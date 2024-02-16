Review: You Me At Six start their long goodbye at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Review: You Me At Six start their long goodbye at P&J Live

Pop punk heroes You Me At Six rocked the P&J Live last night, and here's our review.

You Me At Six performed at the P&J Live last night. Image: P&J Live
You Me At Six performed at the P&J Live last night. Image: P&J Live
By Mark Lenthall

Modern rockers You Me at Six last performed in Aberdeen more than a decade ago. Since then they’ve played some of the biggest stages from Download, Reading, and T In The Park, to Isle of Wight, and Wembley.

They finally returned to the Granite City last night to perform at P&J Live, but recently announced that they’ll be splitting up.

With comedian Bill Bailey in residence in the arena next door, the gig was held in one of the venue’s other huge halls. All standing, purpose built with great acoustics, it was packed.

Supports warmed up the crowd with strong stage presence

Kicking off the night were up-and-comers Call Me Amour and they were terrific. US frontman Harry Radford charged the band through a set of dark electronica with distorted guitars as if they were the headliners.

A strong stage presence and audience interaction suggested we’ll be hearing more of them.

Sandwiched between the opener and headliners were Deaf Havana. The alt-rockers are no strangers to touring with You Me at Six and they delivered a set of their melancholic anthems.

The vocal melodies of brothers James, and Matty Veck-Gilodi had the whole room bellowing every word to set closer, Fever but it was an oddly workmanlike performance.

Pop punk veterans You Me At Six take the stage

The pop punk heroes went down a storm with the P&J Live crowd. Image: P&J Live.

You Me at Six took the stage at 9pm to a roar and opened with the slow burning Room To Breathe. Frontman Josh Franceschi once famously said rock music needs to take inspiration from genres like hip hop and RnB.

This didn’t go down well with traditional headbangers, but he had a point. And last night there was a glorious mash up of technology, with sound samples being triggered underneath the raw guitars of Max Helyer and Chris Miller.

If you melded the heaviest elements of The Killers with Artic Monkeys you’d hear something akin to the wall of sound that came off the stage last night. But as with so many successful rock bands, it’s the frontman who steals the show.

You Me At Six may be winding down, but Franceschi put in a real shift during the 90-minute set. Song after song he bounced around the brilliantly designed backlit stage, getting the young crowd pumped up.

Highlights and hits from the English rockers

There were plenty of singalong highlights, including the wonderful Take On The World (100m Spotify streams and counting) and the ear worm that is Cold Night. 20 years at this game has taught the band about light and shade too.

A pseudo acoustic section brought about some Backstreet Boys comparisons during Be Who You Are, before the crowd surfing started up for the home straight of the set with the likes of Fast Forward and Save It For The Bedroom, ringing out.

The band encored with the anthemic Beautiful Way that got the room jumping one last time, closing a show that had poignancy for fans.

As the audience filed out there was the inevitable sense that for those fans, You Me At Six’s split comes too soon.

But after two decades the pop-punk veterans have little to prove, and besides, it’s not goodbye just yet as they announced that they plan to return to Scotland one last time next year. If that happens, do not miss them.

Great stuff.

