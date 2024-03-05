Aberdeen Jazz Festival 2024 is ready to make some noise!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Jazz Festival 2024 is ready to make some noise!

Jazz aficionado or not, you’ll find lots to love at the city’s vibrant event.

In partnership with Aberdeen Jazz Festival
Aberdeen Jazz Festival 2024
Aberdeen Jazz Festival 2024 is packed with events like the Tenement Jazz Band’s family friendly Cabinet of Musical Wonders.

This month music lovers are in for a treat with the Aberdeen Jazz Festival 2024. With a packed programme running from March 14 –24, there are performances and events for everyone – whether you’re a jazz aficionado, music lover, or simply curious to discover more.

We spoke to Coralie Usmani, CEO of Jazz Scotland, the event organiser, to find out more.

With free events, family-friendly shows and participation opportunities, this year’s Aberdeen Jazz Festival is billed as a truly welcoming and inclusive event. As such, Coralie wants people to leave aside their pre-conceived ideas about the genre.

Coralie said: “We’re trying to break the stereotype that people may have of jazz. With the festival, we’re responding to what local people want to play and hear so there’s lots of diversity in the programme.”

West end and city centre venues

If you want to experience the festival but aren’t too sure where to start, Coralie suggests the Jazz the Day events as a perfect way to get involved with the fun. Coralie told us: “At the Jazz the Day events there’s going to be jazz, and lots of it!”

The first Jazz the Day takes place on Sunday March 17 and will showcase Edinburgh’s Tenement Jazz Band in the new, soon to be community owned, west end venue of Great Western Community Centre.

At the venue you can dip in and out of numerous shows and activities. These include an interactive family show and even a chance to perform on stage with top Latin jazz musicians.

Dee Don Danube at Aberdeen Jazz Festival 2024
Dee Don Danube features musicians from Aberdeen and its twin city of Regensburg.

Immersive jazz listening café

There is also an innovative and immersive ‘listening café’ space. Coralie told us more: “Our listening café is inspired by the Japanese jazz listening cafés. They are special dedicated cafés where you can go and listen to vinyl.

“However, our jazz listening café is quite special. It came about as a lady contacted us through our website wanting to donate her late father’s record collection. Her father was jazz trumpeter Swannie McKenzie. He was active for many years in Aberdeen and was an important musician in the area.

“That inspired us to put the idea of the jazz listening café together, creating a place where people could listen to the records.”

Join in and jam at Aberdeen Jazz Festival 2024

The following Sunday March 24 sees Jazz the Day take place in the city centre. The ticket gives access to three different venues and an array of events. This includes the Youth Jazz Showcase and Dee Don Danube featuring musicians from Aberdeen and its twin city of Regensburg. There’s also an opportunity to jam with some top jazz musicians at Spin.

In addition to the Jazz the Day events, you’ll find a jam-packed calendar of gigs and performances over the ten days of the festival.

Ticket prices range from free to £22.50, and are available from www.aberdeenjazzfestival.com.

