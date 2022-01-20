Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fort William cinema only UK big screen to show James McAvoy’s Highland-set film My Son

By Mike Merritt
January 20, 2022, 5:28 pm
James McAvoy. Picture by Simon Burchell / Featureflash
James McAvoy. Picture by Simon Burchell / Featureflash

A small Highland cinema will make film history tomorrow by becoming the only place in the UK to show Scottish actor James McAvoy’s latest movie on a big screen.

Highland Cinema in Fort William has been granted an exclusive licence to show My Son.

It is described as a groundbreaking film, where both actor and audience uncover a mystery at the same time.

Driving in the heart of the Highlands, Edmond Murray (McAvoy) receives a call from his ex-wife Joan (The Crown’s Claire Foy), in tears. Their seven-year-old son has gone missing from a campsite. Edmond sets out to find answers, as their worry and desperation rises.

“Filmed entirely in Lochaber around Loch Leven, Glencoe and Ballachulish, the film features a unique performance from McAvoy, who was not given a script and had to improvise his scenes as he discovered the truth in real-time,” said Highland Cinema.

“Highland Cinema has been granted an exclusive theatrical run of ‘My Son’, providing the only chance to see the film on the big screen in the UK.”

It will be shown for a second week after its exclusive run.

My Son is an English-language remake of a French thriller.

Christian Carion directed the original 2017 French movie, Mon Garcon.

To heighten the character’s sense of disorientation, McAvoy did not receive a script.

Instead, armed with an overall awareness of the story, he improvised each scene.

The rest of the cast and crew were aware of the scenes. Carion directed his original film the same way.

McAvoy’s credits include Last King of Scotland and The X-Men: Days of Future Past.

