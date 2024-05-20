Fraserburgh label Morningstar Records providing a platform for rising bands

Rising Fraserburgh label Morningstar Records are on a mission to shine a spotlight on North talent and live music.

Originating in 2015 the label began by releasing tracks recorded in a garage.

The upwards trajectory of Morningstar Records is such that the label recently held an all day festival at Tunnels in Aberdeen.

It was the second annual festival organised by the label at the venue.

Izaac Morrison, who runs the label, hailed the festival as a success.

And he revealed plans for another MSRFest in 2025 began within 24 hours of this year’s ending.

Izaac said’ “Morningstar started with my dad William Morrison and his friend Kenny Watt.

“My dad has owned the Balaclava Bar, a music venue and pub in Fraserburgh for 24 years.

“The pub has been the centre of live music in Fraserburgh for the 20-odd years he has had it.

“They started a band called The Zenith and released a few albums.

“The label originates from their band The Zenith as they had a song called Morningstar.

“They founded Morningstar Records for local bands and they set up a studio in my dad’s garage to record them.

“My dad and Kenny wanted to support local music and that is the basis of everything we do.

“Finding new folk and giving them a place to play and supporting them on their musical journey.

“If there are any bands who want to play gigs or are looking for a start and don’t know where to turn we have lots of contacts up and down the UK.

“It is all about gig sharing and all we really want to do is keep live music alive.”

Plans for another festival in 2025

The MSR2 Festival at Tunnels included performances by Narrowcasted, Claude’s Funky Taxi, The Trauma and Shared Silence.

Also performing were The Zealous Chieftans, Certain Death, TBK, The Concept and Stolen Order.

Izaac said: “It was a brilliant day and we had a great mixture of Morningstar bands and Morningstar friends.

“It was everyone we have met over the years.

“We say it’s a record label but really it is a community of like minded musicians.”

“There were a lot of happy faces and every band I booked told me it was one of the best days they have had.

“It was the second year we did the festival.

“We have plans for volume three and the day after I was already writing out the bands I was going to ask for next year.”

‘We want to have a great live scene’

Morningstar Records boast bands including The Zealous Chieftains, Earthcaster and Bleach HCP.

The Zealous Chieftains recently confirmed a UK tour for September and October with Aberdeen metalcore/deathcore band Goodhuman.

The label have recently secured Shetland based heavy rockers Ten Ton Dozer.

Izaac said: “We just want to keep live music going, meet new folk and show what the area can bring.

“There are some brilliant bands up here and we want to have a great live scene.

“Most touring band hardly go past Glasgow and some are not even bothering with Scotland.

“We want to book bands and put on bigger shows.

“We recently booked a band called Nashville Pussy who are coming across from Georgia in the United States.

“They have been around since the nineties and toured with Motorhead, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

“The reaction has been really positive since we booked them.”