Album of the Year award last year.

Aiitee was on the 10 artist short-list for her acclaimed release Love Don’t Fall.

Also in the running for the SAY award were multi-million selling Biffy Clyro and Scottish alt-rock legends Mogwai and Arab Strap.

Mogwai won the prestigious award and the £20,000 prize at a glittering awards ceremony in Usher Hall, Edinburgh.

Aiitee performed at the ceremony as her star continues to rise.

She anticipates other musicians, producers, singers and rappers from the thriving Aberdeen scene will also gain recognition.

Portrait photo of singer Aiitee.
R n’ b singer Aiitee has earned acclaim for her music. Photo supplied by artist.

Aiitee said: “The Aberdeen scene is definitely growing.

“There is a new wave coming through as there are so many talented people.

“Now people are definitely starting to take notice of the scene in Aberdeen.”

Delight at SAY award nomination

Currently studying computer science at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Aiitee recently released single Sound of Music.

It was eight-track album Love Don’t Fall, released in June 2020 in the height of the coronavirus lockdown, that brought national attention.

Aiitee, aka Emma Aikamhenze, said: “When I got the email through saying I was short-listed for the SAY award, I thought ‘wow’.

“It was such a pleasant surprise.

“I was up against really big acts such as Mogwai and Biffy Clyro.

“The awards ceremony was such a great experience as I also performed at it.

“The acoustics in the hall were fantastic and the song sounded great.

“Just experiencing the atmosphere and seeing what happens at something like that was so nice.”

‘It opened up so many avenues’

Aiitee was also short-listed in the Best Newcomer category at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards for 2021.

Aberdeen rapper Chef was also short-listed in the Best Newcomer category as well as Best Hip Hop.

Love Don’t Fall includes a collaboration with Chef on opening track Issues.

Aiitee and Chef have collaborated on a number of tracks including Presidential Mistakes.

Aiitee said: “When I put out the album I didn’t really think anything would come from it.

“It was 2020 and we were at the peak of the lockdown.

“I had a group of songs and just wanted to release them.

“However, so much came from it which was so great to see.

“It opened up so many avenues for me.”

A new wave of Aberdeen talent

Aiitee and Chef are part of a thriving  Granite City hip hop, grime and r n’ b scene that is delivering exciting, vibrant music.

Influential artists Louis Seivwright, Ransom FA, Jackill, Vagrant Real Estate and  Gidd Gamz have all delivered acclaimed music in recent years.

Exciting fresh talent is breaking through with Bernie D, Tru Nature, Nafe K, JusHarry and Aiysha Russell, all exhilarating voices.

The Granite City scene was also boosted further with the launch of HOURS, a new hip-hop and rap platform featuring club nights and recorded intimate sets.

Aberdeen is paving the way for Scottish hip hop. Pictured is Aberdeen vocalist Aiitee, left, alongside rapper Chef.

Aiitee said: “Chef was on the short-list (for the Scottish Alternative Music Award) as well.

“My main collaborations have been with Chef and Louis Seivwright.

“There is one of the songs I wrote on his album and it was a really good collaboration.

“They are two very talented people and I definitely want to work more with them.

“Aiysha Russell is an Aberdeen singer who is young and so talented.

“There are so many talented people in Aberdeen.”

Aiitee backed by BBC Radio One

BBC Radio One recently tipped Aiitee as one of the artists set to make it big in 2022.

From early inspiration of church choirs and gospel to national radio play – Aiitee is blazing a trail for the Granite City scene.

Aberdeen r n’ b singer is making waves nationally. Photo by artist.

She said: “I’m writing at the moment and also working on performing more so that the songs I already have get more out there.

“I’m inspired a lot by gospel. When I was younger my mum was involved with the church choir and I think that subconsciously rubbed off on me.

“I took that on board.”

