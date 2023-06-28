Gallery: Big Hop Trail sculptures start springing up across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Gallery: Big Hop Trail sculptures start springing up across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Clan Cancer Support will officially launch its culture trail on Saturday.

One of the Big Hop Trail sculptures at Castlegate
The Big Hop Trail sculptures are starting to appear across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. Image: DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

Have you spotted any colourful hare sculptures appearing across the north-east this week?

The eye-catching six-foot designs are all part of the Big Hop Trail which aims to raise vital funds for Clan Cancer Support.

After a year of planning, designing and painting, the 40 sculptures are finally ready to be installed across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

A team of dedicated volunteers and staff hit the road on Monday to start delivering the hares to the spots where they will be on display until the end of September.

More than half of the designs have already been installed with north-east residents sharing photos online ahead of the official trail launch on Saturday.

When the trail ends, all of the sculptures will go up for sale at auction to raise money for the charity.

In pictures: Big Hop Trail sculptures

Hare Ahoy by Hannah Lewin at The Green in Aberdeen
Hare Ahoy by Hannah Lewin at The Green in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Fair Isle Lang Lugs by Jenny Mchardy at Union Terrace in Aberdeen.
Fair Isle Lang Lugs by Jenny Mchardy at Union Terrace in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Some Bunny Loves You by Jessica Moorhouse at Union Square in Aberdeen.
Some Bunny Loves You by Jessica Moorhouse at Union Square in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Mighty Munro by Louise Kirkby at the memorial garden in Inverurie
Mighty Munro by Louise Kirkby at the memorial garden in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Gothenburg Great by Lesley D. McKenzie at Pittodrie in Aberdeen
The Gothenburg Great by Lesley D. McKenzie at Pittodrie in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Let your dreams take flight by Penny Downes on the Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen
Let your dreams take flight by Penny Downes on the Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen – featuring Kobi. Image: Gosia and Rafal.
Skipper Ohare by Ali Elly at Castlegate in Aberdeen.
Skipper Ohare by Ali Elly at Castlegate in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Vintage Mad March Hare by Catriona MacKenzie outside the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen
Vintage Mad March Hare by Catriona MacKenzie outside the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Shapeshifter by Carma Masson on Broad Street in Aberdeen.
Shapeshifter by Carma Masson on Broad Street in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Henry (Health, exercise, nutrition, resilience = young carers) by the St Machar Academy young carer group at Aberdeen Art Gallery
Henry (Health, exercise, nutrition, resilience = young carers) by the St Machar Academy young carer group at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Image: DC Thomson.
Flourish by Mary Butterworth at Aberdeen Art Gallery
Flourish by Mary Butterworth at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Image: DC Thomson.
Hope by Gillyart at Aberdeen Art Gallery.
Hope by Gillyart at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Image: DC Thomson.

Have you seen any of the hare sculptures being installed? If so, send a photo to livenews@ajl.co.uk

More from Press and Journal

Stormzy referred to Shetland in his new song. Image: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire
Stormzy stirs up controversy after referencing 'the Shetlands' in new song
Aberdeen target Rhys Williams
Aberdeen loan signing Rhys Williams hailed an 'incredible player' by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
BRANCHING OUT TO HELP: From left, Andrew Connon of NFU Scotland; David Mackay of Soil Association Scotland; Deputy First Minister Shona Robison; and Alastair Seaman of Woodland Trust Scotland.
New measures to boost agroforestry
Thomas Moradpour and Caspar MacRae at Glenmorangie.
Boss of Glenmorangie and Ardbeg whiskies heads for the bubbly
Martin Wiseman, Deacon of the Aberdeen Weaver Incorporation, Elaine Gowans, Head of Fashion & Textiles at Gray's, Josie Steed, senior lecturer at Gray's, and Philip Sainsbury, Deacon of the Aberdeen Tailors Incorporation.
Gray's lecturers break 500-year barrier to become first females to join Burgess of Trades…
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Neighbours pay tribute to 'hard working' woman found dead in Peterhead home
Richard Hay with his son Aksel.
Emotional 200-mile walk for Shetland father pay tribute to seven-year-old son
Liam Harvey in action for Aberdeen B against Arbroath. Image: Scott Baxter/DCT Media
Elgin City close in on Aberdeen striker Liam Harvey and ex-Dundee United defender Nathan…
Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren.
Graeme Shinnie aims to lift silverware as Aberdeen captain after signing three-year contract
Stoer Hostel in the Highlands is a bright yellow building in the Sutherland Highlands on the route of the North Coast 500.
Remote for sale Highland hostel offers a complete lifestyle change on the NC500