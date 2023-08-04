5 things to do this weekend: Cycling World Championships, Moy Country Fair and Huntly art trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

5 things to do this weekend: Cycling World Championships, Moy Country Fair and Huntly art trail

What does the first weekend of August hold?

By Lauren Robertson
Riders will return to Nevis Range. Image: Jane Barlow / PA Media
Riders will return to Nevis Range. Image: Jane Barlow / PA Media

Though summer is slipping away, it certainly isn’t slowing down.

There are lots of events taking place across the north and north-east this weekend. We’ve focused on those that will get you out and about to  make the most of those remaining rays.

From Highland games to Cycling World Championships, here’s what’s in store.

UCI Cycling World Championships

Riders at Nevis Range. Image: Jane Barlow / PA Media

The UCI Cycling World Championships are being held in Scotland this weekend and are billed as being the “biggest cycling event ever”.

The Mountain Bike Downhill competition will be taking place at the Nevis Range in Fort William between August 3 and 5, one of 13 world championships taking place in the coming weeks.

Organisers say riders will face a “mentally and technically challenging” course which runs for 1.7 miles, dropping 1,800ft in that time and that they could reach speeds of up to 50mph.

Find out more at cyclingworldchamps.com. 

Moy Country Fair

Falconry display at Moy Country Fair. Image: Moy Country Fair

The annual Moy Country Fair offers a wide range of events and entertainment the whole family can enjoy.

These include clay pigeon shooting, a mountain bike stunt team, food and drink stalls and falconry displays.

There will also be an opportunity to support local charities like Highland Hospice, Save Wildcats and Highland and Islands Blood Bikes.

Moy Country Fair takes place at Moy Estate between 9am and 5.30pm on both Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be bought at moyfieldsportsfair.co.uk or on the gate.

Aberdeen nature events

Cove Bay in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council Countryside Ranger Service hosts a number of nature-based events and activities across the city.

This Saturday at 10am, why not head along to Cove Bay Harbour for a morning exploring rockpools? Rangers will teach anyone with suitable footwear about the creatures that live on our shores.

If you’re more of a night owl, Saturday night’s A Wild Night Out at Scotstown Moor Local Nature Reserve is the one for you.

All events can be booked at eventbrite.co.uk. 

Huntly art trail

Yesterday’s Friday Lunch was a special lunch-and-walk event as our Project Coordinator Zuzana talked about the Town…

Posted by Deveron Projects on Saturday, 15 July 2023

Deveron Projects recently launched a new trail has been plotted around Huntly to celebrate the first new public art there for five years.

The trail showcases 14 pieces of 80 from the Town Collective which tells the story of Huntly by artists who have either lived or worked in the area.

You can collect the first of the free maps that go along with the trail  on Saturday at Huntly Farmers’ Market.

Highland games

Aboyne Highland Games in 2022. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

This weekend is one of the busiest on the year’s Highland games calendar with five different events being held across the north and north-east alone.

They are as follows:

  • Newtonmore Highland Games, The Eilean, Saturday August 5 from 11am
  • Strathpeffer Highland Gathering, Castle Leod, Saturday August 5 from 10.30am
  • Aboyne Highland Games, The Green, Saturday August 5 from 10.30am
  • Aberlour Strathspey Highland Games, Alice Littler Memorial Park, Saturday August 5 from 11am
  • Mey Highland Games, John o’ Groats Showground, Saturday August 5 from 10.30am

Tickets for each event can be bought at the gates and you can expect to enjoy all the classics from tug o’ war and Highland dancing to piping and caber tossing.

More from Lifestyle

The storm, which is the first to be named by the Met Office this season, will hit the UK from late Friday night and into Saturday.
Storm Antoni to bring heavy wind, rain, and travel disruption on Saturday
Inverness
11 free activities to keep you busy in and around Inverness
A dashcam fitted at the front of a car
Dashcam reporting portal could reduce bad driving on A9 say campaigners
The upstairs dining area in The Pig's Wings. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
The Pig's Wings - where you're guaranteed 'big flavours and good times' this Aberdeen…
Chloe Lawson. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
'I can't lie, social life doesn't exist': Alford baker Chloe Lawson, 22, on challenges…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits a community diagnostic centre in Oldham, Greater Manchester (James Glossop/The Times/PA)
Experts warn of ‘unintended consequences’ of leaning on private sector capacity
The Government has announced plans to expand private sector involvement in the health service (Jeff Moore/PA)
NHS waiting lists likely to rise despite private sector expansion, minister says
Lobster pots in Peterhead, which is to host a new seafood festival (Image: richardjohnson/Shutterstock)
Moreen Simpson: SeaFest in Peterhead means even more fun for foodies in the north-east
A full year of growth has been recorded by the UK’s new car market, an industry body said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Year of growth for new car market
Researchers have shown for the first time that a greater intake of added sugars is associated with a greater risk of kidney stones (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Consuming foods with added sugars may increase risk of kidney stones – study