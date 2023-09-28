Aberdeen indie band Hitlist set to realize dream of playing iconic venue where Oasis were discovered

Aberdeen indie band Hitlist are set to realize their dream of playing the iconic venue where legends Oasis were discovered.

The rising Granite City four-piece will play King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow on Saturday, September 30.

Oasis were famously signed at King Tut’s by Creation Records founder Alan McGee in May 1993 having turned up unannounced and demanding to play.

McGee was one of 12 people in the sparse audience.

He was so blown away by Oasis’ impromptu performance he offered to sign them on the spot.

It was the sliding doors moment for Oasis who would go on to become one of the biggest bands in the world.

Upon forming in 2021 Hitlist set out a target of playing King Tut’s due to the venue’s significance in the rise of Oasis, the band that inspired them.

Now they will stand on the shoulders of giants when taking to the famous stage that has also been graced by Radiohead, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and The Verve.

Vocalist/rhythm guitarist Callum Jones said: “We have wanted to play King Tut’s since we were at school because Oasis were signed there.

“It has an amazing history and still gets massive names as The Killers and Liam Gallagher played there only a couple of years ago.

“We all grew up listening to Oasis and they are what got us into music.”

‘It was a dream and we are realizing it’

Hitlist are Callum Jones (rhythm guitar, vocals) 21, Ollie Ferle (drums) 20, Calum Chalmers (lead guitar) 20 and Scott Harvie (bass) 21.

The band have released two singles to date – Don’t Let Me Go and Soul Survivor.

The face of British music changed on on Monday, May 31, 1993 when Oasis hitched a lift to Glasgow with Sister Lovers.

Fellow Mancunians Sister Lovers had a slot at King Tut’s, supporting 18 Wheeler and Boyfriend who were both signed to Creation Records.

Calum Chalmers said: “We are buzzing for King Tut’s as some of the best bands in the world have played there.

“Now we are going to be playing the same stage as they did.

“I remember a conversation we had when we just started out about the three things we wanted.

“We wanted a mosh pit and in the first song of our first gig people were moshing.

“We also wanted to record something and post it on Spotify.

“The third was to play King Tut’s and that’s happening now.

“It was a dream and we are realizing it.”

Valuable advice from Skylights

Hitlist have forged a strong live reputation and fanbase having secured a host of high profile support slots.

They have played with The Snuts, The Sherlocks, Skylights and Tom Hingley from Inspiral Carpets.

Hitlist are set to support Yorkshire band Skylights, who have a devoted following in the Granite City, at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom on Saturday, October 14.

It will be Hitlist’s third concert in support of Skylights who have taken the Aberdeen band under their wing.

Calum Chalmers said: “Skylights have taken us under their wing and have had us play in Aberdeen with them a few times now.

“If we have any questions we always go to Skylights and they help us out.

“They say we are part of their furniture now.”

‼️ABERDEEN‼️ Buzzing to welcome two of Aberdeens' best new bands onto our show at The Beach Ballroom. Hitlist and The Sun Day Saturday 14th October Last remaining tickets⚠️⚠️⚠️ https://t.co/1FqtXw74SF #ASAW pic.twitter.com/gFUhHWED1x — Skylights (@SkylightsYRA) August 23, 2023

Hitlist are set to enter the studio in October to record a new single and plan to release an EP next year.

They will also travel to Leeds on October 27 to play in support of Dictator.

Recent single Don’t Let Me Go was played on BBC Introducing on Radio Scotland.

‘A golden generation of Aberdeen bands’

Hitlist are the latest band to emerge from an Aberdeen music scene that is now thriving.

From indie rock to rap, grime, hip-hop, jazz and metal – all genres have artists breaking new ground in the Granite City.

Calum Chalmers believes it is a golden generation for the city’s music scene.

He urges music fans to attend gigs in support.

He said: “Aberdeen has a very good music scene again.

“There is a real golden generation of bands in the city.

“Drummonds and Tunnels have great shows on every weekend and it’s important people get out to support local music.

“Aberdeen’s music scene is getting better all the time and is really growing.

“There’s such a wide selection of music that is so good.

“It is competitive but we all get along as well.

“We should all look out for each other. It is really exciting in Aberdeen now.”