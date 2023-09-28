Aberdeen indie band Hitlist set to realize dream of playing iconic venue where Oasis were discovered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen indie band Hitlist set to realize dream of playing iconic venue where Oasis were discovered

Aberdeen indie four-piece Hitlist have 'been taken under the wing' of Skylights and will support the popular Yorkshire band for the third time later this year

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Indie band Hitlist are set to play King Tut's Wah Wah Hut. Image supplied by Hitlist
Aberdeen Indie band Hitlist are set to play King Tut's Wah Wah Hut. Image supplied by Hitlist

Aberdeen indie band Hitlist are set to realize their dream of playing the iconic venue where legends Oasis were discovered.

The rising Granite City four-piece will play King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow on Saturday, September 30.

Oasis were famously signed at King Tut’s by Creation Records founder Alan McGee in May 1993 having turned up unannounced and demanding to play.

McGee was one of 12 people in the sparse audience.

He was so blown away by Oasis’ impromptu performance he offered to sign them on the spot.

It was the sliding doors moment for Oasis who would go on to become one of the biggest bands in the world.

Upon forming in 2021 Hitlist set out a target of playing King Tut’s due to the venue’s significance in the rise of Oasis, the band that inspired them.

Now they will stand on the shoulders of giants when taking to the famous stage that has also been graced by Radiohead, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and The Verve.

Aberdeen band Hitlist are set to play the legendary King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut. Image supplied by Hitlist.

Vocalist/rhythm guitarist Callum Jones said: “We have wanted to play King Tut’s since we were at school because Oasis were signed there.

“It has an amazing history and still gets massive names as The Killers and Liam Gallagher played there only a couple of years ago.

“We all grew up listening to Oasis and they are what got us into music.”

Hitlist have built a strong live reputation and fanbase. Image supplied by Hitlist.

‘It was a dream and we are realizing it’

Hitlist are Callum Jones (rhythm guitar, vocals) 21, Ollie Ferle (drums) 20, Calum Chalmers (lead guitar) 20 and Scott Harvie (bass) 21.

The band have released two singles to date – Don’t Let Me Go and Soul Survivor.

The face of British music changed on on Monday, May 31, 1993 when Oasis hitched a lift to Glasgow with Sister Lovers.

Fellow Mancunians Sister Lovers had a slot at King Tut’s, supporting 18 Wheeler and Boyfriend who were both signed to Creation Records.

Calum Chalmers said: “We are buzzing for King Tut’s as some of the best bands in the world have played there.

“Now we are going to be playing the same stage as they did.

“I remember a conversation we had when we just started out about the three things we wanted.

“We wanted a mosh pit and in the first song of our first gig people were moshing.

“We also wanted to record something and post it on Spotify.

“The third was to play King Tut’s and that’s happening now.

“It was a dream and we are realizing it.”

Aberdeen band Hitlist have received play on Radio Scotland. Image supplied by Hitlist.

Valuable advice from Skylights

Hitlist have forged a strong live reputation and fanbase having secured a host of high profile support slots.

They have played with The Snuts, The Sherlocks, Skylights and Tom Hingley from Inspiral Carpets.

Hitlist are set to support Yorkshire band Skylights, who have a devoted following in the Granite City, at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom on Saturday, October 14.

It will be Hitlist’s third concert in support of Skylights who have taken the Aberdeen band under their wing.

Hitlist will play Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom with Skylights in October. Image supplied by Hitlist.

Calum Chalmers said: “Skylights have taken us under their wing and have had us play in Aberdeen with them a few times now.

“If we have any questions we always go to Skylights and they help us out.

“They say we are part of their furniture now.”

Hitlist are set to enter the studio in October to record a new single and plan to release an EP next year.

They will also travel to Leeds on October 27 to play in support of Dictator.

Recent single Don’t Let Me Go was played on BBC Introducing on Radio Scotland.

‘A golden generation of Aberdeen bands’

Hitlist are the latest band to emerge from an Aberdeen music scene that is now thriving.

From indie rock to rap, grime, hip-hop, jazz and metal – all genres have artists breaking new ground in the Granite City.

Calum Chalmers believes it is a golden generation for the city’s music scene.

He urges music fans to attend gigs in support.

He said: “Aberdeen has a very good music scene again.

“There is a real golden generation of bands in the city.

“Drummonds and Tunnels have great shows on every weekend and it’s important people get out to support local music.

“Aberdeen’s music scene is getting better all the time and is really growing.

“There’s such a wide selection of music that is so good.

“It is competitive but we all get along as well.

“We should all look out for each other.  It is really exciting in Aberdeen now.”

