Approved! Domino’s to open first Peterhead takeaway

Domino’s has been given the go-ahead to open its first takeaway in Peterhead.

Plans for the new branch located at West Road Customs building, a former car showroom, were approved by Aberdeenshire Council on Wednesday, May 8.

The Blue Toon already has a McDonald’s and KFC and the addition of Domino’s will give residents more options for takeaway.

Peterhead residents could have been enjoying its pizza years ago when developers first planned to fit out a new store at the Burnside Business Park.

However, the unit was dropped from the development taking shape there in favour of a Burger King.

Many readers at the time were frustrated with the outcome and would have “rather had a Domino’s”.

In granting full permission to go ahead with the redevelopment of the unit, the new store will have to adhere to several conditions.

Developers MSG Scotland Ltd will also need to install a suitable grease trap at the new store to “prevent excessive amounts of grease, oils and food from the premises entering the public foul sewer”.

They will also have to carry out noise and odour impact assessment which according to the report is “to ensure that noise/odour from the development does not result in undue loss of amenity for surrounding properties”.

It is yet unknown when the new store will be open.