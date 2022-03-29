Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds tips Austin Samuels to soar after netting first goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds tips Austin Samuels to soar after netting first goal

By Paul Chalk
March 29, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 7:28 pm
Austin Samuels celebrates scoring for Caley Thistle against Dunfermline Athletic.
Austin Samuels celebrates scoring for Caley Thistle against Dunfermline Athletic.

Boss Billy Dodds is confident striker Austin Samuels will inject quality into the Caley Thistle side as they crank their push for promotion from the Championship.

The 21-year-old, who was on loan at Aberdeen earlier this season, joined the Highlanders in the winter window on a permanent deal as he looks to kick his career forward.

Dodds was thrilled by the ice-cool finish by Samuels to put the seal on Saturday’s crucial 2-0 home win over John Hughes’ Dunfermline Athletic, which boosted their play-off hopes with just five games to go.

With no fixture this weekend due to opponents Queen of the South contesting the SPFL Trust Trophy final against Raith Rovers on Sunday, ICT are in a strong position to at least remain in third spot.

They are four points clear of faltering Partick Thistle and five ahead of Raith, who they defeated 3-2 in dramatic fashion the week before.

Substitution move worked a treat

Head coach Dodds took the calculated risk to replace top scorer Billy Mckay with 14 minutes left and the impact was immediate as Samuel raced on to Aaron Doran’s pass before sliding the ball home to secure the win.

He said: “The subs coming on, again, played their part. Austin Samuels got the goal and that’s what I want from the subs.

Austin Samuels celebrates netting his first goal for Caley Thistle.

“I need them to make an impact and change games. I’m delighted for Austin.

“I knew with them pressing for the equaliser there would be space. I tried to get Billy Mckay to 80 minutes – but I said do it now and we’ll get over the top of them. Luckily, we did.

“It was a calm finish and I’m delighted for him, getting his first goal for the club.

“He’s a young lad, strong, quick – and he’ll bring something to us.”

Doran quality comes to the fore again

Doran continues to deliver, having assisted Shane Sutherland two games in a row, and added this one to the collection.

Dodds said: “Aaron handles the ball superbly. Even on the poor run, he still always takes the ball. He’s that kind of player and hardly gives it away, even in tight situations.

Aaron Doran set up Austin Samuels for ICT’s second goal on Saturday.

“He brings something extra to us, Aaron – he’s not an out and out winger nowadays, he’s getting older, but he’s so intelligent when he picks wee areas – and teams struggle to handle him.”

Players out to grasp their chances

On Saturday, winger Tom Walsh and versatile left-sider Cameron Harper also came off the bench and played their parts in the victory over the Pars, who they had not beaten this term.

And Dodds insists he’ll reward the players who consistently prove they deserve a starting jersey.

He added: “I think we’ve had that competition in most areas and I want every player to grab their chance.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds gesticulating on the pitch.
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds will take his team to Ayr United a week on Saturday.

“That’s what most of them have done up to now.

“I think they realise the type of guy I am, I’m fair to players. If they do the job they will stay in the team. If they don’t, they’ll find themselves on the bench.

“The ones who come in, whether it is through Covid, injury or poor form, the ones who come in and do well will stay in the team.

“I always look to be as fair as I can. That’s happened in a few positions.

“I want players to grab their chance because if they are bringing something positive, we’re winning games.”

Players have worked on finishing

Samuels’ strike came after another goal-of-the-season contender from on-loan Norwich City starlet Reece McAlear as ICT took their goal tally to eight in the last three games alone.

Dodds explained their goal rush has come by grafting hard on the training ground as the players take that killer touch into matchday situations.

He said: “We’ve worked on finishing a lot this season, even when we were winning games by the odd goal.

McAlear hugs team mates.
Reece McAlear celebrates opening the scoring for Caley Thistle against Dunfermline Athletic.

“There were times when, with the amount of possession we had and chances we were making, we should have beaten teams by more.

“We’ve worked at it all season and now they are starting to take those chances. I’ve always said that if they take chances at the right times, they will finish off most teams in this league.

“It was like that against Arbroath. There wasn’t too much in the game, but we scored twice in the opening 10 minutes or so.

“It is a momentum thing – if you’re scoring you tend to build confidence – and the players are taking chances now.

“It bodes well, but we’ve had to work at it. Although it hasn’t come naturally, we certainly have goalscorers in the team.”

The Caley Jags return to action a week on Saturday when they visit eighth-placed Ayr United before hosting leaders and title favourites Kilmarnock on Friday, April 15.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]