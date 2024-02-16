More than £4,500 raised for RSABI and RHET at NFUS dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

More than £4,500 raised for RSABI and RHET at NFUS dinner

The annual dinner in Glasgow was attended by more than 400 people.

By Katrina Macarthur
RHET executive officer Katrina Barclay presented with cheque by NFUS president Martin Kennedy.
NFU Scotland’s annual dinner last week saw £4,566 raised for two of Scotland’s well-known rural charities – RSABI and the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET).

The dinner, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow, was attended by more than 400 people celebrating the best of Scottish food and drink.

Thanks to donations from guests, £2,283 was raised for each charity with cheques presented at NFU Scotland’s conference the following day.

NFUS president Martin Kennedy said: “I am delighted that once again NFU Scotland has decided to support RSABI and RHET as both play a vital role in supporting our industry.

“Demand for the help and services offered by rural charity RSABI is growing year on year and the need for practical, emotional and financial support for those in Scottish agriculture who may be struggling on a number of levels has never been higher.

“Similarly, the need for us, as an industry, to engage positively with young people from 3 to 18 across Scotland and help improve their understanding of food, farming, the working countryside and the wider environment continues to grow. RHET’s coordination of educational events, school visits to working farms, materials for teachers and classroom talks by farmers ensure that the fantastic story we have on how we farm and produce food here in Scotland reaches the next generation of consumers.”

Notes to Editors

Photographs of President Martin Kennedy presenting the cheque to RSABI Chief Executive Carol McLaren and RHET Executive Officer Katrina Barclay are attached.

