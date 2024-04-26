Factory Records legends A Certain Ratio discuss their evolving sound ahead of Aberdeen show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Factory Records legends A Certain Ratio discuss their evolving sound ahead of Aberdeen show

A Certain Ratio last played Aberdeen in 1989 as part of the 'Alternative Festival' in October 1989 where The Fall, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers and John Martyn all performed

By Sean Wallace
Factory Records legends A Certain Ratio to play Aberdeen Picture show. Image: Debbie Ellis
Factory Records legends A Certain Ratio to play Aberdeen Picture show. Image: Debbie Ellis

Formed in Manchester in 1977 post-punk, funk sonic visionaries A Certain Ratio refuse to play the nostalgia game.

There is no looking back, only forward for a band that continue to evolve and reinvent their music with each new release.

Ahead of their much anticipated show at Tunnels in Aberdeen guitarist/trumpeter Martin Moscrop explains the need to continually push the sonic envelope.

Their ever mutating sound can be heard on new album It All Comes Down To This which the band will play in its entirety at Tunnels on Monday, April 29.

It will be the first time A Certain Ratio have played in the Granite City since 1989.

Factory Records legends A Certain Ratio to play Aberdeen. Image: Debbie Ellis
Factory Records legends A Certain Ratio to play Aberdeen. Image: Debbie Ellis

On evolving their sound, Martin said: “It’s important for us to do that to keep us interested, as we wouldn’t be making records if we got bored with it.

“I think quite often it can confuse fans.

“It doesn’t confuse our hard-core fans as they like the idea we change quite a lot.

“But trying to gain new listeners is quite difficult because they might latch onto one thing and then get very confused when the next record they hear is totally different.”

Memories of playing Aberdeen

A Certain Ratio signed to influential Factory Records in the seventies, home to Joy Division and The Durutti Column.

Their debut single All Night Party, released in 1979, was one of the first records on the label.

For more than four decades A Certain Ratio have produced a unique, warped gestalt of punk, funk’, jazz, soul, dance and experimental.

They finally return to Aberdeen after a 35-year wait.

Martin either has a remarkable memory or did his research before we talked.

He said: “I remember the last time we played there, it was in 1989 as part of the  Aberdeen Alternative Festival.

“The bands playing that festival were The Fall, Transvision Vamp and Jesus Jones.

“There was also Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers and John Martyn.

“It was put on by the Aberdeen Tourist Board who must have had a bit of money back then.

“The festival was a European type one where it was over a few days and there were different events each night.”

Global crisis infects sonic vision

Their 13th studio album It All Comes Down to This was released on Mute on April 19.

It is the first time they recorded as just the core trio of principle band members – Martin and multi-instrumentalists Jez Kerr and Donald Johnson.

There is a darkness that seeps through the record that is a reflection of the troubled times it was recorded in.

Martin said: “It is part of our DNA. We are all baby-boomers and grew up thinking the world would be a better place.

“However there is so much division in the world.

“We really care about the planet and people and don’t want to leave our children and grandchildren a world that is so messed up.

“Tha’is reflected in the music as well as the lyrics which can be uplifting but also very moody.

“Making a statement that things aren’t right and we wish they were better.”

Bassist Kerr injured in accident

The recording of the album was delayed by six months as bassisst/singer Kerr suffered a broken pelvis and fractured hip in an accident.

On the day he was released from hospital, he contracted septic arthritis.

A Certain Ratio recently released album It All Comes Down To This on Mute Records. Image supplied by Mute.
A Certain Ratio recently released album It All Comes Down To This  on Mute Records. Image supplied by Mute.

Martin said: “We recorded the album as a three piece but because of Jez’s medical condition at the moment he can’t play the bass.

“So we have Viv (Griffin) playing bass with us and we perform as a four-piece.

“During the last tour we played as a seven piece.

“This time it has been cut right down and there’s a lot more space in the music.

“We have had to do different versions of the old tunes.

“It has been a really good challenge for us, transferring it to a four piece.”

Performing the entire album live

Renowned for their incendiary live shows band will play all 10 tracks from the new album in Aberdeen.

They will then perform from their influential back catalogue.

Martin explains: “It’s the first time we have done a tour where we play a full album live followed by a set of ACR fan favourites.

“The set is sort of in two halves.

“It’s great having made an album that we have the confidence to go out and play the whole thing live.

“I’ve only ever seen bands do that with old albums.

“We made and recorded the album almost live so it is really easy to transfer that to a live scenario.”

Support comes from Ellen Beth Abdi who featured on the band’s previous album 1982.

 

More from Music

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department has gone to number one on the UK album’s chart (Yui Mok/PA)
Taylor Swift first artist to claim 12 number one albums in UK in 21st…
Comedian Peter Kay has apologised (Peter Byrne/PA)
Peter Kay and Black Keys reschedule dates at Manchester arena after boss quits
US rapper Eminem has announced he will release a new album this summer (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Eminem announces new album The Death Of Slim Shady
The Moody Blues performing on a train platform (PA)
Moody Blues founder Mike Pinder remembered as ‘great cosmic philosopher’
Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Benny Andersson (Ian West/PA)
BBC Radio 2 listeners choose favourite Abba song
Madonna (Yui Mok/PA)
Madonna thanks children for support after ‘near-death experience’
Queers For Palestine helped to organise the protest outside the BBC (Lucy North/PA)
Pro-Palestine activists protest outside BBC in call for Eurovision boycott
The stage design for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest has been unveiled (Peppe Andersson/SVT)
Designer who worked on Beyonce tour unveils Eurovision stage for Malmo
BBC Proms at London’s Royal Albert Hall (Mark Allan/BBC/PA)
BBC Proms to return as ‘we know and love’ it after a bumpy time,…
US country star Colt Ford promises to get back on-stage after health issues (Media Punch/Alamy)
US country star Colt Ford promises to get back on-stage after health issues

Conversation