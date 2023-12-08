Gun still firing, as Scottish rockers deliver masterclass at Lemon Tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Gun still firing, as Scottish rockers deliver masterclass at Lemon Tree

Music reviewer Mark Lenthall gives his take on Gun's performance at The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on December 7.

Gun performed at the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
Gun performed at the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
By Mark Lenthall

Last week a national radio station broadcast their take on Scotland’s greatest anthems, to celebrate St Andrew’s Day

High up the list, in between the likes of Simple Minds and Wet Wet Wet were Gun, with their 1994 cover of Cameo’s, Word Up.

It is a remarkable record, drenched in melody and muscular guitar.

30 years on the Glasgow rockers show no signs of slowing down, and last night they returned to Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree to perform in front of a packed house who’d braved almost biblical North East wind and rain to catch the band.

Supporting the Stones to rocking the Lemon Tree

Having earned their stripes supporting the likes of Bon Jovi and the Rolling Stones back in the late ’80s, the Glasgow quintet have honed their craft through relentless gigging. And this was clear from the outset as they hit the stage with a wall of sound.

For many bands there’s plenty of rock, but not so much roll, but there’s a real swagger about Gun,  frontman Dante Gizzi owning the stage with his warm vocal delivery and easy rapport with the audience.

It’s easy to tour year after year on your back catalogue, but one of the reasons Gun have endured is their drive to create and release new material. Last night’s setlist reflected that with a chunk of songs  being aired from their forthcoming Hombres album (out in April).

Lemon Tree audience will be in new music video for Gun

Folk can drift to the loo when unfamiliar material rings out at gigs, but there was no such exodus last night. All Fired Up, Lucky Guy , and the epic Falling were top notch melodic rock tunes that suggest Gun will be barging into the UK album chart again in 2024.

Upcoming single Take Me Back Home was a real singalong too, with the bellowing Aberdeen audience being filmed for the official video.

Guitarist Jools Gizzi – Dante’s brother – was on great form. His soulful soloing and clever riffs underpinned belters like “Better Days” and “She Knows”. On the other side of the stage new guitarist Ru MacFarlane, a Montrose lad, played some tremendous lines – equal parts bluesy and bombastic.

It was also heartwarming to see drummer Paul MacManus back behind the kit after overcoming a cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Support proved themselves as Godfathers of rock

The night began with a punchy, gnarly 40 minute set from cult veteran rock and rollers, The Godfathers. They impressed; attitude and aggressive tone met sweet vocal harmonies to create a sound that shook the Lemon Tree. The prosaic Birth, School, Work, Death said it all.

The back end of Gun’s set included an acoustic version of the slow burning Taking On The World, the anthemic Steal Your fire and a raucous Shame On You.

On this form, Gun will be on the back on your radio more often than even they might have expected.

Wonderful.

More from Music

Shane MacGowan (Niall Carson/PA)
Public funeral for Shane MacGowan to take place in Ireland
Adele says music is her hobby but her ‘dream job is to be a script reader’ in TV (Matt Crossick/PA)
Adele says music is her hobby but her ‘dream job is to be a…
Kodak Black was ordered to drug rehab for 30 days earlier this year (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Rapper Kodak Black arrested on cocaine charges in Florida
Adele received the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award (Ian West/PA)
Adele jokes about being jet-lagged and ‘ready for a drink’ after receiving award
The Last Dinner Party (Ian West/PA)
Rock group The Last Dinner Party named as winners of Brits Rising Star award
The Press and Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness for the very first time this week. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
PHOTOS: Press and Journal Christmas Concert comes to Inverness
Taylor Swift has announced her Era’s Tour film will be available to rent in the UK (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift to release extended version of concert film to UK audiences
Shane MacGowan portrait by Dan Llywelyn Hall (Dan Llywelyn Hall/Encephalitis Society/PA)
Portraits capturing Shane MacGowan’s final London visit up for auction
Composer Benjamin Britten (PA)
Search on for London boys choir conducted by composer Benjamin Britten
Sean Combs (Ian West/PA)
Lawsuit alleges Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficked and gang raped teenager

Conversation