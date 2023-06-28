Stormzy stirs up controversy after referencing ‘the Shetlands’ in new song

Stormzy has been called out for referencing “the Shetlands” in his latest song Longevity Flow.

The popular artist refers to himself in the song with the lyrics “could’ve been an engineer in the Shetlands“.

However this has stirred up some opposition online with locals who say its not correct to refer to islands as “the Shetlands” – instead saying it should Shetland or the Shetland Isles or Islands.

One twitter user wrote: “Stormzy referencing “the Shetlands” in his new song sickens me and shows he’s never spoken to a Shetlander. If you’re going to talk about it at least say it right. “The Shetlands” is wrong. It’s Shetland or Shetland Isles.”

Another user wrote: “Stormzy mentioning Shetland in a song and he’s actually called it ‘the Shetlands’ This will not go down well…”

Comedian and writer Marjolein Robertson, who is from Shetland, wrote: “Torn between my love for @Stormzy & then Stormzy calling my home ‘the Shetlands’

“I’m glad he’s very successful and all but imagine he had worked up by me. We’d be married and that wedding would’ve been worth the slaughter of a dozen of our best hogs.”

Others used the song to promote Shetland in a positive way including councillor Alex Armitage.

He wrote: “Stormzy’s music has inspired many people here in Shetland, but we have missed his engineering skills.

“As the transition away from fossil fuels gathers pace, we’re going to desperately need engineers- If you’re an engineer or technically minded, please come and live here.”

Prior to becoming a worldwide grime star, Stormzy used to work at an oil refinery in Southampton, after which he quit his job to pursue music.

The music video for Longevity Flow was released on earlier this week and has already racked up more than 500,000 views on YouTube.

The video also features Top Gun actor Tom Cruise and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.