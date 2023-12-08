End of an era as historic Aberdeen pub goes on the market

A historic city-centre pub has been put on the market after 30 years in business.

Veteran pub owner Steven Esson has listed Ye Olde Frigate Bar for sale after deciding to hang up his dishcloth after three decades.

The Netherkirkgate site has a £265,000 price tag.

The bar has proved a popular haunt for those thirsty in the Granite City’s town centre for decades.

It resides on a prime location on one of Aberdeen’s oldest streets in the city centre.

What’s included in the deal?

The purchase includes a main bar area and function room which can each cater up to 50 customers, as well as a lounge area which can cater for weddings and events.

There is also a second floor function room which has traditionally been used for events, but property developers advise that it can be “re-converted” subject to planning permissions from the city council.

Outdoor seating was also approved permanently for the bar in October, which means that in the future guests could be continued to be served from the street.

Frigate bub situated in “prime location”

The sale of the iconic venue has been entrusted to Edinburgh business property advisors Christie & Co.

Business agent Simon Watson, responsible for the sale of the bar, said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to to sell Ye Olde Frigate Bar.

“It represents an exceptional opportunity to own a piece of Aberdeen’s rich history in such a prime location.”