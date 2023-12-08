End of an era as historic Aberdeen pub goes on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

End of an era as historic Aberdeen pub goes on the market

The Ye Olde Frigate Bar, situated on one of Aberdeen's oldest streets, is on the market for an asking price of £265,000.

By Graham Fleming
YE Olde Frigate Bar
The popular haunt will be put up for sale for an asking prive of £265,000.

A historic city-centre pub has been put on the market after 30 years in business.

Veteran pub owner Steven Esson has listed Ye Olde Frigate Bar for sale after deciding to hang up his dishcloth after three decades.

The Netherkirkgate site has a £265,000 price tag.

Ye Olde Frigate Bar
The ground floor bar is able to hold events for up to 50 people. Image: Christie & Co.

The bar has proved a popular haunt for those thirsty in the Granite City’s town centre for decades.

It resides on a prime location on one of Aberdeen’s oldest streets in the city centre.

What’s included in the deal?

The purchase includes a main bar area and function room which can each cater up to 50 customers, as well as a lounge area which can cater for weddings and events.

There is also a second floor function room which has traditionally been used for events, but property developers advise that it can be “re-converted” subject to planning permissions from the city council.

Outdoor seating was also approved permanently for the bar in October, which means that in the future guests could be continued to be served from the street.

Ye Olde Frigate bar
The second floor can be “re-developed” subject to planning permission. Image: Christie & Co.

Frigate bub situated in “prime location”

The sale of the iconic venue has been entrusted to Edinburgh business property advisors Christie & Co.

Business agent Simon Watson, responsible for the sale of the bar, said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to to sell Ye Olde Frigate Bar.

“It represents an exceptional opportunity to own a piece of Aberdeen’s rich history in such a prime location.”

Toasting the greats: A look at classic Aberdeen pubs both past and present

