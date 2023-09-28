Drink-driving student blamed strong mouthwash for being three-times the limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driving student blamed strong mouthwash for being three-times the limit

Ali Alzahrani ploughed into another car and had three cans of Tennents on the passenger seat - but insisted he doesn't drink alcohol.

By David McPhee
A drink-driving chemistry student who caused a car accident claimed that his positive alcohol reading was caused by strong mouthwash.

PHD student Ali Alzahrani appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted crashing his silver Ford C-Max while more than three times the drink-drive limit on Roslyn Street.

When police arrived at the crash site, they found three cans of Tennents on the 38-year-old’s front passenger seat.

But despite testing positive for alcohol, the Aberdeen University post-grad maintained that he wasn’t drunk and didn’t drink alcohol.

Resident witnessed car crash

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court that at around 10.40pm on September 3 this year a witness who lives on Urquhart Road was sitting on his windowsill when he saw Alzahrani’s Ford travelling at excessive speed.

The car collided with another vehicle at the junction where Urquhart Road meets Roslin Street, causing it to spin and come to a stop across the road.

As police arrived Alzahrani was required to provide a breath test, which gave a positive result for alcohol.

And as officers looked into the car, they saw three cans of Tennents Lager sitting on the passenger seat.

Back at Kittybrewster Police Station, Alzahrani gave a reading of 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mg.

Claimed he was tee-total

However, despite this, Alzahrani continued to lie that he doesn’t drink alcohol and proceeded the repeatedly deny that he had been drinking alcohol that day – telling officers he had just been using an alcohol-based mouthwash.

Alzahrani, who comes from Saudi Arabia, pleaded guilty to one charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

He also admitted a second charge of driving carelessly and without due care or attention.

Defence solicitor Matthew Perlow said that although his client initially insisted that he didn’t drink alcohol, he had been “drinking the previous evening and into the early morning”.

“Because he comes from Saudi Arabia, he was reluctant to admit that he was drinking alcohol,” Mr Pelow said.

“He appears contrite for his behaviour.”

Mr Perlow also added that his client had told police that he got into the car accident because there was an overhanging tree “obstructing the give way sign” at the junction.

Sheriff Philip Mann told Alzahrani that he should be well aware of the “dangers of drink-driving”.

He disqualified Alzahrani, of Regent Walk, Aberdeen, from driving for 16 months and fined him a total of £740.

