The Cruden Bay best friends whose giggling connection won them leading roles in Aberdeen musical

In school, best friends Eloise Cruden and Brodie Emslie-Fyfe’s ability to send the other into a fit of giggles might earn them a finger waggle or stern look.

But outside of learning hours, it has gained them a role in the spotlight.

The Elle Arts Performing Arts School students are set to hit Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre stage as two of the leads in Elle the Musical 2.

Playing two drama school students who are also best friends, Eloise and Brodie have been given full permission to do what they do best – make people laugh and have fun while doing it.

‘I get to do what I really enjoy with people I love doing it with’

The Port Erroll students have been best friends since Primary 4.

And it seems Eloise’s cheeky chair-moving skills had something to do with it.

“I sat behind Brodie in class,” said Eloise. “I’d sneak my chair next to her without my teacher noticing and we’d get in trouble.

“We were always just laughing during class and I would annoy her.”

The pair got involved with Elle Arts after Brodie’s drama lessons – her favourite subject – stopped at school.

Brodie asked her mum to help her find a drama activity and came across Elle Arts.

She would then tell Eloise all about it and it was not long before Eloise was begging her parents to sign her up too.

When asked what she loves about it, Brodie said: “Everything. I get to do what I really enjoy with people I love doing it with.

“It’s fun and you learn so much for even the one and a half hours. If I had a choice I’d go every day, over school.”

Eloise agreed and added: “I just love how I can be myself with my friends because I really do love performing. And I feel like all the teachers really make it a really positive setting.”

Elle the Musical 2 in Aberdeen

On May 12, the firm friends will be joining 200 students from the school taking to the stage.

Playing the leads of best friends Elle and Sammie, the show follows their friendship as they move to London, attend drama school together and navigate adult life.

With some arguing with prawn crackers along the way.

Elle, played by Eloise, is more of an underdog who can be quiet in person but shines on stage.

Eloise said: “I’m a lot more talkative in person than Elle.

“She’s a very quiet almost shy person but when you get to know her she’s more of a talkative person. I feel like she’s very confident in her dances and I find her really funny.”

Brodie’s character on the other hand called Sammie is a performer “through and through”.

And Brodie said she feels they are one and the same: “She is hilarious and she’s kind of got an old soul because she’s very tired all the time. She’s just always in a rush to get somewhere.

“I feel like I’m exactly the same. I love performing, I always drag Eloise places and I am always tired.

“In this show, I feel like I’m a lot more sassy which is like me in real life.”

Eloise and Brodie put their all into their performance

In the musical created by the principal of the arts school Chantelle Jamieson, the 11-year-olds’ characters are very much personalised to the girls themselves.

After writing the part of Elle, Chantelle said she could not think of anyone else it could have been apart from Eloise.

Then seeing the banter she and Brodie have, it was a natural fit for both parts.

She added: “That comedic timing they have with each other is very natural. When I tried it in class everyone was like ‘Yeah it has to be Brodie and Eloise. This just really works.’

“These girls from the beginning just give 100% every week, they really give their all into their performance.

“It’s been beautiful to see that progress as well through this show. You get to hear more of Eloise’s voice which is amazing.

“And with Brodie’s comedic timing, I can write something but Brody puts in her own little twist.

“They’re both very special in their own ways and I’m so proud of them both.”

For those interested in trying to grab a ticket to see Elle the Musical 2 on Sunday May 12 at the Tivoli Theatre, click here.