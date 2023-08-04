5 things to do this weekend: Cycling World Championships, Moy Country Fair and Huntly art trail

Though summer is slipping away, it certainly isn’t slowing down.

There are lots of events taking place across the north and north-east this weekend. We’ve focused on those that will get you out and about to make the most of those remaining rays.

From Highland games to Cycling World Championships, here’s what’s in store.

UCI Cycling World Championships

The UCI Cycling World Championships are being held in Scotland this weekend and are billed as being the “biggest cycling event ever”.

The Mountain Bike Downhill competition will be taking place at the Nevis Range in Fort William between August 3 and 5, one of 13 world championships taking place in the coming weeks.

Organisers say riders will face a “mentally and technically challenging” course which runs for 1.7 miles, dropping 1,800ft in that time and that they could reach speeds of up to 50mph.

Find out more at cyclingworldchamps.com.

Moy Country Fair

The annual Moy Country Fair offers a wide range of events and entertainment the whole family can enjoy.

These include clay pigeon shooting, a mountain bike stunt team, food and drink stalls and falconry displays.

There will also be an opportunity to support local charities like Highland Hospice, Save Wildcats and Highland and Islands Blood Bikes.

Moy Country Fair takes place at Moy Estate between 9am and 5.30pm on both Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be bought at moyfieldsportsfair.co.uk or on the gate.

Aberdeen nature events

Aberdeen City Council Countryside Ranger Service hosts a number of nature-based events and activities across the city.

This Saturday at 10am, why not head along to Cove Bay Harbour for a morning exploring rockpools? Rangers will teach anyone with suitable footwear about the creatures that live on our shores.

If you’re more of a night owl, Saturday night’s A Wild Night Out at Scotstown Moor Local Nature Reserve is the one for you.

All events can be booked at eventbrite.co.uk.

Huntly art trail

Yesterday’s Friday Lunch was a special lunch-and-walk event as our Project Coordinator Zuzana talked about the Town… Posted by Deveron Projects on Saturday, 15 July 2023

Deveron Projects recently launched a new trail has been plotted around Huntly to celebrate the first new public art there for five years.

The trail showcases 14 pieces of 80 from the Town Collective which tells the story of Huntly by artists who have either lived or worked in the area.

You can collect the first of the free maps that go along with the trail on Saturday at Huntly Farmers’ Market.

Highland games

This weekend is one of the busiest on the year’s Highland games calendar with five different events being held across the north and north-east alone.

They are as follows:

Newtonmore Highland Games, The Eilean, Saturday August 5 from 11am

Strathpeffer Highland Gathering, Castle Leod, Saturday August 5 from 10.30am

Aboyne Highland Games, The Green, Saturday August 5 from 10.30am

Aberlour Strathspey Highland Games, Alice Littler Memorial Park, Saturday August 5 from 11am

Mey Highland Games, John o’ Groats Showground, Saturday August 5 from 10.30am

Tickets for each event can be bought at the gates and you can expect to enjoy all the classics from tug o’ war and Highland dancing to piping and caber tossing.