Trailblazing Aberdeen rapper Gidd Gamz stars in GRDN session ahead of new EP release

By Sean Wallace
July 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen rapper Gidd Gambz is set to release a new three track EP. Supplied by Gidd Gambz

Influential Aberdeen rapper Gidd Gamz has collaborated in an initiative to showcase trailblazing Scottish talent.

Gidd performed in the GRDN Sessions live series which has been launched by Edinburgh-based artist Sean Focus.

Showcasing five artists from cities across Scotland, The GRDN Sessions are an intimate project inspired by Focus’ videos filmed during the coronavirus lockdown.

When live shows were paused due to the pandemic in 2020 Focus filmed and shared performances from his garden as a way of still connecting with his fans.

Performing in his mother’s garden in Cove, Gidd delivered tracks Allot and Valleys from his imminent EP Hearsay which is set for release next month.

Recorded with producer Bannerman the EP is the latest release from an artist who has been at the forefront of Aberdeen rap, hip-hop and grime for years.

Aberdeen rapper, grime artist Gidd Gambz has collaborated in the GRDN Session project. Photo by Graham Glover

Gidd said:  “It’s really great what they are doing a showcase on different artists from different parts of Scotland.

“Over the years we have done bits ourselves but mostly when you look for Scottish music you are directed to the Central belt.

“It’s good to get the spotlight on artists outside of that area.

“I have known Sean from way back so working with him was great.

“The GRDN Session was recorded at my mum’s place in Cove.

“That was nice as I don’t usually record music projects there.

“My family know what I do so it was great for them to see me do it.

“The reception to the GRDN Session has been really good.”

New three-track EP set for release

The sessions are hosted on Focus’ label Imvaize Music Group’s YouTube channel.

Gidd’s  2019 release Mind Over Manor was a raw, visceral blast of energy that showcased a singular voice.

One of the main figures within the Scottish grime scene Gidd has built a consistent and dedicated following.

He has performed at venues such as Glasgow’s Sub Club and  SWG3 as well as  Tunnels and Unit 41 in his home city Aberdeen.

Aberdeen rapper Gidd Gambz is part of a new GRDN project. Supplied by Gidd Gambz

Gidd said: “I’m working on a three-track EP with my friend and local producer Bannerman.

“He was the one that produced the instrumentals for both the tracks that featured on the GRDN Session.

“Bannerman has produced the instrumentals for the EP I have been working on.”

Mind Over Manner is a vital release

In addition to his growing stage presence, Gidd continues to expand his fanbase with hard-hitting freestyles.

His Risky Roadz track has garnered more than 20,000 views since its release.

Since his debut single Front of The Rave in 2016 Gidd partnered with videographer and close childhood friend Konz of ‘Wavvy Media’ to bring the visuals best suited to his gritty, high-energy style.

Gidd then established his sound with the acclaimed EP Mind over Manor which was released on 10″ vinyl and online.

He said: “Mind over Manner was a very personal project.

“The music on that piece of work was relating to losing my dad so it was a very emotional time in my life.

“It was something I worked on with very close friends.

“When that was published and on Spotify with people able to hear it and get it in record stores with physical vinyl, that was my biggest achievement.”

High-profile live performances

As a core member of the Ransom Crew music collective, Gidd supported artists including Skepta, Ghost Face Killa of the Wu Tang Clan and J Hus.

Alongside crew members Ransom Fa and DJ Nojan he was among the first Scottish artists to ever perform at the prestigious ‘Eskimo Dance’ grime rave in 2016.

The Aberdeen rap and grime scene is on the rise with artists such as Gidd Gambz, Chef,  Aiitee, Vagrant Real Estate, Nafe K, AD, Bernie, Tru Nature, JusHarry and Jackill all producing exciting music.

Gidd said: “On the rap and grime side of things there have been a few more local gigs.

“There is a platform called HOURS which is run by Jackill and Vagrant who are local producers and rappers.

“It is a local initiative that has started. There is also the Aberdeen DJ Academy.”

The Aberdeen rap, hip hop and grime scene is beginning to make waves nationally.

Granite City rapper Chef was short-listed for the  best Hip-Hop artist and Best Newcomer at the prestigious 2021 Scottish Alternative Music Awards.

Rising star Aiitee was also short-listed for album of the year.

The evolution of GRDN Sessions

The GRDN Sessions offer a platform to showcase top talent in Scotland.

Sean Focus said: “Originally the sessions started  because I wanted to showcase the music that people missed from my project.

“The weather looked nice so I went to my garden and thought let’s just film the music, live and raw.

Gidd Gamz, (far left) is part of the GRDN Sessions initiative. Supplied by Electric Shores PR

“The GRDN Sessions are a testimony that if you present your music to the world in a way you feel comfortable, they will receive it in a way they feel comfortable.

“I’m happy to bring along other artists now to this project, some that I feel people overlook and that is what Imvaize stands for.”

 

