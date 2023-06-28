Stormzy stirs up controversy after referencing ‘the Shetlands’ in new song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stormzy stirs up controversy after referencing ‘the Shetlands’ in new song

Social media users commented that if Stormzy knew about Shetland he had have referred to it as Shetland or the Shetland Isles.

By Ross Hempseed
Stormzy referred to Shetland in his new song. Image: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire
Stormzy has been called out for referencing “the Shetlands” in his latest song Longevity Flow.

The popular artist refers to himself in the song with the lyrics “could’ve been an engineer in the Shetlands“.

However this has stirred up some opposition online with locals who say its not correct to refer to islands as “the Shetlands” – instead saying it should Shetland or the Shetland Isles or Islands.

One twitter user wrote: “Stormzy referencing “the Shetlands” in his new song sickens me and shows he’s never spoken to a Shetlander. If you’re going to talk about it at least say it right. “The Shetlands” is wrong. It’s Shetland or Shetland Isles.”

Another user wrote: “Stormzy mentioning Shetland in a song and he’s actually called it ‘the Shetlands’ This will not go down well…”

Comedian and writer Marjolein Robertson, who is from Shetland, wrote: “Torn between my love for @Stormzy & then Stormzy calling my home ‘the Shetlands’

“I’m glad he’s very successful and all but imagine he had worked up by me. We’d be married and that wedding would’ve been worth the slaughter of a dozen of our best hogs.”

‘Could’ve been an engineer in the Shetlands’

Others used the song to promote Shetland in a positive way including councillor Alex Armitage.

He wrote: “Stormzy’s music has inspired many people here in Shetland, but we have missed his engineering skills.

“As the transition away from fossil fuels gathers pace, we’re going to desperately need engineers- If you’re an engineer or technically minded, please come and live here.”

Prior to becoming a worldwide grime star, Stormzy used to work at an oil refinery in Southampton, after which he quit his job to pursue music.

The music video for Longevity Flow was released on earlier this week and has already racked up more than 500,000 views on YouTube.

The video also features Top Gun actor Tom Cruise and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

