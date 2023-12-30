Gallery: Were you among the Red Hot Chilli Pipers sell-out crowd last night?

Scots bagpipe rock sensations the Red Hot Chilli Pipers returned to Aberdeen last night with pre-Hogmanay bash to rival anything the capital has to offer.

To a sold-out Music Hall audience, the band – founded by Kevin MacDonald who grew up in Peterculter – brought their upbeat blend of traditional Scottish music infused with high energy rock to the Granite City once again.

Celebrating 21 years of wowing crowds all over the world the group played well known tunes by Snow Patrol and Avichii.

Toe-tapping anthems to thrill their fans were also included alongside an emotional rendition of Highland Cathedral featuring local school pupils.

