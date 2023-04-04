Daviot ebike hire scheme aims to get people out of their cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daviot ebike hire scheme aims to get people out of their cars

The newly-launched, volunteer-led rental project is part of a community group's long-term aspirations to lower the Aberdeenshire village's carbon footprint.

By Kieran Beattie
Lucy Templeman, of Zero Carbon Daviot, with two of the group's rentable ebikes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lucy Templeman, of Zero Carbon Daviot, with two of the group's rentable ebikes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A rural ebike rental scheme in the Aberdeenshire village of Daviot has been launched.

The community group Zero Carbon Daviot (ZCD) has made three ebikes — which are like regular bikes but with an additional electric boost — available for any residents who wants to rent them for the day.

It’s part of the organisation’s ambitions to help the people of village cut their personal greenhouse gas emissions down, and address climate change at a local level.

Although the scheme is mainly aimed at renters using the bikes for leisure right now, the ZCD group has long-term hopes the project could lead to better investment in active travel and public transport options for Daviot, resulting in fewer car journeys.

How does the Daviot ebike hire scheme work?

Unlike, for example, the Aberdeen or Formartine and Buchan Way ebike hire schemes, the Daviot rentals are not done via an app.

Lucy Templeman, left, and Matthew Clubb, right from Zero Carbon Daviot showing off the new bikes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Instead, if you want to take out one of the Daviot ebikes for a spin, you have to email the volunteers at ZCD, at ebikes@zerocarbondaviot.org.

They cost £10 for a day’s riding, and this money is primarily used to cover the costs of the hire project.

Lucy Templeman, a member of ZCD, is the main woman behind bringing the scheme to the village.

Lucy was the key figure at Zero Carbon Daviot who put the rental project into high gear. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

She explained it all came about after discussions with the Huntly Development Trust, and loaning two of their ebikes for the Daviot community for a trial in summer 2021.

The trial proved so popular that some residents even went out to purchase their own ebikes, and data from the trial was used to help secure funding for Daviot’s own rentable ebikes.

Lucy said: “We were lucky enough that Cycling Scotland granted us almost £11,000 which we used to buy these three ebikes, and get some safe storage as well where we can put them.”

She joked that she currently uses a “hi-tech paper diary” to manage rentals right now, but the ZCD group is working on a website for the scheme.

She added: “We’ve got a group of volunteers who meet you when you rent the bike, explain a little bit of how to use it, and go through some of the dos and don’ts.

“We’ve got some safe routes around the village, and near the village as well which people can follow when they hire the bikes.”

‘Ultimately, we want people to use their cars less’

The Zero Carbon Daviot community group want a future with fewer cars in it. Pictured is a heavily congested road in nearby Inverurie. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson, 2015.

Lucy said in an ideal world, people renting the bikes would use them for general day-to-day journeys, like going to the shops in Inverurie or commuting to work.

But with the existing infrastructure network of busy and rural roads around Daviot, she says many people don’t feel the routes available to cyclists are the safest.

“We want people to think, well, I don’t need to drive for this, I can just use an ebike instead,” said Lucy.

“But what we saw in the trial is that doesn’t happen yet, and part of the reason for that is the main place people go when they’ve got errands to run is Inverurie.

“And we just don’t have a safe cycle route to Inverurie at the moment.”

She said that from the trial, most renters used the bikes for leisurely rides through the countryside.

“Which is brilliant,” said Lucy, “but ultimately what we want to do is get people out of their cars and using ebikes instead.”

Hopes for future investment

Lucy, right, demonstrating one of the ebikes with MSP Maggie Chapman, left. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The official launch of the Daviot ebike hire scheme was held in the village at the weekend, and was attended by MSPs Liam Kerr and Maggie Chapman, as well as Ewan Wallace, head of environment and sustainability at Aberdeenshire Council.

The public were invited to come along and test out the bikes for themselves.

Lucy and the rest of the ZCD team say they hope the initial three-bike project could result in bigger things, such as more money put towards improvements for cycling and public transport in the area.

Lucy said: “If we have the bikes and show people want to use these routes, then that will hopefully put pressure on to encourage councillors and MSPs that we really need to prioritise this area.

She added: “We’d really like to thank the MSPs and Ewan for coming along, we had some really brilliant and productive discussions.

“Hopefully our next big steps will be working to find ways to work on new projects to decarbonise transport for anyone in the community.”

You can find out more about Zero Carbon Daviot here. 

More on ebike projects across the north and north-east:

