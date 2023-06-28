Gallery: Big Hop Trail sculptures start springing up across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Have you spotted any colourful hare sculptures appearing across the north-east this week?

The eye-catching six-foot designs are all part of the Big Hop Trail which aims to raise vital funds for Clan Cancer Support.

After a year of planning, designing and painting, the 40 sculptures are finally ready to be installed across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

A team of dedicated volunteers and staff hit the road on Monday to start delivering the hares to the spots where they will be on display until the end of September.

More than half of the designs have already been installed with north-east residents sharing photos online ahead of the official trail launch on Saturday.

When the trail ends, all of the sculptures will go up for sale at auction to raise money for the charity.

In pictures: Big Hop Trail sculptures

