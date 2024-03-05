Heroin and crack cocaine worth £19k seized from property in Great Northern Road

Four men have been charged after heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of £19,000 was seized in Aberdeen yesterday.

Police, acting on information, attended an address on Great Northern Road in the Woodside area of the city at around 1pm yesterday afternoon.

The four men – aged 35, 42, 43 and 59 respectively – were arrested and charged in connection with the seizure and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A three-figure sum of cash and drug paraphernalia was also seized by police.

‘Considerable disruption to the supply of drugs in Aberdeen’

Detective Constable Nick Bowyer said: “Through effective intelligence gathering and the help and support from the local community, we continue to cause considerable disruption to the supply of drugs in Aberdeen.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police immediately on 101 or alternatively through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.”