More than £4,500 raised for RSABI and RHET at NFUS dinner

NFU Scotland’s annual dinner last week saw £4,566 raised for two of Scotland’s well-known rural charities – RSABI and the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET).

The dinner, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow, was attended by more than 400 people celebrating the best of Scottish food and drink.

Thanks to donations from guests, £2,283 was raised for each charity with cheques presented at NFU Scotland’s conference the following day.

NFUS president Martin Kennedy said: “I am delighted that once again NFU Scotland has decided to support RSABI and RHET as both play a vital role in supporting our industry.

“Demand for the help and services offered by rural charity RSABI is growing year on year and the need for practical, emotional and financial support for those in Scottish agriculture who may be struggling on a number of levels has never been higher.

“Similarly, the need for us, as an industry, to engage positively with young people from 3 to 18 across Scotland and help improve their understanding of food, farming, the working countryside and the wider environment continues to grow. RHET’s coordination of educational events, school visits to working farms, materials for teachers and classroom talks by farmers ensure that the fantastic story we have on how we farm and produce food here in Scotland reaches the next generation of consumers.”

