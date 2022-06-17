Sixties chart legends The Hollies ready to roll back the years in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chart-toppers on both sides of the Atlantic The Hollies are set to celebrate their 60th anniversary in Aberdeen this weekend.

The band have been performing continuously since their formation in 1962 and will roll back the years at The Music Hall on Sunday.

The Hollies were one Britain’s biggest bands in the sixties and also broke big in the United States.

The rock icons racked up more than 20 worldwide hits during a sensational career.

Now they will play all the fans’ favourites, and a few surprises, in the Granite City.

Drummer Bobby Elliot has been in The Hollies for six decades and remembers the halcyon days of the British invasion.

That was when The Beatles led an influx of British bands that stormed the US charts.

Bobby said: “America was a joy.

“The Beatles opened the door in the United States and we all came in behind for the British invasion.

“We couldn’t believe it because we thought the United States was where all the talent was.

“We had been influenced by Little Richard, The Everly brothers, blues and jazz.

“Then suddenly we were in the United States wining and dining with those very people we had idolised.

“Our first performances were on Broadway (New York) at the Paramount Theatre.

“It was a show that went on throughout Easter and we had five performances a day throughout that period.

“The shows started at nine in the morning with a movie, then you would have a rock show. Then a movie. Like that all through the day.

“Each act was only allowed to do two numbers.

“It was amazing. We were on the bill with Little Richard who had a then unknown Jimi Hendrix on guitar.”

Watching jazz legends perform live

The Hollies are renowned for classics including He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother, The Air That I Breathe, Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress), Bus Stop and Carrie-Anne.

Bus Stop provided their first smash hit in the United States, peaking at number five in 1966.

There would be many more.

For Bobby playing in the United States offered an opportunity to watch his jazz idols like trumpeter Miles Davis and bassist Charlie Mingus close up.

He said: “After those shows in Broadway I was able to go down to Greenwich Village to see my jazz idols like Miles Davis.

“There were small clubs with internationally-famous jazz artists playing. It was great.

“One evening I was outside the Village Vanguard looking at the bill to see who was playing.

“And this black Corvette Stingray with the top down drove up with a double bass in the passenger seat.

“It was Charlie Mingus. He got out in a long black leather coat and carried his bass in.

“I walked in behind him, sat down and watched the whole band set up.

“I had my feet on the low stage with a bottle of beer and it was just a cover charge.

“And there I was – watching the Charlie Mingus band. I was blown away.”

Major health scare in the 1960s

In 2010 The Hollies were inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame for their ‘impact on the evolution, development and perpetuation of Rock and Roll’.

The band have spent 263 weeks in the UK top 40 official singles chart.

It has been a remarkable career for one of the most popular and enduring of British bands.

However it has not been without setbacks.

Bobby suffered a major health scare when he collapsed whilst rehearsing in Germany in February 1967 and was rushed to hospital.

He said: “It was around about Valentine’s Day.

“I was in pain and thought its was indigestion.

“We were doing a television show rehearsal.

“I blacked out, fell over and woke up in hospital.

“The band had to go home but I was in that hospital for two weeks.

“They couldn’t operate as the appendix had swollen and burst.

“All my blood had to be changed and my mother and father came over because it was quite serious.

“Fortunately I got back home but it wasn’t until three months later they operated in Britain as they had to wait for all the swelling to go down.

“That was a close shave.”

The Hollies relishing return to Aberdeen

Powerhouse drummer Bobby will be joined in Aberdeen by fellow original member singer/guitarist Tony Hicks.

Completing the band for the Granite City show are Peter Howarth (singer), Ray Stiles (bass), Ian Parker (keyboard) and Steve Lauri (Rhythm guitar).

Bobby is relishing a return to the city.

He said: “I have had many happy days in Aberdeen over the years.

“I remember travelling up to Aberdeen by train in early 1963 with Shane Fenton and the Fentones, who later became Alvin Stardust.

“Then a few weeks later I joined The Hollies and we would come up on package tours with the Stones and Yardbirds.

“Hopefully we will get everyone in Aberdeen on their feet and we will all have a great time.

“We will give the the hits but there will be a few surprises as well.”