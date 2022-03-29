Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds tips Austin Samuels to soar after netting first goal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Billy Dodds is confident striker Austin Samuels will inject quality into the Caley Thistle side as they crank their push for promotion from the Championship.

The 21-year-old, who was on loan at Aberdeen earlier this season, joined the Highlanders in the winter window on a permanent deal as he looks to kick his career forward.

👏 First Caley Thistle goal for Austin Samuels pic.twitter.com/cOt9LC2X8b — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 27, 2022

Dodds was thrilled by the ice-cool finish by Samuels to put the seal on Saturday’s crucial 2-0 home win over John Hughes’ Dunfermline Athletic, which boosted their play-off hopes with just five games to go.

With no fixture this weekend due to opponents Queen of the South contesting the SPFL Trust Trophy final against Raith Rovers on Sunday, ICT are in a strong position to at least remain in third spot.

They are four points clear of faltering Partick Thistle and five ahead of Raith, who they defeated 3-2 in dramatic fashion the week before.

Substitution move worked a treat

Head coach Dodds took the calculated risk to replace top scorer Billy Mckay with 14 minutes left and the impact was immediate as Samuel raced on to Aaron Doran’s pass before sliding the ball home to secure the win.

He said: “The subs coming on, again, played their part. Austin Samuels got the goal and that’s what I want from the subs.

“I need them to make an impact and change games. I’m delighted for Austin.

“I knew with them pressing for the equaliser there would be space. I tried to get Billy Mckay to 80 minutes – but I said do it now and we’ll get over the top of them. Luckily, we did.

“It was a calm finish and I’m delighted for him, getting his first goal for the club.

“He’s a young lad, strong, quick – and he’ll bring something to us.”

Doran quality comes to the fore again

Doran continues to deliver, having assisted Shane Sutherland two games in a row, and added this one to the collection.

Dodds said: “Aaron handles the ball superbly. Even on the poor run, he still always takes the ball. He’s that kind of player and hardly gives it away, even in tight situations.

“He brings something extra to us, Aaron – he’s not an out and out winger nowadays, he’s getting older, but he’s so intelligent when he picks wee areas – and teams struggle to handle him.”

Players out to grasp their chances

On Saturday, winger Tom Walsh and versatile left-sider Cameron Harper also came off the bench and played their parts in the victory over the Pars, who they had not beaten this term.

And Dodds insists he’ll reward the players who consistently prove they deserve a starting jersey.

He added: “I think we’ve had that competition in most areas and I want every player to grab their chance.

“That’s what most of them have done up to now.

“I think they realise the type of guy I am, I’m fair to players. If they do the job they will stay in the team. If they don’t, they’ll find themselves on the bench.

“The ones who come in, whether it is through Covid, injury or poor form, the ones who come in and do well will stay in the team.

“I always look to be as fair as I can. That’s happened in a few positions.

“I want players to grab their chance because if they are bringing something positive, we’re winning games.”

Players have worked on finishing

Samuels’ strike came after another goal-of-the-season contender from on-loan Norwich City starlet Reece McAlear as ICT took their goal tally to eight in the last three games alone.

Dodds explained their goal rush has come by grafting hard on the training ground as the players take that killer touch into matchday situations.

He said: “We’ve worked on finishing a lot this season, even when we were winning games by the odd goal.

“There were times when, with the amount of possession we had and chances we were making, we should have beaten teams by more.

“We’ve worked at it all season and now they are starting to take those chances. I’ve always said that if they take chances at the right times, they will finish off most teams in this league.

“It was like that against Arbroath. There wasn’t too much in the game, but we scored twice in the opening 10 minutes or so.

“It is a momentum thing – if you’re scoring you tend to build confidence – and the players are taking chances now.

“It bodes well, but we’ve had to work at it. Although it hasn’t come naturally, we certainly have goalscorers in the team.”

The Caley Jags return to action a week on Saturday when they visit eighth-placed Ayr United before hosting leaders and title favourites Kilmarnock on Friday, April 15.