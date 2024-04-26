Factory Records legends A Certain Ratio discuss their evolving sound ahead of Aberdeen show

Formed in Manchester in 1977 post-punk, funk sonic visionaries A Certain Ratio refuse to play the nostalgia game.

There is no looking back, only forward for a band that continue to evolve and reinvent their music with each new release.

Ahead of their much anticipated show at Tunnels in Aberdeen guitarist/trumpeter Martin Moscrop explains the need to continually push the sonic envelope.

Their ever mutating sound can be heard on new album It All Comes Down To This which the band will play in its entirety at Tunnels on Monday, April 29.

It will be the first time A Certain Ratio have played in the Granite City since 1989.

On evolving their sound, Martin said: “It’s important for us to do that to keep us interested, as we wouldn’t be making records if we got bored with it.

“I think quite often it can confuse fans.

“It doesn’t confuse our hard-core fans as they like the idea we change quite a lot.

“But trying to gain new listeners is quite difficult because they might latch onto one thing and then get very confused when the next record they hear is totally different.”

Memories of playing Aberdeen

A Certain Ratio signed to influential Factory Records in the seventies, home to Joy Division and The Durutti Column.

Their debut single All Night Party, released in 1979, was one of the first records on the label.

For more than four decades A Certain Ratio have produced a unique, warped gestalt of punk, funk’, jazz, soul, dance and experimental.

They finally return to Aberdeen after a 35-year wait.

Martin either has a remarkable memory or did his research before we talked.

He said: “I remember the last time we played there, it was in 1989 as part of the Aberdeen Alternative Festival.

“The bands playing that festival were The Fall, Transvision Vamp and Jesus Jones.

“There was also Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers and John Martyn.

“It was put on by the Aberdeen Tourist Board who must have had a bit of money back then.

“The festival was a European type one where it was over a few days and there were different events each night.”

It was great to play the new record over the weekend at @soupmanchester and @RoughTrade Nottingham, and to meet you all 👋 We can't wait to hit the road starting this Thursday in Huddersfield. It's then onto shows right across the UK. Get your tickets: https://t.co/Z4N3simViu pic.twitter.com/IXLRodVh2n — A Certain Ratio (@acrmcr) April 22, 2024

Global crisis infects sonic vision

Their 13th studio album It All Comes Down to This was released on Mute on April 19.

It is the first time they recorded as just the core trio of principle band members – Martin and multi-instrumentalists Jez Kerr and Donald Johnson.

There is a darkness that seeps through the record that is a reflection of the troubled times it was recorded in.

Martin said: “It is part of our DNA. We are all baby-boomers and grew up thinking the world would be a better place.

“However there is so much division in the world.

“We really care about the planet and people and don’t want to leave our children and grandchildren a world that is so messed up.

“Tha’is reflected in the music as well as the lyrics which can be uplifting but also very moody.

“Making a statement that things aren’t right and we wish they were better.”

Bassist Kerr injured in accident

The recording of the album was delayed by six months as bassisst/singer Kerr suffered a broken pelvis and fractured hip in an accident.

On the day he was released from hospital, he contracted septic arthritis.

Martin said: “We recorded the album as a three piece but because of Jez’s medical condition at the moment he can’t play the bass.

“So we have Viv (Griffin) playing bass with us and we perform as a four-piece.

“During the last tour we played as a seven piece.

“This time it has been cut right down and there’s a lot more space in the music.

“We have had to do different versions of the old tunes.

“It has been a really good challenge for us, transferring it to a four piece.”

Performing the entire album live

Renowned for their incendiary live shows band will play all 10 tracks from the new album in Aberdeen.

They will then perform from their influential back catalogue.

Martin explains: “It’s the first time we have done a tour where we play a full album live followed by a set of ACR fan favourites.

“The set is sort of in two halves.

“It’s great having made an album that we have the confidence to go out and play the whole thing live.

“I’ve only ever seen bands do that with old albums.

“We made and recorded the album almost live so it is really easy to transfer that to a live scenario.”

Support comes from Ellen Beth Abdi who featured on the band’s previous album 1982.