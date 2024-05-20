Comedian Tom Davis on excitement at bringing ‘joyous’ show to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Comedian Tom Davis on excitement at bringing ‘joyous’ show to Aberdeen

The actor and comedian will return to the Granite City this week for his show Underdog and can't wait to spend time with the people who know how to have fun.

Tom Davis on a blue background laughing before his show at the Tvioli Theatre in Aberdeen.
Tom Davis is arriving at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen on Thursday May 23.
By Lottie Hood

For a very tall guy, Tom Davis is intimately familiar with feeling small.

Whether it was struggling at school being dyslexic, feeling like the world had given up on him in his 20s or later recognising signs of anxiety, Tom admits he often felt like the little guy.

But the comedian said it is not necessarily a negative thing.

“You can make it feel when you’re an underdog, it’s almost a bad thing,” he said.

“I think all my failures and all the things I’ve messed up in life have become the things that now make me the comedian or actor that I am.

Tom Davis doing stand up
Tom Davis is performing his show Underdog in Aberdeen on Thursday, May 23.

“The failures have built me.”

Over 10 years ago, the actor and comedian swapped working as a scaffolder for building a career creating award-winning sitcoms and starring in beloved Paul King classics like Paddington 2 and Wonka.

But for the Londoner, nothing hits the sweet spot like stand-up.

And after a six-year break, he is glad to be back on the road with his new stand-up tour Underdog arriving in Aberdeen on May 23.

Wonka set nickname ‘the guy who broke the marshmallow bridge’

Stand-up was what originally began Tom’s career.

Inspired by Scottish comedy legend Billy Connolly, who also came from a similar background, the audiences in Tom’s first shows could usually be counted on one hand.

However, even Tom did not predict how far he would go.

Comedian Tom Davis
Tom Davis co-wrote and starred in Murder in Successville which won a BAFTA in 2018.

From touring to co-writing his first BAFTA-winning TV comedy, Murder in Successville, to BBC sitcom King Gary and most recently starring in Paul King’s Wonka film, Tom has had many successes.

Of course, that last highlight required a few follow-up questions. Mainly surrounding chocolate and his co-star baddie, Olivia Colman.

While Tom said the pair had fun mucking about on and off the screen, the chocolate was another story.

“Everyone else had endless amounts of chocolate,” said the chocolate lover sadly. “And me and Olivia had none of that.”

Wonka with Timothee halamet
Tom became known for breaking a fragile prop on set made for co-star Timothée Chalamet. Image: Warner Bros.

One of the few times he was let near some of the sweet treats, Tom decided to road-test the marshmallow bridge made for Timothée Chalamet and it went horribly wrong.

He said: “I tried to cross and fell through it and Olivia was like ‘Tom Davis has broken the marshmallow bridge!’

“For quite a long time after that a lot of people came up and said, ‘You’re the guy that broke the bridge’.”

‘Every night on tour is different’

Despite his many accomplishments, the 45-year-old said there is nothing like returning to stand-up.

“Every night is a bit different,” he said. “There’s not a script I stick to every night.

“It’s been so amazing being back on stage and around people.

“I’ve been blessed to make TV shows and be in films but you never get the response that you do from stand-up.”

The new dad took a long break from comedy after anxiety took a toll on his self-confidence.

As a result, it is a subject he is passionate about and while he admits the conversation – especially amongst men – is not quite there yet, he added: “Hopefully for another generation, we’re pushing that.

“I think there’s still a preconception with some people, there’s a weakness to it.

“We have to be really careful to say this isn’t a sign of weakness. It is a sign of strength.”

Comedian and actor Tom Davis
The new tour is something Tom hopes to use to bring a lot of joy to people.

Tom Davis bringing ‘joyous’ show to Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre

Covering everything from childhood to life on building sites to being a new father, Tom said this new tour was probably the “most earnest version of himself that there is”.

And he admitted he was very excited to be back in Aberdeen.

Despite visiting the city for golf and from his days selling merchandise at festivals, this week Tom is making more time to see the city and hopefully meet new people.

“It’s going to be quite nice in Aberdeen,” Tom added.

“And the Scottish just in general are a lot of fun, aren’t they? I like people who have had a drink, come along and have a good time.

“[This show] is probably the thing I’m proudest of in my career.

“It’s a joyous show and it’s brought a lot of happiness to a lot of people so I’m hoping the people of Aberdeen can come along and get that vibe as well.”

Tom Davis: Underdog arrives at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre on Thursday, May 23. 

Conversation