Fort William cinema only UK big screen to show James McAvoy’s Highland-set film My Son

A small Highland cinema will make film history tomorrow by becoming the only place in the UK to show Scottish actor James McAvoy’s latest movie on a big screen.

Highland Cinema in Fort William has been granted an exclusive licence to show My Son.

It is described as a groundbreaking film, where both actor and audience uncover a mystery at the same time.

Driving in the heart of the Highlands, Edmond Murray (McAvoy) receives a call from his ex-wife Joan (The Crown’s Claire Foy), in tears. Their seven-year-old son has gone missing from a campsite. Edmond sets out to find answers, as their worry and desperation rises.

“Filmed entirely in Lochaber around Loch Leven, Glencoe and Ballachulish, the film features a unique performance from McAvoy, who was not given a script and had to improvise his scenes as he discovered the truth in real-time,” said Highland Cinema.

“Highland Cinema has been granted an exclusive theatrical run of ‘My Son’, providing the only chance to see the film on the big screen in the UK.”

It will be shown for a second week after its exclusive run.

My Son is an English-language remake of a French thriller.

Christian Carion directed the original 2017 French movie, Mon Garcon.

To heighten the character’s sense of disorientation, McAvoy did not receive a script.

Instead, armed with an overall awareness of the story, he improvised each scene.

The rest of the cast and crew were aware of the scenes. Carion directed his original film the same way.

McAvoy’s credits include Last King of Scotland and The X-Men: Days of Future Past.