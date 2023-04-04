Gael-force Western set to take Aberdeen and Inverness on a wild ride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Gael-force Western set to take Aberdeen and Inverness on a wild ride

If you are only going to see one Gaelic Western set in Quebec - make it Stornoway, Quebec at the Lemon Tree and Eden Court.

By Scott Begbie
Stornoway, Quebec will take audiences on a wild ride when the Gaelic Western arrives in Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: Supplied by Theatre Gu Leor.
When Stornoway, Quebec rides into Aberdeen and Inverness, playwright Calum L MacLeod hopes audiences will never have seen anything like this “riot of a Western” before.

“Maybe that’s a high bar, because I know there are so many Gaelic, Quebecois Westerns out there, so I might be setting myself up to fail,” he said. “But I do hope people will say ‘I wasn’t expecting that’.”

Calum has a point. Stornoway, Quebec – at the Lemon Tree on Thursday April 6 and Eden Court on Tuesday April 11 – is a unique concept.

A dramatic scene during rehearsals for Stornoway, Quebec which is heading for the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen and Eden Court in Inverness, with Elspeth Hunter and Dol Eoin MacKinnon. Image: Rhona Dougall

It’s a rollicking Western, featuring a Gaelic outlaw, sheltered by his close-knit community of Gaelic migrants from Lewis in the wilds of Canada’s Quebec as a Barra-born female bounty hunter is hot on his trail.

Stornoway, Quebec is based on a real-life outlaw born on Lewis

The play is set for a climactic showdown as five people are trapped by a snowstorm in a remote saloon. One of them is the man on the run, Donald Morrison, while another is Mairi MacNeill, the whisky-fuelled, sharp-shooting badass bounty hunter with a score to settle.

For all the high drama involved, the story is actually based on the real-life character of Morrison and historic events of people and a place that are little remembered today.

“It is inspired by a true story. There was a sizeable Gaelic-speaking community in Quebec in the 19th Century into the 20th Century. In the 1880s, one member of that community, Donald Morrison, was involved in a dispute over land and mortgages and a house was burned down and he was blamed for it,” said Callum.

High drama is promised in Stornoway, Quebec which is coming to Aberdeen and Inverness. It stars Daibhidh Walker, Sam James Smith and Dol Eoin MacKinnon. Image: Rhona Dougall

“They hired a bounty hunter to go after him and he killed the bounty hunter and it turned into this huge manhunt. He had the biggest bounty put on his head in Canadian history until recently.

A different story of Gaels cleared to Canada

“For about 10 months he was on the run and the Gaelic community and some friends in the Quebecoise community in the eastern townships of Quebec protected and helped him, keeping him hidden.”

Calum first heard of Morrison – played by Dol Eoin MacKinnon – while he was living and working in Montreal and thought it would make a great story, while also shedding light on the Gaels in Quebec.

“A lot of the time when we think about the Gaels and Scots in Canada, we think about Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, which is fascinating and really interesting. But I wanted to tell a story about them in another setting,” he said.

Elspeth Turner in rehearsals as Mairi MacNeill in Stornoway, Quebec. Image: Rhona Dougall

“But I also wanted it to be fun, lively and violent – not just people sitting around talking about identity and nostalgia. They do that, but there are also guns and fights and more of what you would expect in the standard fare of a Western.”

Female bounty hunter is compelling character

While Morrison is based on a historic character, hard-bitten bounty hunter Mairi – played by Elspeth Turner – is a creation of Calum’s rich imagination.

“I think Mairi is a compelling character and has a lot to say about our world today. I’m not saying there was a woman from Barra who ended up in Texas and becoming a bounty hunter before going to Quebec.

“But I am saying there were women from Barra who were cleared and moved to the New World and didn’t all just settle down to become wives and mothers.”

Elspeth Hunter and MJ Deans hard at work bringing Stornoway, Quebec to life during rehearsals ahead of its Scottish tour, including the Lemon Tree and Eden Court. Image: Rhona Dougall

That diverse cultural aspect of this fascinating period of history is reflected in the rich variety of languages used in Stornoway, Quebec, with Gaelic, English and the Quebecois French known as joual, as well as British Sign Language.

“That world, like our world, is a real mixing point and there are different languages going on. People are switching back and forth between English and Gaelic all the time. It’s not this isolated place where everyone is a monolingual Gaelic speaker,” said Calum, adding each performance has surtitles.

How to get tickets for Stornoway, Quebec in Aberdeen and Inverness

“They have really rich Gaelic but also have really rich Joual and also they use English. If people go and see the play they’ll see there’s a fair amount about how you choose to reveal what languages you do speak and don’t.”

Sam James Smith and MJ Deans during rehearsals for Stornoway, Quebec. Image: Rhona Dougall

But despite all the context and back story, Calum hopes audiences take away a superb night of entertainment from the show, which had its world premiere at An Lanntair arts centre in Stornoway in a co-production between the venue and Theatre Gu Leor.

“I wanted to write an absolute riot of a Western. It’s a raw, wild ride through an unforgiving Quebec winter.”

Stornoway, Quebec is currently touring Scotland. For information and tickets at The Lemon Tree visit aberdeenperformingarts.com. For its Eden Court run, visit eden-court.co.uk

