Aberdeen hard rockers DeadFire to unveil new song at city gig ahead of European tour

By Sean Wallace
July 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen hard rockers DeadFire are set to unveil a new track and set-list at a home city show at Drummonds on Friday.

The raucous four-piece will air a new running list in preparation of a mini European tour next month.

DeadFire are set to play in Germany and the Czech Republic before an appearance at the legendary Hutzn Mugge Festival.

The riff-heavy band have forged a formidable live following in the Granite City and Scotland.

Now they are set to take their high octane, high decibel show overseas.

Aberdeen rockers DeadFire are set to headline Drummonds on Friday.

Guitarist Rich said: “We will trial a new song at our show at Drummonds.

“The new track is a hard rocking, riffy one which is a bit like one of our recent single Anxiety Society, but even heavier.

“We will go into the studio in the next few weeks to record the new song.

“There is no release date for it yet although it will be out before the end of the year.

“We are also changing our set-list around as we have been running with the same one for the last few months.

“In August we are playing overseas so we are working on the new song and set list ahead of that

“We fly out on August 18 to Leipzig and are just waiting to get a confirmed gig for there.

“Then we drive to Prague in the Czech Republic where we are playing a gig.

“After that we travel back to Germany for the Hutzn Mugge festival.

“DeadFire played it in 2019 and have been asked to play again for the festival’s 10th anniversary.”

Aberdeen rockers DeadFire will unveil a new set list and track at Drummonds.

FiendFest ’22 slot confirmed

DeadFire have also been added to the bill at FiendFest ’22 – Three Days of Pure Rock in Glasgow in November.

The festival includes bands such as Collateral, Vega, Chez Kane, Atlas, Beth Blade And The Beautiful Disasters and The Jokers.

Rich said: “We just love playing whether it is in Aberdeen, Glasgow or Germany.

“We organised the tour of Germany and Czech Republic ourselves and did the fundraising for the flights across.

“All of us as trying to make the best of being in a band.

“If we get more fans along the way, happy days.

“But we are just having a blast no matter where we play.

“FiendFest in Glasgow will be great and we jumped at the chance to play there.

“There are quite a lot of up-and-coming new wave and classic rock bands on the bill.

“We are playing on the Sunday which probably has the biggest band of the weekend in Collateral so it will be very busy.”

Deadfire to tour Europe with shows in Germany and Czech Republic.

Racking up the hit singles on Spotify

DeadFires’s riff-heavy, amp shredding music has been used in a number of movies.

Track Mary Jane was used in Army of One whilst Call From The Void features in The Redwood Massacre: Annihilation.

Formed 10 years ago the rock behemoths underwent a line-up change last summer when Rich joined on guitar.

He teamed up with members Charlie (vocals), Tunk (drums) and Boothy (bass).

DeadFire have registered hit singles on streaming site Spotify.

The new look band have racked up followers and streams on music platform Spotify.

Single Anxiety Society was released in February and has been streamed more than 24,000 times.

In May DeadFire unleashed follow-up Live Or Die which has also smashed 20,000 streams.

Rich said: “We pushed the singles out as much as we could and got it onto Spotify play-lists.

“Singles seem to get pushed more on Spotify.

“If you push one song, rather than an album, you get more bang for your buck.

“You can release an album with 10 songs and only two or three are picked out.

“It has worked well with Anxiety Society and Live Or Die has also surpassed 20,000 streams as well.”

DeadFire guitarist Rich in action for the Aberdeen rockers. Photo supplied by DeadFire.

Cash raised for CLAN Cancer support

An eponymous debut album was released by DeadFire in 2013.

Two years later second studio album Hounds of Justice, released on Fat Hippy Records, followed.

In 2017, singer Charlie departed the band and was replaced by Magenta on vocals.

During that period, DeadFire released single Triggermortis.

However two years later, in 2019, charismatic front-man Charlie returned to the band.

Their first EP in three years was then released, My Mind Belongs To The Devil.

One of the most popular live bands in the Granite City the band also recently organised the Aberdeen Weekender charity event.

Bands played over two days at Tunnels to raise funds for CLAN Cancer Support.

Rich said: “£908 was raised and donated to CLAN Cancer Support.

“We are already planning something for next year as well.”

