Review: Bigger stages beckon for Callum Beattie after Lemon Tree show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Review: Bigger stages beckon for Callum Beattie after Lemon Tree show

Mark Lenthall reviews Callum Beattie's performance at The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen

Callum Beattie performed at the Lemon Tree this week. Image: DC Thomson
Callum Beattie is playing in Inverness in December this year. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
By Mark Lenthall

Times change. Not so long ago we wanted to lock up graffiti artists who decorated the sides of buildings. Nowadays we pay them to brighten up our cities.

It is similar with buskers too. Often seen as nuisances, the likes of Ed Sheeran, Sam Fender and Gerry Cinnamon prove that our streets can be paved with gold talent, on the road to filling stadiums.

Midlothian singer-songwriter Callum Beattie started performing solo, on the pavements of Edinburgh. He grabbed attention with anti-Tory tune Boris Song, but last night at a sold out Lemon Tree in Aberdeen he delivered a performance that suggests he won’t be going back to busking any time soon.

Callum Beattie
Callum Beattie. Image: LCC Live

Opening the night was Kirriemuir’s Katie Nicoll, who played a bold solo set of her Taylor Swift-style tunes. The audience liked her, suggesting the young singer and guitarist will have had a good few more Spotify streams this morning.

Callum Beattie brings a five piece band for live show in Aberdeen

Callum Beattie performing at Belladrum. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Callum Beattie’s latest album Vandals gripped the UK charts this year and the material got a good airing last night during a slick 75 minute set.

Back in 2016 he performed solo at the same venue, supporting KT Tunstall.

This time he brought an excellent five-piece live band with him, which took last night’s show up several notches, both in terms of sound and visual presentation.

Fiddle player Eryn Rae was particularly impressive, bringing a Celtic feel to the likes of Daddy’s Eyes and the epic Salamander Street.

Emotive, uplifting pop anthems

Callum Beattie
Callum Beattie performed at the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen this week. Image: LCC Live.

Beattie’s voice isn’t unique, but it is emotive and delivers songs in a way that conveys that they really matter to him. And what a set of uplifting guitar-driven pop anthems he has created.

What does he sound like? Throw some Springsteen, Dylan and Oasis into the blender and you wouldn’t be far off.

The breathless Heart Stops Beating has a mild echo of Born To Run in its catchy refrain and there were echoes of Sam Fender last night too, particularly in the singalong of Vandals.

Years of performing solo have made Callum Beattie a strong guitar-playing frontman. His energy, coupled with an ability to connect with the audience, created an uplifting atmosphere.

What was striking last night was the range of ages on show; from teenagers to folk old enough to be grandparents, suggesting this is an artist with wide appeal.

Next stop, the Music Hall…?

This show was one of a handful in intimate venues, but Beattie revealed to the audience that he will be returning to the Granite City soon, to play the much larger Music Hall.

More evidence that it won’t be long before it is arena stages that he will be walking onto. Catch him close up while you can.

Tremendous.

More from Music

Taylor Swift LA concerts will have similar levels of security as the 2022 Super Bowl (Jessica Christian/AP)
Taylor Swift LA concerts prompt similar levels of security as 2022 Super Bowl
US police drop battery investigation following Cardi B microphone throw incident (James Manning/PA)
US police drop battery investigation following Cardi B microphone throw incident
Daft Punk (Doug Peters/PA)
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter on why the group decided to split after 28 years
Beyonce (Ian West/PA)
Beyonce pays tribute to dancer stabbed to death after confrontation in New York
Sinead O’Connor (Niall Carson/PA)
Sinead O’Connor’s remains released to family – reports
Costumes which are part of Freddie Mercury’s personal collection, on display during a photo call at Sotheby’s in London, ahead of their auction (Yui Mok/PA)
Freddie Mercury’s prized piano and costumes on display ahead of auction
Singer Lizzo has issued a statement in the wake of allegations about her (Yui Mok/PA)
Lizzo says she ‘won’t let good work be overshadowed’ amid US lawsuit allegations
Composer Carl Davis has died at the age of 86 (Matt Crossick/PA)
Bafta-winning composer Carl Davis dies aged 86
Blazin' Fiddles are ready to hit the road for a 25th anniversary tour to launch new album XXV. Image: Supplied by Blazin' Fiddles.
Blazin' Fiddles out to set heather alight with 25th anniversary album and tour
Leif Coffield to perform in charity gig. Image: Honey Keenan.
'Perfect opportunity to showcase emerging artists': Aberdeen to host charity music concert

Conversation