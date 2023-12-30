Gallery: Were you among the Red Hot Chilli Pipers sell-out crowd last night?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Were you among the Red Hot Chilli Pipers sell-out crowd last night?

The high-octane Scots "trad band" returned to Aberdeen Music Hall to celebrate 21 years of touring.

Red Hot Chilli Pipers revellers pictured at the Music Hall on Friday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Lindsay Bruce

Scots bagpipe rock sensations the Red Hot Chilli Pipers returned to Aberdeen last night with pre-Hogmanay bash to rival anything the capital has to offer.

To a sold-out Music Hall audience, the band – founded by Kevin MacDonald who grew up in Peterculter – brought their upbeat blend of traditional Scottish music infused with high energy rock to the Granite City once again.

Celebrating 21 years of wowing crowds all over the world the group played well known tunes by Snow Patrol and Avichii.

Toe-tapping anthems to thrill their fans were also included alongside an emotional rendition of Highland Cathedral featuring local school pupils.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the electric atmosphere ahead of the show.
Do you recognise yourself in our photo gallery below?

Let us know in the comments if you see yourself, your family and friends among the red hot revellers.

Dressed for the outside but it wasn’t long before things heated up inside. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Making the most of a pre-show drink at the Red Hot Chilli Pipers gig. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Family night out to to see the world renowned pipers and their band.<br />Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
All smiles ahead of the Chillis’ sell out show. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
There was something for everyone at the Red Hot Chilli Pipers show. Image by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Ready for a toe-tapping night at the Music Hall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Chilli Piper fans shown ahead of the jam packed Music Hall show. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Anticipation building for the Chilli Pipers’ performance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Lead singer Chris Judge impressing concert-goers with his vocal range.<br />Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
One of the dancers caught in action in front of pipers Ross Miller and Andrew Brodlie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
A festive night out at the Music Hall to see the Red Hot Chilli Pipers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Excited for the annual Red Hot Chilli Pipers visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Seats were at a premium at the sold-out Music Hall Pipers’ show. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Were you among this group grabbing your Chilli Pipers merch ahead of the show? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
An evening of high energy entertainment awaits. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Young musicians from Bucksburn Juvenile Pipe Band and Alford Academy also joined the Chilli Pipers on stage.