Home Entertainment

Granite Harbour star on all things Aberdeen and show’s new north-east cast members

We speak to the female lead detective in the BBC crime drama, Hannah Donaldson, about Aberdeen memories, what's new in series two and why Aberdeen's winter weather is perfect for the screen.

Hannah Donaldson as Bart in Granite Harbour
Dundonian Hannah Donaldson plays DS Lara Bartlett in Granite Harbour. Image: LA Productions/ Robert Pereira Hind
By Lottie Hood

The beautiful city of Aberdeen is many things but one aspect most people can agree on is its endless supply of wind and rain.

Something which the cast and crew of the BBC crime drama Granite Harbour experienced in abundance when filming series two in the city last November.

Dundonian actor Hannah Donaldson, returning as the lead detective DS Lara ‘Bart’ Bartlett, is well used to North Sea air “whipping off the sea”.

For some of her more southern counterparts, however, it was a bit of a shock to the system.

Hannah Donaldson as Bart in Granite Harbour series 2 based in Aberdeen
Hannah Donaldson. Image: BBC Scotland/ LA Productions/ Robert Pereira Hind.

But where most north-east natives might heave a sigh at the weather blowing a hooley, Hannah said it had creatives jumping in delight.

“The DOP (director of photography) and director and all of us really relished being in Aberdeen,” she said.

“As we well know, you can get all the seasons in one day, but actually I would say when the weather is at its worst, it looks its best cinematically.

We were filming down on the promenade by the harbourmaster and there were waves crashing up around the lighthouse.

Girdle Ness lighthouse at Torry
Girdleness lighthouse in high winds. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

“In one moment the lighthouse was completely engulfed by waves. They were so high you couldn’t see it.

“The director was hopping up and down on one foot like an excited schoolboy buzzing to see the wild north-east coast. It looks amazing on screen.”

Granite Harbour series two

The Aberdeen-based BBC crime series is due to hit TV screens on May 3 for a second series after a successful first season.

Watched by 7.6 million people on iPlayer, the first series focused on Aberdeen’s history as an oil powerhouse.

However, this time the stakes are higher as the team of detectives tackles a brand new case.

Romario and Hannah in Granite Harbour series 2 in Aberdeen
Romario Simpson plays Bart’s partner Davis Lindo. Image: BBC Scotland/ LA Productions/ Robert Pereira Hind

The series sees the return of new recruit to Police Scotland Davis Lindo played by Romario Simpson, best known for his roles in Small Axe and Noughts And Crosses, with Hannah’s character Bart as his partner and mentor.

Hannah said: “I think we’ve got something really exciting on our hands.

“We are back with our second series; you don’t always get the opportunity to have the second go at these things and I think this time around, the show’s really found its feet.

“There’s a bigger cast, more storylines, bigger stakes, and just lots for the audience to get their teeth stuck into.”

Memories of The Ashvale and His Majesty’s Theatre

Although Hannah is from Dundee, Aberdeen holds a few fond memories for the actor.

As a young girl, she remembers family trips to the city for Christmas shopping, which was usually followed by a treat of fish and chips from The Ashvale.

With her gran from Fettercairn and her dad still being a firm Aberdeen FC fan, it seems she does not get caught up in the rivalry between the two cities.

Training at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland after amateur dramatics and Scottish Youth Theatre, Hannah has worked both in theatre and on screen.

And it seems filming for Granite Harbour brought back memories of her professional stage debut.

His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen.
His Majesty’s Theatre was where Hannah made her theatre debut. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“One of my first big theatre jobs when I finished dance school was playing Chris Guthrie in Sunset Song at His Majesty’s Theatre,” she said.

“I remember in series one we were filming up on the rooftops of Aberdeen overlooking HMT and there was a nice feeling… echoes of jobs from your past.

“I love Aberdeen and the north-east, it feels familiar.”

Lara Bartlett is not one to back down

While Hannah is no stranger to crime dramas having starred in Shetland and Murder Island, Granite Harbour was her first screen lead.

A big fan of her character, she admitted Bart leapt off the page even in auditions.

Hannah Donaldson in Granite Harbour series 2
Image: BBC Scotland/ LA Productions/ Robert Pereira Hind

Hannah said: “She’s really kind of streetwise and feisty and she says exactly what’s on her mind. Sometimes that works in her favour, other times it really backfires.

“In season one, she and Lindo got off to a difficult start. There was a bit of a clash of tactics.

“I think it’s fair to say that those contentions do still exist. But this time around, we’re a year down the line so there’s a friendship that has formed as well.”

What’s new this season?

For those planning to watch series two, expect a lot more jeopardy and multiple storylines.

This time the plot centres on a young pregnant refugee who unfortunately becomes embroiled in an Aberdeen crime family’s drug operation.

With multiple murders and leaks of information making the detective’s jobs harder and trust thin on the ground, Hannah said the stakes are definitely higher.

Hannah Donaldson and Patrick Robinson
In series two we meet Lindo’s dad, played by Patrick Robinson. Image: BBC Scotland/ LA Productions/ Robert Pereia Hind

There is also more time spent delving into the team’s personal lives and of course, more fashionable outfits from Bart and Lindo.

When asked if she enjoyed being one of the best-dressed detectives on screen, Hannah laughed and admitted she often gets asked about her iconic neck scarves.

And she is not alone.

Her co-star and police partner Romario is also frequently questioned about his bright and dapper suits.

Although she said they cannot take credit for the fashionable looks, the Glasgow resident added: “They’re things that hopefully over time, when you think of those items, you think of the characters, which is quite a clever way of engaging an audience.”

Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson
Romario and Hannah’s characters have been noted for their stylish outfits. Image: BBC/ LA Productions

Is the series more Aberdonian this time around?

The first airing of the show was met with some criticism on some of the cast’s accents and lack of local dialect.

But it seems the show’s team took it on board.

With a few more north-easters involved this time, including Layla Kirk from Aberdeen and Lesley Hart from Stonehaven, Hannah said the strong north-east cast helps to enrich the “authenticity of the story”.

Grace McFadden (LESLEY HART), Ruth (LAYLA KIRK), Duncan (SAM GORIAH)
Grace McFadden is played by Lesley Hart (left) and Layla Kirk plays Ruth.  Image: BBC Scotland/ LA Productions/ Robert Pereria Hind

With more of Aberdeen featured on the screen and a few Doric words thrown in, Hannah added: “I think it’s important for people to see people and accents that they recognise, and landscapes that feel like home to them represented on screen.

“I think that representation is really important because art can be a form of escapism, but it also helps people reflect on their own lives as well.

“And they can only do that if they see something they can possibly relate to or emphasise with.

“In terms of people that I spoke to who’ve watched it from the north-east, I think they love seeing Aberdeen on screen and having a story that’s set in their neighbourhood broadcast to the nation.

from Granite Harbour Picture shows; Jay (BHAV JOSHI), Bart (HANNAH DONALDSON), Lindo (ROMARIO SIMPSON), Cora (DAWN STEELE), Monty (MICHELLE JERAM)
From left to right: Jay played by Bhav Joshi, Hannah Donaldson as Bart, Romario Simpson as Lindo, Cora played by Dawn Steele and Michelle Jeram as Monty.  Image: BBC Scotland/ LA Productions/ Robert Pereria Hind

“There’s more of that in the show this year as well, it is an Aberdeen story. It couldn’t be set anywhere else.”

The first episode of season two of Granite Harbour airs on Friday May 3 at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Series one is also available for catch-up on iPlayer. 

Five questions for Hannah Donaldson

  1. What book are you reading? The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt after many recommendations from pals.
  2. Who is your hero/heroine? My little sister who has recently begun treatment for breast cancer.
  3. Do you speak any foreign languages? I don’t speak a foreign language but my 5-year-old son and I have our own made-up (jibberish) language… does that count?
  4. What’s your favourite music or band? At the moment it is probably Jungle. Lots of fun for kitchen discos, which is the only club I get to go to these days.
  5. What’s your most treasured possession? Maybe my dog, Roxy… but it feels a bit cruel to call her a possession. She’s part of the family.

