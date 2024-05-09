Approved! Domino’s to open first Peterhead takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Approved! Domino’s to open first Peterhead takeaway

The pizza giant has been given the go ahead to open its first branch in the north-east town.

By Ross Hempseed
A new pizza takeaway could be coming to Peterhead.
A new pizza takeaway is coming to Peterhead. Image: Google Maps and Domino's Pizza

Domino’s has been given the go-ahead to open its first takeaway in Peterhead.

Plans for the new branch located at West Road Customs building, a former car showroom, were approved by Aberdeenshire Council on Wednesday, May 8.

The Blue Toon already has a McDonald’s and KFC and the addition of Domino’s will give residents more options for takeaway.

Peterhead residents could have been enjoying its pizza years ago when developers first planned to fit out a new store at the Burnside Business Park.

However, the unit was dropped from the development taking shape there in favour of a Burger King.

Domino’s to open on Peterhead’s West Road. Image: Google Maps.

Many readers at the time were frustrated with the outcome and would have “rather had a Domino’s”.

In granting full permission to go ahead with the redevelopment of the unit, the new store will have to adhere to several conditions.

Developers MSG Scotland Ltd will also need to install a suitable grease trap at the new store to  “prevent excessive amounts of grease, oils and food from the premises entering the public foul sewer”.

They will also have to carry out noise and odour impact assessment which according to the report is “to ensure that noise/odour from the development does not result in undue loss of amenity for surrounding properties”.

It is yet unknown when the new store will be open.

